#341 - Jack Kruse: Bitcoin, Banking Elites, and the Fight for Sovereignty

In this episode, I sat down with Uncle Jack to talk about Bitcoin, power, and control. For Jack, Bitcoin isn't just a currency, it's a tool for personal sovereignty in a world being taken over by technocrats and bankers.We explored how legacy systems, from Meyer Lansky to the Rothschilds and the Fabian Society, have shaped today's political and financial landscape. Nothing we see now is random, it's been centuries in the making.Jack also laid out how Big Tech is tied to intelligence agencies, how health systems are being weaponised, and why decentralisation, financial, medical, and informational, is the only way forward.If you want to understand how Bitcoin fits into this broader battle for freedom, this conversation is essential.LinksWebsite https://x.com/DrJackKruse