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19 episodes
- Jeremy opens up about moving to Las Vegas in 2005 with only $6,700 to his name, capitalizing on Full Tilt’s cap games, making his iconic 2012 Main Event Final Table run during a high-risk and how a wild miss-click accidentally saved his tournament and netted him $1.8M.
🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 19
♠️ Guest: Jeremy Ausmus
🎤 Brian Rast
🎤 Phil Laak
Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/register?r=latereg
__________________________________
🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
📸 Instagram → / lateregpodcast
🐦 X (Twitter) → / lateregpodcast
📺 YouTube → / @lateregpodcast
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 - Podcast Intro & Guest Accomplishments
02:58 - Discovering Poker in Colorado & College Years
07:39 - Detailed Record Keeping & Poker Mindset
16:03 - Arriving in Vegas with $6,700
21:49 - Building the Bankroll: Live Cash to Doyle's Room
35:25 - Dominating Full Tilt Cap Games
41:03 - Black Friday Impact & Recovering Balances
43:20 - 2012 WSOP Main Event Deep Run (5th Place)
57:03 - Memorable Cash Game Opponents & High Stakes Era
01:02:43 - Launching the Poker Vlog & Authentic Content
01:09:23 - Personal Life: Music, Guitar, & Piano
01:21:18 - Raising Kids & Attention Spans in the Digital Age
01:31:16 - Using Solvers & Studying Strategy
01:40:00 - $1.8M Triton Win & The Famous Missed-Click Hand
01:50:50 - Tough Poker Losses & Final Table Heartbreaks
02:14:00 - Career Longevity & Staying Motivated Today
02:25:58 - Outro
Jennifer Tilly: Wild First Dates, WSOP Bracelets & High-Stakes Macau Poker - EP 1810/06/2026 | 2h 37 mins.Jennifer opens up about some of her wildest first dates, her journey into poker, winning a WSOP bracelet. She also shares stories from her Hollywood career, her friendships and experiences with some of the biggest names in poker, and some of the unforgettable moments she’s experienced along the way.
🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 18
♠️ Guest: Jennifer Tilly
🎤 Brian Rast
🎤 Phil Laak
Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/
__________________________________
🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
📸 Instagram → / lateregpodcast
🐦 X (Twitter) → https://x.com/lateregpodcast
📺 YouTube → / @lateregpodcast
CLIPS CHANNEL → / @lateregpodclips
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 Episode Preview
1:46 Welcome to Late Reg with Jennifer Tilly
4:33 How Jennifer Tilly & Phil Laak Met
9:28 The “Unabomber” Reveal & Exchanging Numbers
18:08 Their First Date
25:01 Poker Lessons, Falling in Love & Moving In
34:24 Jennifer’s Poker Career Takes Off
45:00 Winning a WSOP Bracelet
56:43 The Wild Macau High-Stakes Years
1:06:26 Brian Rast, Staking & Big-Money Poker
1:10:12 Why Jennifer Tilly Loves Poker
1:17:05 Acting, Hollywood & Meg Tilly
1:23:37 Bullets Over Broadway & Woody Allen
1:34:53 Macau Cash, Casino Winnings & Civil Forfeiture
1:38:53 When Acting Roles Follow You Home
1:49:42 Returning to Acting: Chucky, School Spirits & Theater
1:51:04 Bound, The Wachowskis & The Matrix
1:58:19 Keanu Reeves, The Matrix & Private Poker
2:02:28 Inside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
2:09:51 Phil Laak Joins RHOBH & Poker with the Housewives
2:15:13 How Reality TV Is Manufactured
2:20:11 Reality TV Fandom & Performing for the Cameras
2:26:57 Jennifer Tilly’s Best One-Liners: “Jenniferisms”
2:29:34 Telepathy, Psychic Moments & Intuition
2:34:22 Poker Intuition, Empathy & Psychic Reads
2:37:47 Closing Thoughts
2:38:24 Jennifer Tilly Signs Off
Dean Radin: Quantum Consciousness, Remote Viewing & Top-Secret Research - EP 1709/29/2026 | 1h 45 mins.From Bell Labs to the government's top-secret Stargate program at SRI, Dr. Dean Radin breaks down the science of remote viewing, presentiment, and how human intuition shapes high-stakes performance in poker and casino gaming.
🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 17
♠️ Guest: Dean Radin & Andrew "LuckyChewy" Lichtenberger
🎤 Brian Rast
🎤 Phil Laak
Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/
__________________________________
🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
📸 Instagram → / lateregpodcast
🐦 X (Twitter) → https://x.com/lateregpodcast
📺 YouTube → / @lateregpodcast
CLIPS CHANNEL → / @lateregpodclips
⏱️ CHAPTERS :
00:00 Dean Radin & the Science of Psi
03:52 Project Stargate & Remote Viewing
10:40 Can Your Body Sense the Future?
18:06 Is Psychic Ability Genetic?
