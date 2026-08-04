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Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast
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Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

gyrosean
GamesLeisure
Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast
Latest episode

292 episodes

  • Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

    #292 Pitch Black GLC Decks!

    08/04/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    As we wait for Worlds, it's always fun to play alternative formats! Lets take a deep dive to a fan-favorite format; GLC!
    --
    Here's the link to the lists we mentioned, courtesy of Ben Morse! https://glc.morsemakes.com/pbl-3k-results
    --
    Hope you enjoy this week's episode once again hosted by  @gyrosean  and  @AtrociousJake 
    --
    If you have any ideas or suggestions please let us know in the comments!
    --
    We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
    --
    Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
    Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
    Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
    --
    Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
    Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
    Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
    Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
    Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
    Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
    Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
  • Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

    #291 Pitch Black Rogue Decks & Facial Recognition

    07/28/2026 | 58 mins.
    Week 2 of Pitch Black, and this time we're diving deep into the world of rogue decks. We've got Mega Dragonite ex, we've got Toucannon, and even more nonsense!
    --
    Hope you enjoy this week's episode once again hosted by  @gyrosean  and  @AtrociousJake 
    --
    If you have any ideas or suggestions please let us know in the comments!
    --
    We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
    --
    Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
    Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
    Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
    --
    Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
    Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
    Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
    Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
    Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
    Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
    Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
  • Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

    #290 NEW Pitch Black Decks & 2026-27 Worlds Qualifying Numbers!

    07/21/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    This week on the podcast we're talking about a few things:
    - Showcasing Pitch Black decks from tournaments! Including Hide N Sneak, Mega Excadrill & so much more!
    - Going over the 2026-27 Pokemon Championship Series Schedule & Updates
    --
    Hope you enjoy this week's episode once again hosted by  @gyrosean  and  @AtrociousJake 
    --
    If you have any ideas or suggestions please let us know in the comments!
    --
    We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
    --
    Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
    Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
    Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
    --
    Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
    Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
    Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
    Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
    Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
    Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
    Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
  • Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

    #289 All UPC Products, Box Box Scalpers & More

    07/14/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Welcome to the 289th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @gyrosean & @atrocioustcg sit down to talk about the latest #PlayPokemon & #Pokemon news!
    --
    We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
    --
    Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
    Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
    Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
    --
    Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
    Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
    Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
    Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
    Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
    Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
    Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
  • Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

    #288 The Pitch Black Set Review!!

    06/30/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Welcome to the 288th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @gyrosean & @atrocioustcg sit down to talk about the latest #PlayPokemon & #Pokemon news!
    --
    We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
    --
    Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
    Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
    Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
    --
    Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
    Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
    Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
    Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
    Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
    Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
    Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
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About Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast
A Pokemon TCG Podcast featuring @gyrosean & @atrociousjake
Podcast website
GamesLeisure

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