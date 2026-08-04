Meta Pod: A Pokemon TCG Podcast

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292 episodes
- As we wait for Worlds, it's always fun to play alternative formats! Lets take a deep dive to a fan-favorite format; GLC!
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Here's the link to the lists we mentioned, courtesy of Ben Morse! https://glc.morsemakes.com/pbl-3k-results
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Hope you enjoy this week's episode once again hosted by @gyrosean and @AtrociousJake
--
If you have any ideas or suggestions please let us know in the comments!
--
We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
- Week 2 of Pitch Black, and this time we're diving deep into the world of rogue decks. We've got Mega Dragonite ex, we've got Toucannon, and even more nonsense!
--
Hope you enjoy this week's episode once again hosted by @gyrosean and @AtrociousJake
--
If you have any ideas or suggestions please let us know in the comments!
--
We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
- This week on the podcast we're talking about a few things:
- Showcasing Pitch Black decks from tournaments! Including Hide N Sneak, Mega Excadrill & so much more!
- Going over the 2026-27 Pokemon Championship Series Schedule & Updates
--
Hope you enjoy this week's episode once again hosted by @gyrosean and @AtrociousJake
--
If you have any ideas or suggestions please let us know in the comments!
--
We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
- Welcome to the 289th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @gyrosean & @atrocioustcg sit down to talk about the latest #PlayPokemon & #Pokemon news!
--
We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
- Welcome to the 288th episode of the Meta Pod podcast, the #PokémonTCG podcast that revolves around the evolving meta! @gyrosean & @atrocioustcg sit down to talk about the latest #PlayPokemon & #Pokemon news!
--
We have a Discord server! Join here: https://discord.gg/5DhX4sbJu3
--
Reach out to us with any thoughts or topic suggestions via
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapodtcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metapodtcg/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metapodtcg
Check out the Meta Pod YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcPqrzElSZKqYOIkMgOZuw
Follow our Threads: https://www.threads.net/@metapodtcg
--
Here are a few of the other places where we make content:
Sean's YouTube: https://youtube.com/gyrosean
Jake's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/atrociousjake
Sean's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gyrosean
Jake's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/atrociousjake
Sean's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gyrosean
Jake's Threads: https://www.threads.net/@atrociousjake
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