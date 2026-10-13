Jennifer opens up about some of her wildest first dates, her journey into poker, winning a WSOP bracelet. She also shares stories from her Hollywood career, her friendships and experiences with some of the biggest names in poker, and some of the unforgettable moments she’s experienced along the way.



🎙️ LATE REG PODCAST — EPISODE 18

♠️ Guest: Jennifer Tilly

🎤 Brian Rast

🎤 Phil Laak



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⏱️ CHAPTERS



00:00 Episode Preview

1:46 Welcome to Late Reg with Jennifer Tilly

4:33 How Jennifer Tilly & Phil Laak Met

9:28 The “Unabomber” Reveal & Exchanging Numbers

18:08 Their First Date

25:01 Poker Lessons, Falling in Love & Moving In

34:24 Jennifer’s Poker Career Takes Off

45:00 Winning a WSOP Bracelet

56:43 The Wild Macau High-Stakes Years

1:06:26 Brian Rast, Staking & Big-Money Poker

1:10:12 Why Jennifer Tilly Loves Poker

1:17:05 Acting, Hollywood & Meg Tilly

1:23:37 Bullets Over Broadway & Woody Allen

1:34:53 Macau Cash, Casino Winnings & Civil Forfeiture

1:38:53 When Acting Roles Follow You Home

1:49:42 Returning to Acting: Chucky, School Spirits & Theater

1:51:04 Bound, The Wachowskis & The Matrix

1:58:19 Keanu Reeves, The Matrix & Private Poker

2:02:28 Inside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

2:09:51 Phil Laak Joins RHOBH & Poker with the Housewives

2:15:13 How Reality TV Is Manufactured

2:20:11 Reality TV Fandom & Performing for the Cameras

2:26:57 Jennifer Tilly’s Best One-Liners: “Jenniferisms”

2:29:34 Telepathy, Psychic Moments & Intuition

2:34:22 Poker Intuition, Empathy & Psychic Reads

2:37:47 Closing Thoughts

2:38:24 Jennifer Tilly Signs Off