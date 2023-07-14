"Econ 102" with Noah Smith and Erik Torenberg

Economist and writer Noah Smith and investor Erik Torenberg make sense of what’s happening in the news, technology, business, and beyond, through the lens of ec...
E1: Foreign Policy, Industrial Policy, and Reflections on Biden thus far
In our first episode of Econ 102, Noah Smith and Erik Torenberg discuss the highs and lows of Biden's first term, Biden's policies in comparison to previous presidents and other leaders, as well as China -- its real estate sector, industrial and manufacturing industries, and its views on tech.
Econ 102 is a part of the Turpentine podcast network. To learn more: www.turpentine.co
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Episode Preview
(01:24) Overview of Biden's first term
(02:56) The most important thing Biden's done
(12:19) What are the chances of Trump returning?
(14:03) In the 1970s once again
(14:47) Woke concerns among Republicans
(15:38) Noah's ideal foreign policy
(17:46) Japan's importance in foreign policy
(19:29) Main foreign policy concerns in the next cycle
(20:30) The ideal containment strategy
(22:55) China
(26:23) Getting to 1 billion Americans as a foreign policy measure
(27:24) Real estate in China
(31:33) Comparing and contrasting Chinese and American industrial policy
(37:02) China's stomp on the IT industry to encourage manufacturing
(39:09) The difference in Chinese and American views of manufacturing
(43:18) Revitalizing American manufacturing
(46:08) The services industry
(48:03) A shortage of human truckers
LINKS MENTIONED:
Real Estate is China's Economic Achilles Heel: https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/real-estate-is-chinas-economic-achilles
Why is China Smashing its Tech Industry: https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/why-is-china-smashing-its-tech-industry
Noah Smith's newsletter: https://www.noahpinion.blog/
Erik Torenberg's newsletter: https://eriktorenberg.substack.com/
TWITTER:
@noahpinion (Noah)
@eriktorenberg (Erik)