Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGamesWorld of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast

World of Warcraft
GamesLeisure
World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast

    Dive into Dungeons with Devs ft. @hammerdancegaming

    10/08/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Episode 3! Dive Into Dungeons With Devs

    Join Host @countdowntoclassic, Senior Game Designers Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield, Jay Hartman, and Rowan Ryder, plus special guest @hammerdancegaming for a deep dive discussion breaking down WoW: Forever’s dungeons and other relevant news related to the Beta. 

    Learn more at: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/forever  

    ► Latest WoW news: http://worldofwarcraft.com/news  
    ► Subscribe to WoW: http://blizz.ly/WoWYTSub 
    ► Visit WoW on Battle.net: https://shop.battle.net/family/world-of-warcraft  
    -- 
    ► Follow Warcraft on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warcraft  
    ► Follow Warcraft on Instagram: https://instagram.com/warcraft  
    ► Like Warcraft on Facebook: https://facebook.com/warcraft
  • World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast

    Speed Running Classes ft. @Sodapoppin

    10/01/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Join Host @CountdowntoClassic, Senior Game Designers Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield & Aidan Moon, Principle Designer Kris Zierhut, and special guest Sodapoppin for a deep conversation around Class design philosophy in WoW: Forever.
    Learn more at: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/forever 
    ► Latest WoW news: http://worldofwarcraft.com/news  
    ► Subscribe to WoW: http://blizz.ly/WoWYTSub 
    ► Visit WoW on Battle.net: https://shop.battle.net/family/world-of-warcraft  
    -- 
    ► Follow Warcraft on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warcraft  
    ► Follow Warcraft on Instagram: https://instagram.com/warcraft  
    ► Like Warcraft on Facebook: https://facebook.com/warcraft
  • World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast

    Unpacking Beta Launch ft. ‪@Xaryu‬

    09/26/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Join Host ‪@countdowntoclassic‬ as he chats with Senior Game Designer Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield, Lead Classic Designer Tim Jones, and special guest ‪@Xaryu‬ as they digest everything Forever-related, and players adventure through the Beta in record numbers.
    Learn more at: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/forever 
    ► Latest WoW news: http://worldofwarcraft.com/news  
    ► Subscribe to WoW: http://blizz.ly/WoWYTSub 
    ► Visit WoW on Battle.net: https://shop.battle.net/family/world-of-warcraft  
    -- 
    ► Follow Warcraft on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warcraft  
    ► Follow Warcraft on Instagram: https://instagram.com/warcraft  
    ► Like Warcraft on Facebook: https://facebook.com/warcraft
More Games podcasts
Trending Games podcasts
  • Podcast Next-Gen Console Watch
    Next-Gen Console Watch
    Entertainment News, Games, Leisure, News
About World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast
The official World of Warcraft: Forever podcast. Developers, designers, and special guests go deep on everything involved with capturing the spirit of Vanilla WoW and bringing it to a modern audience.
Podcast website
GamesLeisure

Listen to World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast, TRIVIA TIME and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:36:45 PM
A company fromMADSACK