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Late Reg Podcast

Phenom Poker
GamesLeisure
Late Reg Podcast
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • Late Reg Podcast

    Jeremy Ausmus: From a $6.7K Bankroll to $30M in Wins - EP 19

    10/12/2026 | 2h 25 mins.
    Jeremy opens up about moving to Las Vegas in 2005 with only $6,700 to his name, capitalizing on Full Tilt’s cap games, making his iconic 2012 Main Event Final Table run during a high-risk  and how a wild miss-click accidentally saved his tournament and netted him $1.8M. 

    🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 19
    ♠️ Guest: Jeremy Ausmus
    🎤 Brian Rast
    🎤 Phil Laak

    Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
    🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/register?r=latereg

    __________________________________

    🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
    📸 Instagram →   / lateregpodcast  
    🐦 X (Twitter) → /  lateregpodcast
    📺 YouTube →    / @lateregpodcast  

    ⏱️ CHAPTERS

    00:00 - Podcast Intro & Guest Accomplishments
    02:58 - Discovering Poker in Colorado & College Years
    07:39 - Detailed Record Keeping & Poker Mindset
    16:03 - Arriving in Vegas with $6,700
    21:49 - Building the Bankroll: Live Cash to Doyle's Room
    35:25 - Dominating Full Tilt Cap Games
    41:03 - Black Friday Impact & Recovering Balances
    43:20 - 2012 WSOP Main Event Deep Run (5th Place)
    57:03 - Memorable Cash Game Opponents & High Stakes Era
    01:02:43 - Launching the Poker Vlog & Authentic Content
    01:09:23 - Personal Life: Music, Guitar, & Piano
    01:21:18 - Raising Kids & Attention Spans in the Digital Age
    01:31:16 - Using Solvers & Studying Strategy
    01:40:00 - $1.8M Triton Win & The Famous Missed-Click Hand
    01:50:50 - Tough Poker Losses & Final Table Heartbreaks
    02:14:00 - Career Longevity & Staying Motivated Today
    02:25:58 - Outro
  • Late Reg Podcast

    Jennifer Tilly: Wild First Dates, WSOP Bracelets & High-Stakes Macau Poker - EP 18

    10/06/2026 | 2h 37 mins.
    Jennifer opens up about some of her wildest first dates, her journey into poker, winning a WSOP bracelet. She also shares stories from her Hollywood career, her friendships and experiences with some of the biggest names in poker, and some of the unforgettable moments she’s experienced along the way.

    🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 18
    ♠️ Guest: Jennifer Tilly
    🎤 Brian Rast
    🎤 Phil Laak

    Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
    🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/

    __________________________________

    🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
    📸 Instagram →   / lateregpodcast 
    🐦 X (Twitter) → https://x.com/lateregpodcast
    📺 YouTube →    / @lateregpodcast 
    CLIPS CHANNEL →    / @lateregpodclips   

    ⏱️ CHAPTERS

    00:00 Episode Preview
    1:46 Welcome to Late Reg with Jennifer Tilly
    4:33 How Jennifer Tilly & Phil Laak Met
    9:28 The “Unabomber” Reveal & Exchanging Numbers
    18:08 Their First Date
    25:01 Poker Lessons, Falling in Love & Moving In
    34:24 Jennifer’s Poker Career Takes Off
    45:00 Winning a WSOP Bracelet
    56:43 The Wild Macau High-Stakes Years
    1:06:26 Brian Rast, Staking & Big-Money Poker
    1:10:12 Why Jennifer Tilly Loves Poker
    1:17:05 Acting, Hollywood & Meg Tilly
    1:23:37 Bullets Over Broadway & Woody Allen
    1:34:53 Macau Cash, Casino Winnings & Civil Forfeiture
    1:38:53 When Acting Roles Follow You Home
    1:49:42 Returning to Acting: Chucky, School Spirits & Theater
    1:51:04 Bound, The Wachowskis & The Matrix
    1:58:19 Keanu Reeves, The Matrix & Private Poker
    2:02:28 Inside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    2:09:51 Phil Laak Joins RHOBH & Poker with the Housewives
    2:15:13 How Reality TV Is Manufactured
    2:20:11 Reality TV Fandom & Performing for the Cameras
    2:26:57 Jennifer Tilly’s Best One-Liners: “Jenniferisms”
    2:29:34 Telepathy, Psychic Moments & Intuition
    2:34:22 Poker Intuition, Empathy & Psychic Reads
    2:37:47 Closing Thoughts
    2:38:24 Jennifer Tilly Signs Off
  • Late Reg Podcast

    Dean Radin: Quantum Consciousness, Remote Viewing & Top-Secret Research - EP 17

    09/29/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    From Bell Labs to the government's top-secret Stargate program at SRI, Dr. Dean Radin breaks down the science of remote viewing, presentiment, and how human intuition shapes high-stakes performance in poker and casino gaming.

    🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 17
    ♠️ Guest: Dean Radin & Andrew "LuckyChewy" Lichtenberger
    🎤 Brian Rast
    🎤 Phil Laak

    Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
    🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/

    __________________________________

    🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
    📸 Instagram →   / lateregpodcast 
    🐦 X (Twitter) → https://x.com/lateregpodcast
    📺 YouTube →    / @lateregpodcast 
    CLIPS CHANNEL →    / @lateregpodclips

    ⏱️ CHAPTERS :

    00:00 Dean Radin & the Science of Psi 
    03:52 Project Stargate & Remote Viewing 
    10:40 Can Your Body Sense the Future? 
    18:06 Is Psychic Ability Genetic? 
    22:02 Genetic Engineering & the Brain 
    29:38 Casinos, the Moon & Geomagnetic Fields 
    38:29 Telepathy, Clairvoyance & Psi 
    42:04 Consciousness & the Nature of Reality 
    43:47 Quantum Physics & Entangled Minds 
    53:40 Poker, Intuition & Game Theory 
    57:29 Luck, Manifestation & Probability 
    1:01:21 Coherence, Synchronicity & Poker 
    1:03:21 Mystics, Saints & Psychic Abilities 
    1:09:37 Can Consciousness Affect Spacetime? 
    1:14:14 The Spacetime Experiment 
    1:21:30 Time Paradoxes & Quantum Nonlocality 
    1:25:20 Can the Future Influence the Past? 
    1:28:31 Flow State, Meditation & Poker 
    1:33:54 Measuring Poker Players with EEG 
    1:38:58 Final Thoughts & Future Experiments
  • Late Reg Podcast

    Andrew "LuckyChewy" Lichtenberger: Intuition, Flow State & Exploitative Strategy - EP 16

    09/22/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    High-stakes strategy meets spiritual philosophy and total accountability.
    Poker legend and entrepreneur Andrew “Lucky Chewie” Lichtenberger. Andrew opens up about his journey from losing millions in early investments to rebuilding his bankroll, embracing GTO solvers, and co-founding Octopi Poker.

    🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 16
    ♠️ Guest: Andrew "LuckyChewy" Lichtenberger
    🎤 Brian Rast
    🎤 Phil Laak

    Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
    🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/

    __________________________________

    🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
    📸 Instagram →   / lateregpodcast  
    🐦 X (Twitter) → https://x.com/lateregpodcast
    📺 YouTube →    / @lateregpodcast  
    CLIPS CHANNEL →    / @lateregpodclips   

    ⏱️ CHAPTERS

    00:00:00 Intro & The $100k Buy-in Story
    00:01:08 Welcome to Late Reg Podcast
    00:04:12 Discovering the Non-Physical Reality
    00:05:31 Intuition and Flow State in Poker
    00:10:39 Hermetic Philosophy & One Consciousness
    00:17:30 The Limits of Science and Human Knowledge
    00:21:00 Blending Science with Spirituality
    00:26:50 Bankroll Management & High-Stakes Tournaments
    00:30:40 Recovering from Bad Investments
    00:35:32 The Secret to Unconditional Positivity
    00:40:13 Radical Self-Responsibility & Growth
    00:51:06 Why You Should Always Document Bets
    00:54:23 Upcoming Poker Plans & Tournaments
    00:58:48 Lucky Chewy's New Book: The Holistic Poker Codex
    01:04:20 Poker as a Mind Sport vs. Casino Gambling
    01:11:35 Heart-Mind Coherence and Beating Roulette
    01:16:49 Full Moon Effects & Dean Raden's Background
    01:18:21 Telepathy vs. Clairvoyance
    01:20:16 Presentiment & Body Reactions
    01:20:50 Dr. Dean Raden Joins the Show
    01:21:14 Retrocausality: Can You Influence the Past?
  • Late Reg Podcast

    Matt Valeo: Building Phenom Poker, High Stakes Realities, Player Ownership & Crypto Assets - EP 15

    09/15/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    Matt Valeo, founder of Phenom Poker. We dive deep into his transition from professional poker player to tech entrepreneur, the structural issues with high rake in modern online poker, the true utility of Web3 crypto assets, battling high-stakes downswings and how decentralized technology is reshaping game integrity and player ownership for the future of online gaming.

    🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 15
    ♠️ Guest: Matt Valeo
    🎤 Brian Rast
    🎤 Phil Laak

    Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
    🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/

    __________________________________

    🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
    📸 Instagram →   / lateregpodcast  
    🐦 X (Twitter) → https://x.com/lateregpodcast
    📺 YouTube →    / @lateregpodcast  
    CLIPS CHANNEL →    / @lateregpodclips   

    ⏱️ CHAPTERS

    00:00:00 - Introduction to Late Reg Podcast 
    00:02:16 – Travel Stories & Lessons Learned Traveling with a Baby
    00:08:42 – Dual Citizenship, Visas, and Language Immersion
    00:21:26 – Wild Poker Travel Stories: Monsoons & Casino Blackouts
    00:25:27 – The Vision Behind Phenom Poker & What Reality Taught Them
    00:28:57 – Crypto, Tokenization of Equity, and Accessing Walled-Off Assets
    00:40:00 – Phenom Poker's Pivot to Token Staking & Dividend Model
    00:49:19 – Breakdown of Rake Models: Phenom vs. Competitors
    01:01:10 – Is High Rake Turning Poker into a Casino Game?
    01:05:15 – Anti-Competitive Practices & The Future of Online/Live Poker
    01:07:37 – Expanding Game Offerings: Taiwanese Poker & Niche Variants
    01:11:43 – WSOP Deep Runs, Heads-Up Battles, & Mixed Game Strategy
    01:21:46 – Historic Poker Hands: Facing Phil Hellmuth
    01:27:51 – Transitioning from No-Limit to Mixed Games for the Love of the Game
    02:07:49 – Final Thoughts / Episode Wrap-Up
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About Late Reg Podcast
Hosted by Brian Rast & Phil Laak, Late Reg is built on a longtime friendship and a shared history in poker.Poker is our point of connection, not our boundary. We sit down with people we find interesting for open-ended conversations about poker, business, competition, life, and whatever else comes up.No filters.Just quality conversations, engrossing stories, and different perspectives.
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