Brian, Bryant, and Phil discuss Eternal Weekend North America!
58:56
EP. 137 — Final Eternal Weekend Prep!
Brian, Bryant, and Phil discuss last-minute Eternal Weekend preparation!
1:03:06
EP. 136 — Is Banning Psychic Frog Enough?
Brian, Bryant, and Phil question if banning only Psychic Frog is enough to knock down Dimir Reanimator from the top of Legacy.
56:32
EP. 135 — EW Asia Results & What NOT To Play!
Brian, Bryant, and Phil (he's back!) discuss Eternal Weekend Asia results and what NOT to play at the following Eternal Weekend events.
59:27
EP. 134 — Commander Bans & Legacy Format Panel
Brian and Bryant discuss the recent Commander news and how it connects to Legacy.
The Eternal Glory podcast is comprised of Phil Gallagher, Brian Coval, and Bryant Cook — three Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts that are dedicated to the Legacy format. Between them, there are many accolades; but their passion, dedication, and love for the game have brought yet another Legacy Podcast.