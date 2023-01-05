70: Gut + Brain Inflammation, Diet Culture, & Healing The Body | Dr. Will Cole

Dr. Will Cole is the face behind the popular podcast The Art of Being Well and author of 4 books including his most recent, Gut Feelings. In this episode we talk all about the gut brain connection and the different causes of inflammation in the brain and the gut! Topics Covered: Gut Brain Axis The responsibility of the vegas nerve Commonality of chronic Inflammation How does chronic stress and shame do to our body? Shameflamation Foods that love you back Industrial Seed Oils Gluten containing grains Dairy industry Sugar Alcohol and what it does to the body in a physiological level Diet culture vs anti diet culture Mindful and intuitive eating Orthorexia in the wellness world Tools to heal the gut other than food EMDR Childhood trauma and how it can affect our gut