If you know who NeNe Leaks is, but not Nancy Pelosi, then this is the podcast for you! Join Bravo stars, Julie Goldman (the gay) and Brandy Howard (the dumb) as...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 330
Republican Clown Show
This week, Julie & Brandy run down the latest in the f*ckery of the Republican Clown Show, and they enjoy a very special ‘Justice-Edition’ of Gay Guys & Their Feelings.
******************
*** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! ***
https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postsharea~```````
****************
******************************
**CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! **
https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4
****************
******************************
DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS!
** This episode is Sponsored by BETTER HELP: Get 10% off your first month at www.BetterHelp.com/DumbGay
** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay
********************
*********************
*** Dumb Gay Politics with Julie & Brandy **** Julie Goldman **** Brandy Howard **** Julie and Brandy *** The People's Couch *** DGP *** Gay Podcast *** Political Podcast *** Lesbian *** Bravo *** Housewives *** Queer *** Pride **** LGBTQ ****
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/9/2023
1:02:20
#JoeRoganisaDouche
This week, Julie & Brandy play clips from Joe Rogan’s podcast and scream about what a fake-libertarian, maga-republican, douchebag he is.
******************
*** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! ***
https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postsharea~```````
****************
******************************
**CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! **
https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4
****************
******************************
DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS!
** THRIVE CAUSEMETICS: Get 20% off your first order at www.thrivecausemetics.com/dgp
** NUTRAFOL: Save $15 off your first month subscription + free shipping. Go to www.Nutrafol.com and enter promo code DGP at checkout.
** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay
********************
*********************
*** Dumb Gay Politics with Julie & Brandy **** Julie Goldman **** Brandy Howard **** Julie and Brandy *** The People's Couch *** DGP *** Gay Podcast *** Political Podcast *** Lesbian *** Bravo *** Housewives *** Queer *** Pride **** LGBTQ ****
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/4/2023
1:30:18
Let’s Have a HakeeKi
This week, Julie & Brandy play clips from Hakeem Jeffries’ weekly House Minority Leader Press Conference, and Kamala Harris’ speech to educators & parents in Florida .
******************
*** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! ***
https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postsharea~```````
****************
******************************
**CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! **
https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4
****************
******************************
DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS!
** This episode is Sponsored by BETTER HELP: Get 10% off your first month at www.BetterHelp.com/DumbGay
** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay
** BABBEL: Get 55% off your subscription at www.babbel.com/dumbgay
********************
*********************
*** Dumb Gay Politics with Julie & Brandy **** Julie Goldman **** Brandy Howard **** Julie and Brandy *** The People's Couch *** DGP *** Gay Podcast *** Political Podcast *** Lesbian *** Bravo *** Housewives *** Queer *** Pride **** LGBTQ ****
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/26/2023
1:14:06
Republicans are Gross.
This week, Julie & Brandy play clips from the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, where Tucker Carlson interviewed some of the 2024 Republican Presidential candidates.
******************
*** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! ***
https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postshare
****************
******************************
**CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! **
https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4
****************
******************************
DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS!
** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay
********************
*********************
*** Dumb Gay Politics with Julie & Brandy **** Julie Goldman **** Brandy Howard **** Julie and Brandy *** The People's Couch *** DGP *** Gay Podcast *** Political Podcast *** Lesbian *** Bravo *** Housewives *** Queer *** Pride **** LGBTQ ****
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/19/2023
1:11:20
NATO Scheww
This week, in honor of the Nato Summit in Lithuania, Brandy gets drunk and Julie teaches her the history of NATO.
******************
*** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! ***
https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postshare
****************
******************************
**CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! **
https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4
****************
******************************
DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS!
** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay
** This episode is Sponsored by BETTER HELP: Get 10% off your first month at www.BetterHelp.com/DumbGay
** NUTRAFOL: Save $15 off your first month subscription + free shipping. Go to www.Nutrafol.com and enter promo code DGP at checkout.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
If you know who NeNe Leaks is, but not Nancy Pelosi, then this is the podcast for you! Join Bravo stars, Julie Goldman (the gay) and Brandy Howard (the dumb) as they talk about the week in politics, like they are talking about reality tv. The podcast with lots of feelings, lots of facts, and zero f*cks. New episodes out every Tuesday night! (or sometimes Wednesday, if Julie & Brandy get too drunk).