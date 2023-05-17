Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tune into DOM’S WORLD, a brand new weekly Vodcast hosted by Dom Gabriel from Netflix’s Perfect Match, as he welcomes new guests each week to explore the highs a... More
Society & CultureRelationshipsComedyComedy Interviews
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • THE MT. RUSHMORE OF BREAKUPS Ft. Chloe Veitch | Dom Gabriel | DOM MEETS WORLD EP 1
    To kick off his very first episode, Dom is joined by none other than Chloe Veitch to discuss dealing with heartbreak. They talk adjusting back to the real world after being on reality TV, how Dom came across a TikTok review of a date he went on, IBS, the top 5 most memorable heartbreaks of all time, Chloe's new relationship, and everything in between. Dom: IG / TikTok Chloe: IG / TikTok
    5/17/2023
    51:57
  • Dom Meets World Teaser Trailer
    Tune into DOM’S WORLD, a brand new weekly Vodcast hosted by Dom Gabriel from Netflix’s Perfect Match, as he welcomes new guests each week to explore the highs and lows of their current dating lives, share advice for listeners in all stages of their love lives, play some juicy games, and most importantly: get real!
    5/9/2023
    0:27

About Dom Meets World

Tune into DOM’S WORLD, a brand new weekly Vodcast hosted by Dom Gabriel from Netflix’s Perfect Match, as he welcomes new guests each week to explore the highs and lows of their current dating lives, share advice for listeners in all stages of their love lives, play some juicy games, and most importantly: get real!
