Hoppin12s: A Gambling Podcast Devoted to Craps

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
4 episodes
- Email: info@hoppin12s.com
Twitter: @Hoppin12s
hoppin12s.com
In Episode 4, Tom and Byron take a break from their Vegas trip reports to tackle the age-old question: When do you know it's time to color up? From chasing monster rolls to knowing your bankroll limits, the guys share their philosophies on gambling, winning, losing, and why craps is about more than just making money.
They put themselves to the test with a 20-question responsible gambling questionnaire. As usual, there are plenty of laughs, questionable answers, and friendly jabs along the way.
No systems. No guarantees. Just two longtime friends talking craps, Vegas, responsible gambling, and the stories that keep bringing them back to the table.
Are we hopping twelves yet?
- Email: info@hoppin12s.com
Twitter: @Hoppin12s
hoppin12s.com
The Vegas trip report continues, and this time the craps tables are heating up!
In Episode 3, Tom and Byron pick up where they left off, sharing the incredible sessions that turned their Vegas trip into one to remember. From a monster comeback at Bellagio to an unforgettable crapless session at Mandalay Bay, the dice were rolling, the chips were stacking, and the celebrations were getting out of hand.
Along the way, we talk about hot shooters, hitting the All Tall Small, parlayed hardways, questionable dice-throwing techniques, and why Byron can't stop hugging people at the craps table. We also squeeze in some great Vegas dining, pool time, and plenty of laughs at each other's expense.
- Email: info@hoppin12s.com
Twitter: @Hoppin12s
hoppin12s.com
The boys are back—and this time we're headed to Las Vegas.
In Episode 2, Tom and Byron kick off Part 1 of their latest Vegas trip report. After a delayed start and a late-night arrival, they finally make it to the craps tables—and things start off hot. Unfortunately, Vegas has a way of changing directions quickly.
We break down how we typically play craps, talk about our favorite bets, revisit some great (and terrible) sessions.
Along the way, there's Whataburger, strong Tito's and OJs, missing luggage, the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere, and Byron somehow getting handcuffed on the Las Vegas Strip.
And that's only the first half of the trip.
- Email: info@hoppin12s.com
Twitter: @Hoppin12s
hoppin12s.com
Welcome to the world premiere of Hoppin12s!
In our first episode, hosts Tom and Byron introduce themselves, share how a friendship built around gambling turned into years of Vegas trips and countless hours at the craps table, and explain how they each found their way to the game they love.
They also tell the story behind the name Hoppin12s, revisit some memorable early gambling experiences, talk about what makes a great craps table, and explain why the people, energy, and shared experience are just as important as winning.
No systems. No promises. Just two longtime friends talking craps, Vegas, memorable wins, questionable bets, and the stories that keep bringing them back to the table.
Are we hopping twelves yet?
More Games podcasts
Trending Games podcasts
About Hoppin12s: A Gambling Podcast Devoted to Craps
Hoppin12s is a gambling podcast devoted to the game of craps and everything that surrounds it. Join hosts Tom and Byron as they share entertaining stories, memorable casino experiences, and plenty of laughs from their time around the craps table. Hoppin12s is all about the fun, stories, and experiences that make craps unlike any other casino game.Podcast website
Listen to Hoppin12s: A Gambling Podcast Devoted to Craps, The Mahjcast: Two Bros Talk Mahjong and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Hoppin12s: A Gambling Podcast Devoted to Craps
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.