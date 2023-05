72: Poop, Constipation, Anti-Diet Culture + Individual Healing | Andrea Nakayama

*****LET'S TALK POOP! ***** Andrea is the founder of Functional Nutrition Alliance and leads thousands of students and practitioners around the globe in a revolution to offer better solutions to the growing chronic illness epidemic. By highlighting the importance of systems biology, root cause methodology, and therapeutic partnerships, she helps historically underserved individuals reclaim ownership of their health, and she's here today to share her knowledge with you all. Topics Discussed: The role sugar plays with our mental health Tips to still enjoy sugar without impacting our hormones and brain chemistry Why do we eat the way we eat The 3 roots of any chronic condition Tips for individuals to find the root cause of our own health issues The most common causes of mental health issues The PERFECT poop Tips to get regular and STAYING regular? Anti-diet culture Stress