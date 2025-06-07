Powered by RND
Podcasts Health & Wellness Doc Malik
Doc Malik
Doc Malik

Ahmad Malik
Health & Wellness
Doc Malik
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 253
  #Bonus: The Final Goal and Plan Of The Ruling Oligarchy
    FREEDOM - HEALTH - HAPPINESSThis podcast is highly addictive and seriously good for your health.SUPPORT DOC MALIK To make sure you don't miss any episodes, have access to bonus content, back catalogue, and monthly Live Streams, please subscribe to either:The paid Spotify subscription here: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/docmalik/subscribe The paid Substack subscription here: https://docmalik.substack.com/subscribeThank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and supporting the show! ABOUT THIS CONVERSATION: See my substack for more information.Much love, as always.Doc MalikIMPORTANT INFORMATIONCONSULTATION SERVICEIn a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.As your health advocate, I can help you:Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargonDecide who to see: GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon EnglishPrepare for surgery, understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op Recover from surgery, advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complicationsManage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changesExplore holistic options that complement conventional careImplement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movementAsk better questions, and get real answersGet an unbiased second opinionReady to Take Control?If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I'd love to support you.Book here https://docmalik.com/consultations/ Because it's your body, your life, and your future. Let's make sure you're informed and heard.WaterpureI distill all my water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!https://waterpure.co.uk/docmalik BUY HERE TODAYHunter & Gather FoodsSeed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately. Check out the products from this great companyhttps://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG BUY HERE TODAYUse DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase with Hunter & Gather Foods.IMPORTANT NOTICEIf you value my podcasts, please support the show so that I can continue to speak up by choosing one or both of the following options - Buy me a coffee If you want to make a one-off donation.Doc Malik Merch Store Check out my amazing freedom merch
    7:10
  #341 - Jack Kruse: Bitcoin, Banking Elites, and the Fight for Sovereignty
    In this episode, I sat down with Uncle Jack to talk about Bitcoin, power, and control. For Jack, Bitcoin isn't just a currency, it's a tool for personal sovereignty in a world being taken over by technocrats and bankers.We explored how legacy systems, from Meyer Lansky to the Rothschilds and the Fabian Society, have shaped today's political and financial landscape. Nothing we see now is random, it's been centuries in the making.Jack also laid out how Big Tech is tied to intelligence agencies, how health systems are being weaponised, and why decentralisation, financial, medical, and informational, is the only way forward.If you want to understand how Bitcoin fits into this broader battle for freedom, this conversation is essential.See my substack for more information.I hope you enjoy this episode.Much love, as always.Doc MalikLinksWebsite https://x.com/DrJackKruse
    2:36:23
  #340 - Mark Byford: How the War on Farming Threatens Food and Freedom
    In this episode, I sat down with Mark Byford, the Bowler Hat Farmer, to talk food, farming, and freedom. Mark's spent decades in agriculture and breaks down how policies, chemicals, and corporate lies have wrecked our food system and pushed farmers to the edge.We covered fatherhood, digital distractions, collapsing soil health, and why buying local is now an act of rebellion. This isn't just about food, it's about waking up before we're left with lab meat and insect paste.See my substack for more information.I hope you enjoy this episode.Much love, as always.Doc MalikLinksWebsite https://thebowlerhatfarmer.com/
    2:05:51
  #339 - Randy Lee: Light, Energy, Magnetism, Water And How It Relates To Health (with Special Guest)
    In this episode I speak with Randy, The Mito Man, about his work The Mitochondrial Manifesto, which ties together light, magnetism, water, nutrition and energy as the real foundations of health. We dive into the role of mitochondria in energy production, and how energy deficiency sits at the root of most illness.We explore the effects of 5G, stress, deuterium, magnetic field depletion, poor water quality and eating out of sync with the seasons. Randy shares why the heart is more than just a pump, why positive thought and real human connection matter, and how terrain theory, quantum physics and frequency all fit into a bigger picture of healing.See my substack for more information.I hope you enjoy this episode.Much love, as always.Doc MalikLinksBook https://www.amazon.com/Mitochondriac-Manifesto-2-R-Lee/dp/B0DTZ671ZD
    1:54:10
  #337 - Robert Seik: Corruption, Control and the Cost of Truth
    In this episode, I sat down with Robert Seik for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred conversation. We started with beards, symbols of confidence and identity, and quickly moved into deeper territory.From the corrosive effects of social media on youth to the hidden costs of renewable energy, Robert called out the hypocrisy behind environmental policy and government overreach in agriculture. We also explored political disillusionment, the illusion of choice, and the creeping influence of technocracy and corporate control.Robert didn't shy away from controversial ground, touching on China's rise, globalist agendas, and even the taboo around sacrifice rituals. It was bold, sometimes shocking, but always grounded in common sense and a call to return to love, truth, and legacy.See my substack for more information.I hope you enjoy this episode.Much love, as always.Doc MalikLinksWebsite www.partellpharmacy.com
    1:30:46

About Doc Malik

Become a Paid Subscriber: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/docmalik/subscribe Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/docmalik/subscribe Doc Malik is on a journey of discovery when it comes to health and wellness. Through honest conversations with captivating individuals, Doc explores an array of topics that profoundly impact our well-being and health.
Health & Wellness

