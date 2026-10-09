The Mahjcast: Two Bros Talk Mahjong

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30 episodes
- It’s spooky season, and this one is stacked.
Gotham's Mahj Queen of Halloween Jill Kargman joins us with Sandi Drucker-Wright and Peyton Cochran, the founders of Center & Spring, to talk mahjong, Halloween, goth glamour, fast play, dead hands, and the limited-edition collection that’s basically impossible to get your hands on. Jill also gets into why mahjong became such an obsession, her dream table, tournament play, and why sometimes the best response to table drama is simply: it’s just an f'in game, people!
Then we recap one of the mahj-iest weeks we’ve ever had: the Mahjong Warriors tournament, a house full of out-of-town players, a visit from the team behind a new mahjong documentary, a big Mahj the Magazine night in NYC, Mini Mahj Daily chaos, and more questionable decisions than we’d care to admit.
Plus: Jason wins a hand that may have changed his life, Ira continues to be everyone’s favorite, and we raise a cauldron to badass women making mahjong cooler, weirder and more fun.
Pull up a chair, rack your tiles, and let’s play.
Follow us: @themahjbros on Instagram + Facebook
Follow our new friends: @jillkargman & @centerandspring
Everything Mahj Bros: www.themahjbros.com
Listen, subscribe, rate & review on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.
Ep. 204: The Tao of Lara, The Men Who Mahj Paradox & Everyone Still Hates Ivy #IYKYK10/02/2026 | 41 mins.This week on The Mahjcast, we’re joined by Lara from @larasmahjongedit, one of the fastest-rising teachers in the mahjiverse, to talk about how she went from teaching herself the game to building a huge online mahjong community, plus her best advice for beginners, Charleston strategy, black dragons, tournaments, playing for money and more.
Then Jason and Ira get into a question they’ve been asking for a while: why don’t more men mahj? We dig into some of the history of mahjong in America, how it became so closely associated with women, and why the game may finally be having a bro moment.
Plus: Mini Mahj Daily drama, a very competitive mailbag, mahjong tells, a lost card found, @sodakmahj hysterics, a grandmother’s vintage set, and plenty of nonsense along the way.
Pull up a chair, rack your tiles, and let’s play.
Follow The Mahj Bros:
Instagram: @themahjbros
Facebook: @themahjbros
Check out our site and new merch: www.themahjbros.com
Follow Lara:
Instagram: @larasmahjongedit
Website: www.laurasmahjongedit.com
Ep. 203: Our Big Exclusive w/ MMD Founder Leslie Kimel, Peeing our Pants w/ the Mahj Ladies & Jason's Birthday Surprise09/25/2026 | 46 mins.This week on The Mahjcast, it’s Jason’s birthday, and the Bros are celebrating with one of our BIGGEST episodes yet. 🎂🀄
First up, the hysterical social media mahjong sensations @mahjladies pull up a chair. Mara and Sharon talk about going from a decades-long weekly mahjong game to social media stardom, Cameos, mahjong fame, questionable tuna fish etiquette, pickleball, the Alamo, Marshalls, and everything in between. Let’s just say there wasn’t a dry Depends to be found.
And then, a Mahjcast exclusive: Lesssssssslie Kimel, founder and creator of @MiniMahjDaily, joins us for a rare interview about the phenomenon that has taken the mahjong world by storm. Leslie gives us the story behind MMD, how she built the “Wordle of mahjong,” what nearly half a million games played looks like, why Ivy is such a bitch, the recent National Mah Jongg League card rollout, and where Mini Mahj Daily goes from here.
Plus:
🀄 Jason and Ira play the 1973–74 NMJL card
🀄 Ira reveals the final results of his Summer Challenge… and then loses the evidence
🀄 A birthday edition of “How Well Does Ira Know Jason?”
🀄 The Mahj Bros Battle heats up on Mini Mahj Daily
🀄 And The Last Tile looks at the creators, personalities and communities turning mahjong from a game into a full-blown lifestyle
It’s funny, a little inappropriate, occasionally educational, and very Mahj Bros.
