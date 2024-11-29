In our final pre-GOTY episode of the year, the crew shares new indies Solitomb and Loco Motive, the totally normal gardening game Grunn, FF6's MKUltra connections, and of course: that one time terrorists attacked the world of Digimon. SUBMIT/VOTE FOR YOUR GAME OF THE YEAR HERE: https://www.patreon.com/posts/vote-noclips-116488018 Solitomb: https://krajzeg.itch.io/solitomb Loco Motive: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1709880/Loco_Motive/ Grunn: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2720950/Grunn/ iTunes Page: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/noclip/id1385062988 RSS Feed: http://noclippodcast.libsyn.com/rss Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5XYk92ubrXpvPVk1lin4VB?si=JRAcPnlvQ0-YJWU9XiW9pg Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/noclippodcast Watch our docs: https://youtube.com/noclipvideo Crewcast channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/noclippodcast Learn About Noclip: https://www.noclip.video Become a Patron and get early access to new episodes: https://www.patreon.com/noclip Follow @noclipvideo on Twitter Chapters: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:01:00 - Digimon vs. Terrorism 0:04:03 - The Final non-GOTY Episode of the Year! (SUBMIT YOUR GAMES) 0:07:41 - Thanking our supporters! 0:09:29 - More on GenAI Voices 0:15:14 - Solitomb 0:26:23 - Loco Motive 0:28:58 - Grunn 0:38:57 - Final Fantasy VI 0:49:10 - Frank's Continued Crusade for RetroAchievements 0:53:56 - Q: What is your favorite snow level/stage? 1:01:56 - Q: What are your favorite soundtracks and/or sound effects? 1:16:10 - Noclip Updates
STALKER 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, THRESHOLD
Danny shares impressions on Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 and STALKER 2, THRESHOLD has the J-Boys keeping the train running, Rise of the Golden Idol shines as a deductive puzzler, and Frank reveals his love for RetroAchievements. STALKER 2: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1643320/STALKER_2_Heart_of_Chornobyl/ Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2537590/Microsoft_Flight_Simulator_2024/ THRESHOLD: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2580020/THRESHOLD/ Rise of the Golden Idol: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2716400/The_Rise_of_the_Golden_Idol/ Chapters: 0:00 - OUR SECRET TAPE HALF-LIFE 2 DOC IS LIVE! 6:20 - Thanking our supporters! 8:22 - THRESHOLD 18:48 - STALKER 2 37:18 - Rise of the Golden Idol 46:50 - Microsoft Flight Simulator 58:00 - The Moral Quandary of AI Generated Voice Acting 1:20:06 - RetroAchievements 1:31:25 - Submit your games for our Community GOTY Podcast Episode! 1:37:15 - Q: Where would Sea of Stars go on the Top 100 list? 1:44:09 - Q: Where does Disco Elysium sit in the crew's mind? 1:49:00 - Noclip Updates Pt. 2
Danny takes a quick work break to show off LEGO Horizon Adventures, the J-Boys share new indie survival horror Sorry We're Closed, and Frank finally answers the question: What exactly IS a Slitterhead? LEGO Horizon Adventures: https://www.playstation.com/en-ca/games/lego-horizon-adventures/?emcid=pa-co-421887 Sorry We're Closed: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1796580/Sorry_Were_Closed/ Slitterhead: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2631250/Slitterhead/ Red Dead Redemption: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668510/Red_Dead_Redemption/ Chapters: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:02:00 - WOAH A COOL PROJECT??? 0:04:09 - Thanking our supporters! 0:05:00 - LEGO Horizon Adventures 0:16:37 - Sorry, We're Closed 0:24:03 - Q: Can you think of any psychedelic games? 0:33:55 - Slitterhead 0:45:05 - Astro Bot 0:51:41 - Red Dead Redemption 0:59:06 - Q: Which CRPG to start with: Baldur's Gate 3 or Disco Elysium? 1:04:36 - Q: What do the new wave PS1-style games do differently? 1:07:23 - Sign Off
Ranking 100 More Games That YOU Sent Us
To celebrate the 200th episode of the Noclip Crewcast, we're ranking another 100 games submitted by our audience. Is Fez better than Wheel of Fortune 64? How many Zelda games can we put in the Top 10? Does Diddy Kong Racing deserve the top spot? Chapters: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:03:55 - Thanking our supporters! 0:05:30 - Ranking (Another) 100 Games 0:07:19 - Our Previous 10 Worst and 10 Best 0:09:59 - Provisional Rankings [The First 50] 0:37:22 - Provisional Rankings [The Last 50] 1:05:46 - Ranking #100 - #76 1:36:54 - Ranking #75 - #51 2:10:42 - Bottom 50 Recap 2:12:00 - Ranking #50 - #26 2:37:37 - Ranking #25 - #1 3:34:17 - Full Recap
CODBLOPS 6, Horizon ZD Remastered, Wilmot Works it Out
Our pre-election coverage begins with Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Wilmot Works It Out, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and Jeremy's Nightmarish Travel Mishaps. Wilmot Works It Out: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2060590/Wilmot_Works_It_Out/ Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2561580/Horizon_Zero_Dawn_Remastered/ LEGO Horizon Adventures: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2428810/LEGO_Horizon_Adventures/ Call of Duty Black Ops 6: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2933620/Call_of_Duty_Black_Ops_6/ Chapters: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:07:44 - Thanking our supporters! 0:08:29 - ... and this time, with spooky names! 0:11:09 - Jeremy's Nightmarish Travel Experience 0:21:31 - Steam Deck Flight Review 0:24:00 - Wilmot Works It Out 0:32:03 - Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered 0:39:00 - The LEGO Adaptation Renaissance 0:43:32 - Call of Duty Black Ops 6 0:51:16 - Little Ceasars x CoD 0:57:51 - Q: Do you value "head empty" games less? 1:02:41 - Concord Shut Down 1:04:11 - Q: Is there an exhaustion of genre in the games industry? 1:24:39 - Episode 200: Another Game Ranking Extravaganza! 1:25:30 - Noclip Updates