Brian, Bryant, and Phil (he's back!) discuss Eternal Weekend Asia results and what NOT to play at the following Eternal Weekend events.

Brian, Bryant, and Phil question if banning only Psychic Frog is enough to knock down Dimir Reanimator from the top of Legacy. 👀Join the Goldsabertooth Kickstarter! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/519213950/1477409264?ref=f07rjg

About The Eternal Glory Podcast

The Eternal Glory podcast is comprised of Phil Gallagher, Brian Coval, and Bryant Cook — three Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts that are dedicated to the Legacy format. Between them, there are many accolades; but their passion, dedication, and love for the game have brought yet another Legacy Podcast.