The Trial of Hand, Head, and Heart pits Rayek and Cutter against each other as suitors to Leetah. Buy no matter who wins, the healer must still wrestle with the impossible choice between her lifelong friend and a barbaric outsider.

Cutter and his chief-father Bearclaw track the murderous creature Madcoil to its lair. Now all the Wolfriders must rally for one final battle – which will have far-reaching consequences for the tribe, and for Cutter.

As Cutter and Leetah continue to suffer the effects of resisting Recognition, a nearby volcano rumbles to life. Can the Wolfriders save the Sun Folk from a new peril that threatens to level their village?

Leetah's powers as a healer are sorely tested as one of the Wolfriders suffers a dire accident. But that challenge pales in comparison to her inner struggle – maintain her proud freedom? Or yield to the allure of Recognition?

About ElfQuest

When a fierce tribe of woodland elves - the Wolfriders - are burned from their homes by hostile humans, their chief, Cutter, must tap every reserve of strength and will to lead his people to safety. Barely surviving brutal setbacks, the Wolfriders discover to their astonishment other elves - the Sun Folk - who exist in the world they thought was theirs alone. Now refugees, the hardship of losing their forest home proves small compared to the spirit-twisting trials that follow when Cutter experiences an unexpected soul-to-soul bond with the healer of the Sun Folk, Leetah. Join us as the Wolfriders confront danger, death, and desperate flight as they wrestle with deep mysteries of identity and love. Welcome, as Realm presents the epic saga ElfQuest from comic book creators Wendy and Richard Pini in this richly layered audio movie, directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Starring Cree Summer, Alejandro Saab, Osric Chau, Amber Benson, Aaron Douglas, Clare Kramer, Will Friedle, Zehra Fazal, Robert Picardo, Tim Russ, Ray Porter, and a full cast. Produced by Dagaz Media, Bluejay Atlantic, Wolfrider Productions, in association with The Fantasy Network.