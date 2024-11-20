Can Georgia Stay on Its European Path?
As Georgia approaches a critical election after the introduction of a controversial foreign agents law, the country's future remains uncertain.Thomas de Waal, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, and Natalie Sabanadze, senior research fellow at Chatham House, discuss how the election outcome could influence Georgia's political landscape and international standing.[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:43] Georgia's Political Landscape, [00:09:08] Georgia and the EU Candidate Status [00:14:39] Post-Election Scenarios