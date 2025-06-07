#339 - Randy Lee: Light, Energy, Magnetism, Water And How It Relates To Health (with Special Guest)
ABOUT THIS CONVERSATION: In this episode I speak with Randy, The Mito Man, about his work The Mitochondrial Manifesto, which ties together light, magnetism, water, nutrition and energy as the real foundations of health. We dive into the role of mitochondria in energy production, and how energy deficiency sits at the root of most illness.We explore the effects of 5G, stress, deuterium, magnetic field depletion, poor water quality and eating out of sync with the seasons. Randy shares why the heart is more than just a pump, why positive thought and real human connection matter, and how terrain theory, quantum physics and frequency all fit into a bigger picture of healing.See my substack for more information.I hope you enjoy this episode.Much love, as always.Doc MalikLinksBook https://www.amazon.com/Mitochondriac-Manifesto-2-R-Lee/dp/B0DTZ671ZD