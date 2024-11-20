Is Europe Ready for Trump 2.0?

With Donald Trump returning to the White House, the future of the transatlantic alliance hangs in the balance. Europe Inside Out's new host Rym Momtaz is joined by Sophia Besch and Christopher Shell to unpack the reasons behind his victory and its implications for EU-U.S. relations.[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:52] Interviews with Voters in the United States [00:10:52] The Reasons Behind Trump’s Victory [00:20:59] The Election’s Impact on EU-U.S. Relations [00:27:54] The Future of the Transatlantic Relationship.Rym Momtaz et al., November 7, 2024, “Taking the Pulse: Can Europeans Significantly Reduce Their Security Reliance on the United States?” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.Rym Momtaz, September 17, 2024, “Europe’s Choice: Adapt or Atrophy,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.Sophia Besch, Liana Fix, November 7, 2024, “Europe Does Not Have the Luxury to Panic Over Trump’s Election,”, Emissary, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.Sophia Besch, Christopher S. Chivvis, Stephen Wertheim, October 24, 2024, “Will America’s Next President Bring Real Change in Foreign Policy?” The World Unpacked, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.Christopher Shell, October 24, 2024, “Race, Foreign Policy, and the 2024 Presidential Election,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.Christopher Shell, October 11, 2024, “How Do Americans Feel About the Election and Foreign Policy?” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.