1. Survive the Night

Before the end of this very first episode, heads will roll. The tranquility of Goldenfields is about to be torn apart, and our characters are caught in the middle. Each has their own agenda and secrets. Each will find the course of their life changed—beginning tonight. Roll the Bones is a new Dungeons & Dragons podcast brought to you by a crew that includes writers, actors, game designers, and a college professor. You can reach us at [email protected]