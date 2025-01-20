Day of Days - Ep. 6

Episode 6 of 6 In 1958 Martin Luther King Jr. was stabbed in the chest by a deranged woman at a Harlem book signing. His recovery and three hour conversation with the black mystic Howard Thurman changed the course of civil rights history. This six-part podcast miniseries explores this conversation and the decades of research, revolution, community building, and lived experiences that preceded it. Brought to you by Walking Cinema. For more information on the story and a special immersive media prequel to the podcast go to: ⁠www.daysofdayspodcast.com⁠