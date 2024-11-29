Grunn, Solitomb, Final Fantasy VI

In our final pre-GOTY episode of the year, the crew shares new indies Solitomb and Loco Motive, the totally normal gardening game Grunn, FF6's MKUltra connections, and of course: that one time terrorists attacked the world of Digimon. SUBMIT/VOTE FOR YOUR GAME OF THE YEAR HERE: https://www.patreon.com/posts/vote-noclips-116488018 Solitomb: https://krajzeg.itch.io/solitomb Loco Motive: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1709880/Loco_Motive/ Grunn: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2720950/Grunn/ Chapters: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:01:00 - Digimon vs. Terrorism 0:04:03 - The Final non-GOTY Episode of the Year! (SUBMIT YOUR GAMES) 0:07:41 - Thanking our supporters! 0:09:29 - More on GenAI Voices 0:15:14 - Solitomb 0:26:23 - Loco Motive 0:28:58 - Grunn 0:38:57 - Final Fantasy VI 0:49:10 - Frank's Continued Crusade for RetroAchievements 0:53:56 - Q: What is your favorite snow level/stage? 1:01:56 - Q: What are your favorite soundtracks and/or sound effects? 1:16:10 - Noclip Updates