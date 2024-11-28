Powered by RND
The Eternal Glory podcast is comprised of Phil Gallagher, Brian Coval, and Bryant Cook — three Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts that are dedicated to the Legacy...
  • EP. 138 — BRING OUT THE NULL RODS
    EP. 138 — BRING OUT THE NULL RODS
Brian, Bryant, and Phil discuss Eternal Weekend North America!
    --------  
    58:56
  • EP. 137 — Final Eternal Weekend Prep!
    EP. 137 — Final Eternal Weekend Prep!
Brian, Bryant, and Phil discuss last-minute Eternal Weekend preparation!
    --------  
    1:03:06
  • EP. 136 — Is Banning Psychic Frog Enough?
    EP. 136 — Is Banning Psychic Frog Enough?
Brian, Bryant, and Phil question if banning only Psychic Frog is enough to knock down Dimir Reanimator from the top of Legacy.
    --------  
    56:32
  • EP. 135 — EW Asia Results & What NOT To Play!
    EP. 135 — EW Asia Results & What NOT To Play!
Brian, Bryant, and Phil (he's back!) discuss Eternal Weekend Asia results and what NOT to play at the following Eternal Weekend events.
    --------  
    59:27
  • EP. 134 — Commander Bans & Legacy Format Panel
    Brian and Bryant discuss the recent Commander news and how it connects to Legacy.
    --------  
    1:03:41

About The Eternal Glory Podcast

The Eternal Glory podcast is comprised of Phil Gallagher, Brian Coval, and Bryant Cook — three Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts that are dedicated to the Legacy format. Between them, there are many accolades; but their passion, dedication, and love for the game have brought yet another Legacy Podcast.
