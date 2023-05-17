Tune into DOM’S WORLD, a brand new weekly Vodcast hosted by Dom Gabriel from Netflix’s Perfect Match, as he welcomes new guests each week to explore the highs a... More
Available Episodes
THE MT. RUSHMORE OF BREAKUPS Ft. Chloe Veitch | Dom Gabriel | DOM MEETS WORLD EP 1
To kick off his very first episode, Dom is joined by none other than Chloe Veitch to discuss dealing with heartbreak. They talk adjusting back to the real world after being on reality TV, how Dom came across a TikTok review of a date he went on, IBS, the top 5 most memorable heartbreaks of all time, Chloe's new relationship, and everything in between.
5/17/2023
Dom Meets World Teaser Trailer
