Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyRebel FM
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Rebel FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Rebel FM

Eat-Sleep-Game.com Staff
ComedyLeisure
Rebel FM
Latest episode

772 episodes

  • Rebel FM

    Rebel FM Episode 709 - 07/31/2026

    08/02/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    We're back after a week off with some games to talk about, including Corsair Cove, Desktop Explorer, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and some deep impressions of Gears of War: E-Day's totally revamped, wildly ambitious new Horde Siege mode. This week's music: Glen Hansard feat. Marketa Irglova - Falling Slowly
  • Rebel FM

    Rebel FM Episode 708 - 07/17/2026

    07/18/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    We're back, and we've got games and games to talk about, including Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resync, The Message From Deep Space, and plenty more! This week's music: Queens of the Stone Age - Easy Street
  • Rebel FM

    Rebel FM Episode 707 - 07/03/2026

    07/04/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    America is 250 years old today and we're not talking about it. Instead, we chat about PlayStation's disc-free future (and whether there's any hope left for disc-buyers), Meccha Chameleon, Splatoon Raiders, and plenty more. This week's music: Soundgarden - 4th of July
  • Rebel FM

    Rebel FM Episode 706 - 06/26/2026

    06/27/2026 | 2h
    It was another shocking week for hardware and the game industry and we dig in to both because we have to, but we also talk about games - games like Crushed in Time, Unrailed 2, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, the new Star Fox remake, and more! This week's music: Chelsea Wolfe - The Dark
  • Rebel FM

    Rebel FM Episode 705 - 06/19/2026

    06/20/2026 | 2h 9 mins.
    Full disclosure, due to a technical snafu, Anthony is coming to you from space this week, but we've still got a lot of primarily Next Fest games to talk about, including Security 51, Holdfast: Nations at War, Don't Let it Starve, Hawthorn, The Transylvanian Adventures of Simon Quest, Rivage and plenty more. This week's music: Mastodon - Your Ghost Again
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About Rebel FM
We are gaming industry veterans and newcomers from across the spectrum from outlets like IGN and Polygon, talking about video games, movies, books and more.
Podcast website
ComedyLeisureNewsTech NewsVideo Games

Listen to Rebel FM, The Toast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:47:53 AM
A company fromMADSACK