22:02 Genetic Engineering & the Brain
29:38 Casinos, the Moon & Geomagnetic Fields
38:29 Telepathy, Clairvoyance & Psi
42:04 Consciousness & the Nature of Reality
43:47 Quantum Physics & Entangled Minds
53:40 Poker, Intuition & Game Theory
57:29 Luck, Manifestation & Probability
1:01:21 Coherence, Synchronicity & Poker
1:03:21 Mystics, Saints & Psychic Abilities
1:09:37 Can Consciousness Affect Spacetime?
1:14:14 The Spacetime Experiment
1:21:30 Time Paradoxes & Quantum Nonlocality
1:25:20 Can the Future Influence the Past?
1:28:31 Flow State, Meditation & Poker
1:33:54 Measuring Poker Players with EEG
1:38:58 Final Thoughts & Future Experiments
Andrew "LuckyChewy" Lichtenberger: Intuition, Flow State & Exploitative Strategy - EP 1609/22/2026 | 1h 21 mins.High-stakes strategy meets spiritual philosophy and total accountability.
Poker legend and entrepreneur Andrew “Lucky Chewie” Lichtenberger. Andrew opens up about his journey from losing millions in early investments to rebuilding his bankroll, embracing GTO solvers, and co-founding Octopi Poker.
🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 16
♠️ Guest: Andrew "LuckyChewy" Lichtenberger
🎤 Brian Rast
🎤 Phil Laak
Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/
__________________________________
🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
📸 Instagram → / lateregpodcast
🐦 X (Twitter) → https://x.com/lateregpodcast
📺 YouTube → / @lateregpodcast
CLIPS CHANNEL → / @lateregpodclips
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00:00 Intro & The $100k Buy-in Story
00:01:08 Welcome to Late Reg Podcast
00:04:12 Discovering the Non-Physical Reality
00:05:31 Intuition and Flow State in Poker
00:10:39 Hermetic Philosophy & One Consciousness
00:17:30 The Limits of Science and Human Knowledge
00:21:00 Blending Science with Spirituality
00:26:50 Bankroll Management & High-Stakes Tournaments
00:30:40 Recovering from Bad Investments
00:35:32 The Secret to Unconditional Positivity
00:40:13 Radical Self-Responsibility & Growth
00:51:06 Why You Should Always Document Bets
00:54:23 Upcoming Poker Plans & Tournaments
00:58:48 Lucky Chewy's New Book: The Holistic Poker Codex
01:04:20 Poker as a Mind Sport vs. Casino Gambling
01:11:35 Heart-Mind Coherence and Beating Roulette
01:16:49 Full Moon Effects & Dean Raden's Background
01:18:21 Telepathy vs. Clairvoyance
01:20:16 Presentiment & Body Reactions
01:20:50 Dr. Dean Raden Joins the Show
01:21:14 Retrocausality: Can You Influence the Past?
Matt Valeo: Building Phenom Poker, High Stakes Realities, Player Ownership & Crypto Assets - EP 1509/15/2026 | 2h 6 mins.Matt Valeo, founder of Phenom Poker. We dive deep into his transition from professional poker player to tech entrepreneur, the structural issues with high rake in modern online poker, the true utility of Web3 crypto assets, battling high-stakes downswings and how decentralized technology is reshaping game integrity and player ownership for the future of online gaming.
🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 15
♠️ Guest: Matt Valeo
🎤 Brian Rast
🎤 Phil Laak
Play on Phenom Poker with code: latereg
🔗 Join Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/
__________________________________
🔗 Follow the Late Reg Podcast:
📸 Instagram → / lateregpodcast
🐦 X (Twitter) → https://x.com/lateregpodcast
📺 YouTube → / @lateregpodcast
CLIPS CHANNEL → / @lateregpodclips
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00:00 - Introduction to Late Reg Podcast
00:02:16 – Travel Stories & Lessons Learned Traveling with a Baby
00:08:42 – Dual Citizenship, Visas, and Language Immersion
00:21:26 – Wild Poker Travel Stories: Monsoons & Casino Blackouts
00:25:27 – The Vision Behind Phenom Poker & What Reality Taught Them
00:28:57 – Crypto, Tokenization of Equity, and Accessing Walled-Off Assets
00:40:00 – Phenom Poker's Pivot to Token Staking & Dividend Model
00:49:19 – Breakdown of Rake Models: Phenom vs. Competitors
01:01:10 – Is High Rake Turning Poker into a Casino Game?
01:05:15 – Anti-Competitive Practices & The Future of Online/Live Poker
01:07:37 – Expanding Game Offerings: Taiwanese Poker & Niche Variants
01:11:43 – WSOP Deep Runs, Heads-Up Battles, & Mixed Game Strategy
01:21:46 – Historic Poker Hands: Facing Phil Hellmuth
01:27:51 – Transitioning from No-Limit to Mixed Games for the Love of the Game
02:07:49 – Final Thoughts / Episode Wrap-Up
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About Late Reg Podcast
Hosted by Brian Rast & Phil Laak, Late Reg is built on a longtime friendship and a shared history in poker.Poker is our point of connection, not our boundary. We sit down with people we find interesting for open-ended conversations about poker, business, competition, life, and whatever else comes up.No filters.Just quality conversations, engrossing stories, and different perspectives.Podcast website
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