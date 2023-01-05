Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bethany Ugarte-Cameron
My name is Bethany Ugarte-Cameron and I am a Cookbook Author, Recipe Developer and founder of popular Instagram page @lilsipper.  This is where we dig deep on t... More
  • 73: Matcha + Why YOU Should Drink It | Bite of Knowledge
    Today we are talking about Matcha! The benefits, what to look for, and how to choose the right kind.   Sponsored By: Bite Toothpaste Get 20% off your first order with code DIGEST Trybite.com/digest Check Out Bethany: Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper Bethany’s Website My Digestive Support Protein Powder Gut Reset Book Subscribe to my weekly newsletter below www.lilsipper.com/subscribe  As always, if you have any questions for the show please email us at [email protected]  And if you like this show, please share it, rate it, review it and subscribe to it on your favorite podcast app. 
    5/1/2023
    11:13
  • 72: Poop, Constipation, Anti-Diet Culture + Individual Healing | Andrea Nakayama
    *****LET'S TALK POOP! *****  Andrea is the founder of Functional Nutrition Alliance and leads thousands of students and practitioners around the globe in a revolution to offer better solutions to the growing chronic illness epidemic. By highlighting the importance of systems biology, root cause methodology, and therapeutic partnerships, she helps historically underserved individuals reclaim ownership of their health, and she's here today to share her knowledge with you all.  Topics Discussed: The role sugar plays with our mental health  Tips to still enjoy sugar without impacting our hormones and brain chemistry Why do we eat the way we eat The 3 roots of any chronic condition Tips for individuals to find the root cause of our own health issues The most common causes of mental health issues  The PERFECT poop Tips to get regular and STAYING regular?  Anti-diet culture Stress Check Out Andrea: Website Podcast: 15-Minute Matrix Twitter: @andreanakayama Instagram: @andreanakayama YouTube: Functional Nutrition Alliance Sponsored By: Seed® Go to seed.com/digest25 and use code DIGEST25 for 25% off your first month of Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic LMNT Go to: www.drinklmnt.com/digest to get 8 FREE packs Check Out Bethany: Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper Bethany’s Website My Digestive Support Protein Powder Gut Reset Book Subscribe to my weekly newsletter (Friday Finds) www.lilsipper.com/subscribe  As always, if you have any questions for the show please email us at [email protected]  And if you like this show, please share it, rate it, review it and subscribe to it on your favorite podcast app. 
    4/26/2023
    1:01:32
  • 71: Non-Nutritive Sweeteners: What You Need to Know | Bite of Knowledge
    Todays’ Bite Of Knowledge is all about ZERO CALORIE SWEETENERS AKA: non-nutritive sweeteners such as Stevia, monk fruit, and other offenders like aspartame and Sucralose. Plus, better-for-you options. Sponsored By: Ned Magnesium Get 15% off helloned.com/DIGEST or use code “DIGEST” at checkout   Check Out Bethany: Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper Bethany’s Website My Digestive Support Protein Powder Gut Reset Book Subscribe to my weekly newsletter below www.lilsipper.com/subscribe  As always, if you have any questions for the show please email us at [email protected]  And if you like this show, please share it, rate it, review it and subscribe to it on your favorite podcast app. 
    4/24/2023
    13:06
  • 70: Gut + Brain Inflammation, Diet Culture, & Healing The Body | Dr. Will Cole
    Dr. Will Cole is the face behind the popular podcast The Art of Being Well and author of 4 books including his most recent, Gut Feelings. In this episode we talk all about the gut brain connection and the different causes of inflammation in the brain and the gut! Topics Covered: Gut Brain Axis The responsibility of the vegas nerve  Commonality of chronic Inflammation  How does chronic stress and shame do to our body? Shameflamation  Foods that love you back  Industrial Seed Oils  Gluten containing grains  Dairy industry  Sugar Alcohol and what it does to the body in a physiological level  Diet culture vs anti diet culture  Mindful and intuitive eating  Orthorexia in the wellness world  Tools to heal the gut other than food  EMDR Childhood trauma and how it can affect our gut  Check Out Dr. Will Cole: Gut Feelings Instagram TikTok Website Podcast Sponsored By: Ned CBD Get 15% off helloned.com/DIGEST or use code “DIGEST” at checkout Bite Toothpaste Get 20% off your first order with code DIGEST Trybite.com/digest Check Out Bethany: Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper Bethany’s Website My Digestive Support Protein Powder Gut Reset Book Subscribe to my weekly newsletter below www.lilsipper.com/subscribe 
    4/19/2023
    59:33
  • 69: This Ingredient is Suppressing Your Immune System | Bite of Knowledge
    In today’s BOK, we are talking about some ingredients that many companies are still adding to their products that could be causing allergies, suppressing the immune system, and even vision disturbances. Sponsored By: Seed® Go to seed.com/digest25 and use code DIGEST25 for 25% off your first month of Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic Check Out Bethany: Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper Bethany’s Website My Digestive Support Protein Powder Gut Reset Book Subscribe to my weekly newsletter below www.lilsipper.com/subscribe  As always, if you have any questions for the show please email us at [email protected]  And if you like this show, please share it, rate it, review it and subscribe to it on your favorite podcast app. 
    4/17/2023
    16:15

My name is Bethany Ugarte-Cameron and I am a Cookbook Author, Recipe Developer and founder of popular Instagram page @lilsipper.  This is where we dig deep on topics such as gut health, nutrition, give light to the food industry and highlight specific ingredients you either should or should not be taking for your health. We will also go into non toxic beauty, home and cooking essentials, mental health, finances and everything in between.  If it has to do with your health, I'm talking about it.
