Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentEurope Inside Out
Listen to Europe Inside Out in the App
Listen to Europe Inside Out in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Europe Inside Out

Podcast Europe Inside Out
Carnegie Europe
Europe Inside Out brings together experts to explain Europe's foreign policy challenges and opportunities. Every month, go beyond the headlines with Carnegie Eu...
GovernmentNewsNews CommentaryHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • Is Europe Ready for Trump 2.0?
    With Donald Trump returning to the White House, the future of the transatlantic alliance hangs in the balance. Europe Inside Out's new host Rym Momtaz is joined by Sophia Besch and Christopher Shell to unpack the reasons behind his victory and its implications for EU-U.S. relations.[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:52] Interviews with Voters in the United States [00:10:52] The Reasons Behind Trump’s Victory [00:20:59] The Election’s Impact on EU-U.S. Relations [00:27:54] The Future of the Transatlantic Relationship.Rym Momtaz et al., November 7, 2024, “Taking the Pulse: Can Europeans Significantly Reduce Their Security Reliance on the United States?” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.Rym Momtaz, September 17, 2024, “Europe’s Choice: Adapt or Atrophy,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.Sophia Besch, Liana Fix, November 7, 2024, “Europe Does Not Have the Luxury to Panic Over Trump’s Election,”, Emissary, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.Sophia Besch, Christopher S. Chivvis, Stephen Wertheim, October 24, 2024, “Will America’s Next President Bring Real Change in Foreign Policy?” The World Unpacked, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.Christopher Shell, October 24, 2024, “Race, Foreign Policy, and the 2024 Presidential Election,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.Christopher Shell, October 11, 2024, “How Do Americans Feel About the Election and Foreign Policy?” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
    --------  
    38:03
  • Can Georgia Stay on Its European Path?
    As Georgia approaches a critical election after the introduction of a controversial foreign agents law, the country’s future remains uncertain.Thomas de Waal, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, and Natalie Sabanadze, senior research fellow at Chatham House, discuss how the election outcome could influence Georgia’s political landscape and international standing.[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:43] Georgia's Political Landscape, [00:09:08] Georgia and the EU Candidate Status [00:14:39] Post-Election ScenariosThomas de Waal, June 6, 2024, “Opportunistic Georgia Joins Europe’s Illiberal Club,” The Financial Times.Thomas de Waal, June 3, 2024, “Putin’s Hidden Game in the South Caucasus,” Foreing Affairs.Thomas de Waal, May 21, 2024, “Georgian nightmare,” Engelsberg Ideas.Thomas de Waal, May 16, 2024, “The End of the Near Abroad,” Carnegie Europe.Natalie Sabanadze, March 7, 2024, “How geopolitical competition in the Black Sea is redefining regional order,” Chatham House.Natalie Sabanadze, November 16, 2023, “EU-Georgia Relations: A Local Show of the Global Theater,” Carnegie Europe.Natalie Sabanadze, May 17, 2023, “Who Is Afraid of Georgian Democracy?,”  Carnegie Europe.
    --------  
    20:48
  • Can EU-UK Relations Be Reset?
    Following his party’s election victory, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hoping for a fundamental reset of Britain’s relations with the rest of Europe.Peter Kellner, nonresident scholar at Carnegie Europe, and Kim Darroch, member of the British House of Lords, assess the prospects of revitalizing EU-UK ties on trade, security, and international cooperation.[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:24] EU-UK Relations After Brexit, [00:07:59] The Impact of Labour’s Victory, [00:16:36] What’s the Future for EU-UK Relations?Kim Darroch, July 6, 2024, “In a fragile and dangerous era, strengthening ties with Europe is Britain’s most urgent challenge,” The Guardian.Peter Kellner, June 27, 2024, “Brexit Has Fundamentally Damaged the Tories,” Prospect.Peter Kellner, May 28, 2024, “The UK Braces for a Change of Direction,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.Peter Kellner, March 9, 2023, “Trust and Compromise Return to EU-UK Relations,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
    --------  
    29:08
  • Has Europe Become More Strategic?
    After twelve years at the helm of the “Strategic Europe”  blog, Judy Dempsey is stepping down as its editor in chief.Rosa Balfour, director of Carnegie Europe, sat down with Judy and Jan Techau, a former Carnegie Europe director, to analyze how Europe’s global role has evolved since 2012.[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:30] How Did the Blog Begin?, [00:08:50] Has Europe Become More Strategic?
    --------  
    16:18
  • Is the Planet on the Ballot?
    This year’s elections in Europe and the United States will significantly impact global climate action amid increasing global insecurity and contested green policies.Olivia Lazard, fellow at Carnegie Europe, and Rod Schoonover, cofounder of the Ecosecurity Council, emphasize the need for more effective leadership and institutions to address climate change.[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:23] The Climate Change-Security Nexus, [00:11:45] Will Elections Affect Climate Policies?, [00:20:47] The Need for Strategic Foresight.Olivia Lazard, December 19, 2023, “The Day After COP28: The Heat Is On,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.Olivia Lazard, June 1, 2023, “How the EU Can Use Mineral Supply Chains to Redesign Collective Security,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.Olivia Lazard, April 6, 2023, “The EU’s Water Strategy Is Too Shallow,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.Rod Schoonover and Dan Smith, April 2023, “Five Urgent Questions on Ecological Security,” SIPRI.Rod Schoonover and Eilish Zembilci, October 26, 2021, “New National Intelligence Estimate on Climate Change Underplays the Role of Food Security,” Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).Rod Schoonover, April 21, 2021, “Plant Diseases and Pests Are Oft-Ignored Climate-Linked National Security Risks,” Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
    --------  
    30:43

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Europe Inside Out

Europe Inside Out brings together experts to explain Europe's foreign policy challenges and opportunities. Every month, go beyond the headlines with Carnegie Europe and explore where the continent stands, how it got here, and where it is heading.
Podcast website

Listen to Europe Inside Out, Deep State Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Europe Inside Out: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:48:15 AM