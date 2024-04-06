This Man Is Proof You Can Ride Around The World On A Vintage Bike

Doug Wothke isn’t your typical globetrotter. From his home in LA ("Lower Alabama” he says with a chuckle), Wothke, better known around these parts as rtwdoug, has ridden an oddball assortment of antique motorcycles to the far corners of the earth. Ever wondered what to do if your 1940s Indian shreds a transmission while you’re half-way across Russia? Talk to Wothke, he’s been there.