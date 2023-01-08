Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

A Pokemon TCG Podcast featuring @gyrosean & @atrociousjake Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
More
Available Episodes
5 of 152
#152 Our Worlds 2024 Predictions
Welcome to the 152nd episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousJake & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the upcoming 2024 #PokemonWorlds Championships and plenty more news regarding the game!
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
See the decks we showcase: https://pokemoncard.io/author/?author=54755
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
8/8/2023
1:18:34
#151 Worlds 2024 CP & Events Announced!
Welcome to the 151st episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousGameplay & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the upcoming #PlayPokemon 2024 season, schedule & some possible Worlds commentary from your podcast duo!
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
See the decks we showcase: https://pokemoncard.io/author/?author=54755
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
8/1/2023
1:09:59
#150 Obsidian Flames is a Unique Set
Welcome to the 150th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousGameplay & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the upcoming #ObsidianFlames set list!--Check out Justin's site! https://www.justinbasil.com/translations/sv3
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
7/25/2023
1:48:02
#149 FREE Charizard ex & Budget Decks!
Welcome to the 149th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousGameplay & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the recent #PlayPokemon decks you can dominate at locals along with new product news & rumors around the game!
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
7/18/2023
1:08:34
#148 Expanded's Return & **FUN** Decks for Locals!
Welcome to the 148th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousGameplay & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the recent #PlayPokemon decks you can dominate at locals along with new product news & rumors around the game!
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuwFollow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjakeSean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support