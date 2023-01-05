My name is Bethany Ugarte-Cameron and I am a Cookbook Author, Recipe Developer and founder of popular Instagram page @lilsipper. This is where we dig deep on t... More
Available Episodes
5 of 74
73: Matcha + Why YOU Should Drink It | Bite of Knowledge
Today we are talking about Matcha! The benefits, what to look for, and how to choose the right kind.
Sponsored By:
Bite Toothpaste
Get 20% off your first order with code DIGEST
Trybite.com/digest
Check Out Bethany:
Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper
Bethany’s Website
My Digestive Support Protein Powder
Gut Reset Book
Subscribe to my weekly newsletter below
www.lilsipper.com/subscribe
As always, if you have any questions for the show please email us at [email protected] And if you like this show, please share it, rate it, review it and subscribe to it on your favorite podcast app.
*****LET'S TALK POOP! *****
Andrea is the founder of Functional Nutrition Alliance and leads thousands of students and practitioners around the globe in a revolution to offer better solutions to the growing chronic illness epidemic. By highlighting the importance of systems biology, root cause methodology, and therapeutic partnerships, she helps historically underserved individuals reclaim ownership of their health, and she's here today to share her knowledge with you all.
Topics Discussed:
The role sugar plays with our mental health
Tips to still enjoy sugar without impacting our hormones and brain chemistry
Why do we eat the way we eat
The 3 roots of any chronic condition
Tips for individuals to find the root cause of our own health issues
The most common causes of mental health issues
The PERFECT poop
Tips to get regular and STAYING regular?
Anti-diet culture
Stress
Check Out Andrea:
Website
Podcast: 15-Minute Matrix
Twitter: @andreanakayama
Instagram: @andreanakayama
YouTube: Functional Nutrition Alliance
Sponsored By:
Seed®
Go to seed.com/digest25 and use code DIGEST25 for 25% off your first month of Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic
LMNT
Go to: www.drinklmnt.com/digest to get 8 FREE packs
Check Out Bethany:
Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper
Bethany’s Website
My Digestive Support Protein Powder
Gut Reset Book
Subscribe to my weekly newsletter (Friday Finds)
www.lilsipper.com/subscribe
As always, if you have any questions for the show please email us at [email protected] And if you like this show, please share it, rate it, review it and subscribe to it on your favorite podcast app.
4/26/2023
1:01:32
71: Non-Nutritive Sweeteners: What You Need to Know | Bite of Knowledge
Todays’ Bite Of Knowledge is all about ZERO CALORIE SWEETENERS AKA: non-nutritive sweeteners such as Stevia, monk fruit, and other offenders like aspartame and Sucralose. Plus, better-for-you options.
Sponsored By:
Ned Magnesium
Get 15% off helloned.com/DIGEST or use code “DIGEST” at checkout
Check Out Bethany:
Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper
Bethany’s Website
My Digestive Support Protein Powder
Gut Reset Book
Subscribe to my weekly newsletter below
www.lilsipper.com/subscribe
As always, if you have any questions for the show please email us at [email protected] And if you like this show, please share it, rate it, review it and subscribe to it on your favorite podcast app.
4/24/2023
13:06
70: Gut + Brain Inflammation, Diet Culture, & Healing The Body | Dr. Will Cole
Dr. Will Cole is the face behind the popular podcast The Art of Being Well and author of 4 books including his most recent, Gut Feelings. In this episode we talk all about the gut brain connection and the different causes of inflammation in the brain and the gut!
Topics Covered:
Gut Brain Axis
The responsibility of the vegas nerve
Commonality of chronic Inflammation
How does chronic stress and shame do to our body?
Shameflamation
Foods that love you back
Industrial Seed Oils
Gluten containing grains
Dairy industry
Sugar
Alcohol and what it does to the body in a physiological level
Diet culture vs anti diet culture
Mindful and intuitive eating
Orthorexia in the wellness world
Tools to heal the gut other than food
EMDR
Childhood trauma and how it can affect our gut
Check Out Dr. Will Cole:
Gut Feelings
Instagram
TikTok
Website
Podcast
Sponsored By:
Ned CBD
Get 15% off helloned.com/DIGEST or use code “DIGEST” at checkout
Bite Toothpaste
Get 20% off your first order with code DIGEST
Trybite.com/digest
Check Out Bethany:
Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper
Bethany’s Website
My Digestive Support Protein Powder
Gut Reset Book
Subscribe to my weekly newsletter below
www.lilsipper.com/subscribe
4/19/2023
59:33
69: This Ingredient is Suppressing Your Immune System | Bite of Knowledge
In today’s BOK, we are talking about some ingredients that many companies are still adding to their products that could be causing allergies, suppressing the immune system, and even vision disturbances.
Sponsored By:
Seed®
Go to seed.com/digest25 and use code DIGEST25 for 25% off your first month of Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic
Check Out Bethany:
Bethany’s Instagram: @lilsipper
Bethany’s Website
My Digestive Support Protein Powder
Gut Reset Book
Subscribe to my weekly newsletter below
www.lilsipper.com/subscribe
As always, if you have any questions for the show please email us at [email protected] And if you like this show, please share it, rate it, review it and subscribe to it on your favorite podcast app.
My name is Bethany Ugarte-Cameron and I am a Cookbook Author, Recipe Developer and founder of popular Instagram page @lilsipper. This is where we dig deep on topics such as gut health, nutrition, give light to the food industry and highlight specific ingredients you either should or should not be taking for your health. We will also go into non toxic beauty, home and cooking essentials, mental health, finances and everything in between. If it has to do with your health, I'm talking about it.