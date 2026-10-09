The Mahjcast: Two Bros Talk Mahjong

It's a brand new season for The Mahj Bros! The Mahjernet has its knickers in a twist — and this week, we’re finally weighing in on the great Black Dragon debate. Is mahjong evolving, or are we fixing something that was never broken? Spoiler: we have thoughts.

We’re also tackling an even more dangerous question: how do you kick someone off your mahjong table? From toxic players and painfully slow games to ghosting, group-text exile and one truly spectacular table-flip story, we hear from the community and decide when it’s time to say, “Maybe you’d be happier with another group.”

Plus: Ira is still stranded in Europe, while we launch themahjbros.com and the new Mahj Bros merch store without him, Mini Mahj Daily drama continues, a tournament player gets her hand slapped to save her from going dead, and we catch up on everything that happened while we took one week off and the Mahjiverse lost its mind.

Then Jason sits down with Jovann Walker, founder of Mahjong Retreat Co., for a preview of the Gilded West Dallas retreat, where the Bros are heading this November with their cowboy boots, country glam, a tournament and a live episode of The Mahjcast.

And through all the chaos, we come back to the reason we love mahjong in the first place: the table, the people, the stories, the laughter — and knowing when somebody might need to find another table.

🎧 The Mahjcast

🌐 www.themahjbros.com

📲 Follow us on Instagram & Facebook: @TheMahjBros

Join us at The Gilded West Retreat in Dallas November 6th-8th!

And for a limited time, our listeners can use code PINKICEDTEA for 20% off in the new merch store. Shhh... it's a secret just between us!

Pull up a chair, rack your tiles, and let’s play.