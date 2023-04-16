We are gaming industry veterans and newcomers from across the spectrum from outlets like IGN and Polygon, talking about video games, movies, books and more. More
Rebel FM Episode 581 - 05/12/2023
This week we talk a lot about Tears of the Kingdom! Sort of! But also about the nature of reviews (again), plus Jedi Survivor, Mr. Sun's Hatbox, and more! This week's music: Kælan Mikla - Sólstöður
5/13/2023
1:40:02
Rebel FM Episode 580 - 05/05/2023
This week we go deep into our feelings about Redfall and talk about how it could have shaken out the way it did, why Jedi Survivor is so, so good, some brief hands-on impressions of Street Fighter 6, and plenty more. This week's music: The Devil Wears Prada - Salt (Acoustic)
5/7/2023
1:49:31
Rebel FM Episode 579 - 04/28/2023
This week we're all over the place, from a galaxy far far away with Star Wars Jedi Survivor, to an overrun LA with Dead Island 2, to the kingdom of Hyrule with hands-on impressions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This week's music: Foo Fighters - Rescued
4/29/2023
1:42:21
Rebel FM Episode 578 - 04/21/2023
We're reunited and talking about some games! Games like Dead Island 2, which, it turns out, is a real game that exists and that people can play! And we did! This week's music: Muna - One That Got Away
4/22/2023
1:38:32
Rebel FM Episode 577 - 04/14/2023
After an unexpected week off, we're back to talk about the calm before the storm as we discuss this week's gaming news, Everspace 2, Minecraft Legends, Jedi Fallen Order, and a lot more. This week's music: Metallica - Too Far Gone