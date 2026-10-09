World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast

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3 episodes
- Episode 3! Dive Into Dungeons With Devs
Join Host @countdowntoclassic, Senior Game Designers Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield, Jay Hartman, and Rowan Ryder, plus special guest @hammerdancegaming for a deep dive discussion breaking down WoW: Forever’s dungeons and other relevant news related to the Beta.
Learn more at: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/forever
► Latest WoW news: http://worldofwarcraft.com/news
► Subscribe to WoW: http://blizz.ly/WoWYTSub
► Visit WoW on Battle.net: https://shop.battle.net/family/world-of-warcraft
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► Follow Warcraft on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warcraft
► Follow Warcraft on Instagram: https://instagram.com/warcraft
► Like Warcraft on Facebook: https://facebook.com/warcraft
- Join Host @CountdowntoClassic, Senior Game Designers Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield & Aidan Moon, Principle Designer Kris Zierhut, and special guest Sodapoppin for a deep conversation around Class design philosophy in WoW: Forever.
Learn more at: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/forever
► Latest WoW news: http://worldofwarcraft.com/news
► Subscribe to WoW: http://blizz.ly/WoWYTSub
► Visit WoW on Battle.net: https://shop.battle.net/family/world-of-warcraft
--
► Follow Warcraft on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warcraft
► Follow Warcraft on Instagram: https://instagram.com/warcraft
► Like Warcraft on Facebook: https://facebook.com/warcraft
- Join Host @countdowntoclassic as he chats with Senior Game Designer Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield, Lead Classic Designer Tim Jones, and special guest @Xaryu as they digest everything Forever-related, and players adventure through the Beta in record numbers.
Learn more at: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/forever
► Latest WoW news: http://worldofwarcraft.com/news
► Subscribe to WoW: http://blizz.ly/WoWYTSub
► Visit WoW on Battle.net: https://shop.battle.net/family/world-of-warcraft
--
► Follow Warcraft on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warcraft
► Follow Warcraft on Instagram: https://instagram.com/warcraft
► Like Warcraft on Facebook: https://facebook.com/warcraft
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About World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast
The official World of Warcraft: Forever podcast. Developers, designers, and special guests go deep on everything involved with capturing the spirit of Vanilla WoW and bringing it to a modern audience.Podcast website
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