Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

As we wait for Worlds, it's always fun to play alternative formats! Lets take a deep dive to a fan-favorite format; GLC!

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Here's the link to the lists we mentioned, courtesy of Ben Morse! https://glc.morsemakes.com/pbl-3k-results

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Hope you enjoy this week's episode once again hosted by @gyrosean and @AtrociousJake

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If you have any ideas or suggestions please let us know in the comments!

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