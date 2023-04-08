Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Dumb Gay Politics in the App
Listen to Dumb Gay Politics in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Dumb Gay Politics

Dumb Gay Politics

Podcast Dumb Gay Politics
Podcast Dumb Gay Politics

Dumb Gay Politics

Starburns Audio
add
If you know who NeNe Leaks is, but not Nancy Pelosi, then this is the podcast for you! Join Bravo stars, Julie Goldman (the gay) and Brandy Howard (the dumb) as...
More
Society & Culture
If you know who NeNe Leaks is, but not Nancy Pelosi, then this is the podcast for you! Join Bravo stars, Julie Goldman (the gay) and Brandy Howard (the dumb) as...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 330
  • Republican Clown Show
    This week, Julie & Brandy run down the latest in the f*ckery of the Republican Clown Show, and they enjoy a very special ‘Justice-Edition’ of Gay Guys & Their Feelings.  ****************** *** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! *** https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postsharea~``````` **************** ****************************** **CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! ** https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4 **************** ****************************** DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS! ** This episode is Sponsored by BETTER HELP:  Get 10% off your first month at www.BetterHelp.com/DumbGay   ** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay ******************** ********************* *** Dumb Gay Politics with Julie & Brandy **** Julie Goldman **** Brandy Howard **** Julie and Brandy *** The People's Couch *** DGP *** Gay Podcast *** Political Podcast *** Lesbian *** Bravo *** Housewives *** Queer *** Pride **** LGBTQ ****  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/9/2023
    1:02:20
  • #JoeRoganisaDouche
    This week, Julie & Brandy play clips from Joe Rogan’s podcast and scream about what a fake-libertarian, maga-republican, douchebag he is.  ****************** *** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! *** https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postsharea~``````` **************** ****************************** **CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! ** https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4 **************** ****************************** DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS! ** THRIVE CAUSEMETICS: Get 20% off your first order at www.thrivecausemetics.com/dgp ** NUTRAFOL: Save $15 off your first month subscription + free shipping. Go to www.Nutrafol.com  and enter promo code DGP at checkout.  ** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay ******************** ********************* *** Dumb Gay Politics with Julie & Brandy **** Julie Goldman **** Brandy Howard **** Julie and Brandy *** The People's Couch *** DGP *** Gay Podcast *** Political Podcast *** Lesbian *** Bravo *** Housewives *** Queer *** Pride **** LGBTQ ****  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/4/2023
    1:30:18
  • Let’s Have a HakeeKi
    This week, Julie & Brandy play clips from Hakeem Jeffries’ weekly House Minority Leader Press Conference, and Kamala Harris’ speech to educators & parents in Florida . ****************** *** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! *** https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postsharea~``````` **************** ****************************** **CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! ** https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4 **************** ****************************** DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS! ** This episode is Sponsored by BETTER HELP:  Get 10% off your first month at www.BetterHelp.com/DumbGay   ** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay ** BABBEL: Get 55% off your subscription at www.babbel.com/dumbgay ******************** ********************* *** Dumb Gay Politics with Julie & Brandy **** Julie Goldman **** Brandy Howard **** Julie and Brandy *** The People's Couch *** DGP *** Gay Podcast *** Political Podcast *** Lesbian *** Bravo *** Housewives *** Queer *** Pride **** LGBTQ ****  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/26/2023
    1:14:06
  • Republicans are Gross.
    This week, Julie & Brandy play clips from the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, where Tucker Carlson interviewed some of the 2024 Republican Presidential candidates.  ****************** *** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! *** https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postshare **************** ****************************** **CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! ** https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4 **************** ****************************** DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS! ** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay ******************** ********************* *** Dumb Gay Politics with Julie & Brandy **** Julie Goldman **** Brandy Howard **** Julie and Brandy *** The People's Couch *** DGP *** Gay Podcast *** Political Podcast *** Lesbian *** Bravo *** Housewives *** Queer *** Pride **** LGBTQ ****  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/19/2023
    1:11:20
  • NATO Scheww
    This week, in honor of the Nato Summit in Lithuania, Brandy gets drunk and Julie teaches her the history of NATO.  ****************** *** Click the links to listen to a FREE episode of our Patreon Podcast!! *No Politics! No ads! *** https://www.patreon.com/posts/windows-up-sing-42013006?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copy_to_clipboard&utm_campaign=postshare **************** ****************************** **CHECK OUT OUR T-SHIRTS! ** https://www.julieandbrandy.com/shop---4 **************** ****************************** DEALS FROM OUR SPONSORS! ** AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Get a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/dumbgay ** This episode is Sponsored by BETTER HELP:  Get 10% off your first month at www.BetterHelp.com/DumbGay   ** NUTRAFOL: Save $15 off your first month subscription + free shipping. Go to www.Nutrafol.com  and enter promo code DGP at checkout.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/12/2023
    59:49

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Dumb Gay Politics

If you know who NeNe Leaks is, but not Nancy Pelosi, then this is the podcast for you! Join Bravo stars, Julie Goldman (the gay) and Brandy Howard (the dumb) as they talk about the week in politics, like they are talking about reality tv. The podcast with lots of feelings, lots of facts, and zero f*cks. New episodes out every Tuesday night! (or sometimes Wednesday, if Julie & Brandy get too drunk).
Podcast website

Listen to Dumb Gay Politics, Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Dumb Gay Politics

Dumb Gay Politics

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Dumb Gay Politics: Podcasts in Family