Retro Moto Lifestyle: No Cellphone, No Liquid Cooling, No GPS
All things old: Airhead 247 podcaster Darren Dortin talks vintage BMW, life in rural Arkansas, his love of paper maps, and why he just can’t fathom cell phone ownership.
--------
56:03
Moto Guzzi vs. The North
What is adventure? How do you find it? Most of us will answer that question in different ways. In the case of Nick Adams, he doesn't attack near-impossible terrain, ripping up the mud with full-on knobbies and a hundred-horsepower-plus engine. Instead, Nick takes regular street bikes—particularly his old 1972 Moto Guzzi Eldorado—much farther into the wilderness than most adrenaline bros would ever dare.
--------
48:01
RIP Malcolm Smith, The KTM Saga, And Why Small Bikes Are Cool Again
Motorcycling was shocked by KTM's worsening financial news, and saddened by the passing of racing legends Malcolm Smith and "Motorcycle Mary" McGee. This week, podcast host Neil Graham and ADVrider managing editor Zac Kurylyk discuss the big news and the cultural shifts (would you ever ride a Chinese motorcycle?) that we see in the world of moto.
--------
49:10
This Man Is Proof You Can Ride Around The World On A Vintage Bike
Doug Wothke isn’t your typical globetrotter. From his home in LA ("Lower Alabama” he says with a chuckle), Wothke, better known around these parts as rtwdoug, has ridden an oddball assortment of antique motorcycles to the far corners of the earth. Ever wondered what to do if your 1940s Indian shreds a transmission while you’re half-way across Russia? Talk to Wothke, he’s been there.
--------
44:23
Why One Man is Building Bikes That Nobody Else Will Make
From the balls-out Confederate to the ornate and unexpected Curtiss EV, designer JT Nesbitt strikes out on his own to make the ultimate American motorcycle—the Magnolia 4.
