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TILE TALK EPISODE 16: Mahjong Goes Couture: Meet Caroline Johnson of Mahj Tile Haus!

Today we’re sitting down with Caroline Johnson, the woman behind Mahj Tile Haus - where mahjong meets high fashion, and the table becomes the runway. Caroline, welcome to Tile Talk!

HOW’S EVERYONE DOING? Hair cuts, fantasy football, bringing new players into Mahjong! Dont fight it!

TABLESCAPE:

Mat - MTH: Imperial Lotus

Tiles - MTH: Imperial Lotus

Racks - Clear or Tortoiseshell MTH

HH Drink - Matcha Mai Thai

WHAT’S BLOWIN IN THE WIND?

Apparently mahjong is moving out of our living rooms—and getting its own address!

We’re talking dedicated mahjong parlors, studios , lounges and social clubs - they’re popping up around the country, and y'all, these aren't just rooms with four card tables

One end of the spectrum: Charlotte's Heron House opened this summer in a 3,000-square-foot historic home. You can drop in and play for $25. multiple individually designed rooms, a boutique, lessons and events. And you don't need to be a member: $25 gets you in to play.

Mid Spectrum: In San Antonio, The Polished Tile has opened inside a restored historic mansion, with memberships up to $225 a month.

Other end of spectrum: And then there's The Hidden Parlor outside Boston—a private mahjong society with a country-chic dress code and a top membership tier of $4,000 a year. It's intentionally secretive. The exact address is shared privately with members/serious prospects. There's a “country chic” dress code. Athletic/overly casual clothing is discouraged. Members can come to play—or apparently just hang out, read or knit. And its top East Society membership is currently listed at $4,000 annually.

GUEST & TOPIC: ALL THINGS CAROLINE / MAHJ TILE HAUS

-Caroline, your career path is WILD—professional photographer, New York Fashion Week, Fortune 10 healthcare executive…and now founder of a luxury mahjong brand. Give us the Cliff's Notes version of how we got from there to Mahj Tile Haus.

IMPERIAL LOTUS & HONORING MAHJONG'S ROOTS

-Your newest Imperial Lotus collection, which we're obsessed with, feels different from your other collections because you very intentionally went back toward Chinese imagery and heritage. Where did the idea come from?

-Put your Fortune 10 executive hat back on for us. What do you think is happening with American mahjong right now? Is this a trend—or are we watching a permanent cultural shift? Behavioral shift?!

TILE TIPS: THE JOKER SWAP!

SIGNOFF:

Thank you for joining us today, CAROLINE!

And that’s a mahjong for today’s Talk Talk! Thank you so much for joining us! Until next time, may your tiles be lucky and your table always welcoming!