Pull up a chair. Rack your tiles. Let’s play.
🎧 Listen to The Mahjcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music
📲 Follow us on Instagram & Facebook: @themahjbros
🌐 Everything Mahj Bros: themahjbros.com
And, as always… may the jokers be with you. 🀄
Ep. 202: Mini Mahj Daily Mania, Kim Eagle's Exposure Debate & The Best Fan Mail Ever!09/18/2026 | 41 mins.Ira is back in the studio, the mahjiverse is busy, and this week’s episode has a little bit of everything.
We’re recapping Jason’s latest tournament adventure with his mom in New Jersey, checking in on Ira’s very loosely defined “challenge,” and celebrating a big update from Mini Mahj Daily that's quite literally, a game changer.
Then Kim Eagle from @ladiesthatmahj joins us for CALL IT, where one seemingly simple mahjong etiquette question turns into exactly the kind of debate we love: part rules, part courtesy, part strategy, and very much up for discussion.
We’ve also got updates on upcoming trips and events, plenty of Mahj Bros chaos, and one of our best Mailbags yet with some incredibly thoughtful, funny, and very on-brand notes and gifts from listeners.
And yes, there’s a little New Year energy in the air too as we ring in 5787, with a Last Tile about tradition, community, and why this game keeps bringing people together.
Pull up a chair, rack your tiles, and let’s play.
🛍️ Shop the Mahj Bros store at themahjbros.com
Use code PINKICEDTEA for 20% off through the end of the month.
📲 Follow us on Instagram & Facebook: @themahjbros
💌 Send us your table drama, rules debates, Mahj Moments and confessions at hello@themahjbros.com
Ep. 201: New Season, Black Dragon Drama, New Merch, Bad Tablemates & a Gilded West Getaway, Let's Go!09/11/2026 | 35 mins.It's a brand new season for The Mahj Bros! The Mahjernet has its knickers in a twist — and this week, we’re finally weighing in on the great Black Dragon debate. Is mahjong evolving, or are we fixing something that was never broken? Spoiler: we have thoughts.
We’re also tackling an even more dangerous question: how do you kick someone off your mahjong table? From toxic players and painfully slow games to ghosting, group-text exile and one truly spectacular table-flip story, we hear from the community and decide when it’s time to say, “Maybe you’d be happier with another group.”
Plus: Ira is still stranded in Europe, while we launch themahjbros.com and the new Mahj Bros merch store without him, Mini Mahj Daily drama continues, a tournament player gets her hand slapped to save her from going dead, and we catch up on everything that happened while we took one week off and the Mahjiverse lost its mind.
Then Jason sits down with Jovann Walker, founder of Mahjong Retreat Co., for a preview of the Gilded West Dallas retreat, where the Bros are heading this November with their cowboy boots, country glam, a tournament and a live episode of The Mahjcast.
And through all the chaos, we come back to the reason we love mahjong in the first place: the table, the people, the stories, the laughter — and knowing when somebody might need to find another table.
🎧 The Mahjcast
🌐 www.themahjbros.com
📲 Follow us on Instagram & Facebook: @TheMahjBros
Join us at The Gilded West Retreat in Dallas November 6th-8th!
And for a limited time, our listeners can use code PINKICEDTEA for 20% off in the new merch store. Shhh... it's a secret just between us!
Pull up a chair, rack your tiles, and let’s play.
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About The Mahjcast: Two Bros Talk Mahjong
The Mahjcast is American Mahjong with the filters off. Hosted by Jason and Ira, the Mahj Bros, it’s a funny, irreverent and refreshingly different take on the people, personalities, strategy, tournaments, trends, rules and table drama shaping the game. This isn’t a how-to show and it definitely isn’t your mother’s mahjong podcast. Expect sharp takes, ridiculous stories, strong opinions, guest personalities, Mahj Confessions and plenty of debate. Pull up a chair—you’ve got a front-row seat to the culture exploding around the table.Podcast website
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