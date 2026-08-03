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772 episodes
- We're back after a week off with some games to talk about, including Corsair Cove, Desktop Explorer, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and some deep impressions of Gears of War: E-Day's totally revamped, wildly ambitious new Horde Siege mode. This week's music: Glen Hansard feat. Marketa Irglova - Falling Slowly
- America is 250 years old today and we're not talking about it. Instead, we chat about PlayStation's disc-free future (and whether there's any hope left for disc-buyers), Meccha Chameleon, Splatoon Raiders, and plenty more. This week's music: Soundgarden - 4th of July
- It was another shocking week for hardware and the game industry and we dig in to both because we have to, but we also talk about games - games like Crushed in Time, Unrailed 2, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, the new Star Fox remake, and more! This week's music: Chelsea Wolfe - The Dark
- Full disclosure, due to a technical snafu, Anthony is coming to you from space this week, but we've still got a lot of primarily Next Fest games to talk about, including Security 51, Holdfast: Nations at War, Don't Let it Starve, Hawthorn, The Transylvanian Adventures of Simon Quest, Rivage and plenty more. This week's music: Mastodon - Your Ghost Again
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About Rebel FM
We are gaming industry veterans and newcomers from across the spectrum from outlets like IGN and Polygon, talking about video games, movies, books and more.Podcast website
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