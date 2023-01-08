Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

A Pokemon TCG Podcast featuring @gyrosean & @atrociousjake Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
LeisureGames
A Pokemon TCG Podcast featuring @gyrosean & @atrociousjake Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
  • #152 Our Worlds 2024 Predictions
    Welcome to the 152nd episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousJake & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the upcoming 2024 #PokemonWorlds Championships and plenty more news regarding the game! -- Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg See the decks we showcase: https://pokemoncard.io/author/?author=54755 -- Here are a few of the other places where we make content: Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
    8/8/2023
    1:18:34
  • #151 Worlds 2024 CP & Events Announced!
    Welcome to the 151st episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousGameplay & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the upcoming #PlayPokemon 2024 season, schedule & some possible Worlds commentary from your podcast duo! -- Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg See the decks we showcase: https://pokemoncard.io/author/?author=54755 -- Here are a few of the other places where we make content: Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
    8/1/2023
    1:09:59
  • #150 Obsidian Flames is a Unique Set
    Welcome to the 150th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousGameplay & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the upcoming #ObsidianFlames set list!--Check out Justin's site! https://www.justinbasil.com/translations/sv3 -- Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg -- Here are a few of the other places where we make content: Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
    7/25/2023
    1:48:02
  • #149 FREE Charizard ex & Budget Decks!
    Welcome to the 149th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousGameplay & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the recent #PlayPokemon decks you can dominate at locals along with new product news & rumors around the game! -- Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg -- Here are a few of the other places where we make content: Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
    7/18/2023
    1:08:34
  • #148 Expanded's Return & **FUN** Decks for Locals!
    Welcome to the 148th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @AtrociousGameplay & @gyrosean sit down to discuss the recent #PlayPokemon decks you can dominate at locals along with new product news & rumors around the game! -- Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuwFollow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg -- Here are a few of the other places where we make content: Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjakeSean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
    7/11/2023
    1:01:53

A Pokemon TCG Podcast featuring @gyrosean & @atrociousjake Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/metapodtcg/support
