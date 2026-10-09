World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast

World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast

Join Host ‪@countdowntoclassic‬ as he chats with Senior Game Designer Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield, Lead Classic Designer Tim Jones, and special guest ‪@Xaryu‬ as they digest everything Forever-related, and players adventure through the Beta in record numbers. Learn more at: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/forever ► Latest WoW news: http://worldofwarcraft.com/news ► Subscribe to WoW: http://blizz.ly/WoWYTSub ► Visit WoW on Battle.net: https://shop.battle.net/family/world-of-warcraft -- ► Follow Warcraft on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warcraft ► Follow Warcraft on Instagram: https://instagram.com/warcraft ► Like Warcraft on Facebook: https://facebook.com/warcraft

Join Host @CountdowntoClassic, Senior Game Designers Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield & Aidan Moon, Principle Designer Kris Zierhut, and special guest Sodapoppin for a deep conversation around Class design philosophy in WoW: Forever. Learn more at: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/forever ► Latest WoW news: http://worldofwarcraft.com/news ► Subscribe to WoW: http://blizz.ly/WoWYTSub ► Visit WoW on Battle.net: https://shop.battle.net/family/world-of-warcraft -- ► Follow Warcraft on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warcraft ► Follow Warcraft on Instagram: https://instagram.com/warcraft ► Like Warcraft on Facebook: https://facebook.com/warcraft

Episode 3! Dive Into Dungeons With Devs Join Host @countdowntoclassic, Senior Game Designers Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield, Jay Hartman, and Rowan Ryder, plus special guest @hammerdancegaming for a deep dive discussion breaking down WoW: Forever’s dungeons and other relevant news related to the Beta. Learn more at: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/forever ► Latest WoW news: http://worldofwarcraft.com/news ► Subscribe to WoW: http://blizz.ly/WoWYTSub ► Visit WoW on Battle.net: https://shop.battle.net/family/world-of-warcraft -- ► Follow Warcraft on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warcraft ► Follow Warcraft on Instagram: https://instagram.com/warcraft ► Like Warcraft on Facebook: https://facebook.com/warcraft

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About World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast

About World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast

About World of Warcraft: Forever The Podcast