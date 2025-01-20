Powered by RND
Day of Days

Walking Cinema
In 1958 Martin Luther King Jr. was stabbed in the chest by a deranged woman at a Harlem book signing. As he recovered in Harlem Hospital, he was visited by an o...
Fiction

  • Day of Days - Ep. 6
    Episode 6 of 6 In 1958 Martin Luther King Jr. was stabbed in the chest by a deranged woman at a Harlem book signing. His recovery and three hour conversation with the black mystic Howard Thurman changed the course of civil rights history. This six-part podcast miniseries explores this conversation and the decades of research, revolution, community building, and lived experiences that preceded it. Brought to you by Walking Cinema.  For more information on the story and a special immersive media prequel to the podcast go to: ⁠www.daysofdayspodcast.com⁠
    28:30
  • Day of Days - Ep. 5
    Episode 5 of 6 In 1958 Martin Luther King Jr. was stabbed in the chest by a deranged woman at a Harlem book signing. His recovery and three hour conversation with the black mystic Howard Thurman changed the course of civil rights history. This six-part podcast miniseries explores this conversation and the decades of research, revolution, community building, and lived experiences that preceded it. Brought to you by Walking Cinema.  For more information on the story and a special immersive media prequel to the podcast go to: ⁠www.daysofdayspodcast.com⁠
    22:39
  • Day of Days - Ep. 4
    Episode 4 of 6 In 1958 Martin Luther King Jr. was stabbed in the chest by a deranged woman at a Harlem book signing. His recovery and three hour conversation with the black mystic Howard Thurman changed the course of civil rights history. This six-part podcast miniseries explores this conversation and the decades of research, revolution, community building, and lived experiences that preceded it. Brought to you by Walking Cinema.  For more information on the story and a special immersive media prequel to the podcast go to: ⁠⁠www.daysofdayspodcast.com⁠⁠
    30:48
  • Day of Days - Ep. 3
    Episode 3 of 6 In 1958 Martin Luther King Jr. was stabbed in the chest by a deranged woman at a Harlem book signing. His recovery and three hour conversation with the black mystic Howard Thurman changed the course of civil rights history. This six-part podcast miniseries explores this conversation and the decades of research, revolution, community building, and lived experiences that preceded it. Brought to you by Walking Cinema.  For more information on the story and a special immersive media prequel to the podcast go to: ⁠⁠www.daysofdayspodcast.com⁠⁠
    25:44
  • Day of Days - Ep. 2
    Episode 2 of 6 In 1958 Martin Luther King Jr. was stabbed in the chest by a deranged woman at a Harlem book signing. His recovery and three hour conversation with the black mystic Howard Thurman changed the course of civil rights history. This six-part podcast miniseries explores this conversation and the decades of research, revolution, community building, and lived experiences that preceded it. Brought to you by Walking Cinema.  For more information on the story and a special immersive media prequel to the podcast go to: ⁠www.daysofdayspodcast.com⁠
    27:03

About Day of Days

In 1958 Martin Luther King Jr. was stabbed in the chest by a deranged woman at a Harlem book signing. As he recovered in Harlem Hospital, he was visited by an old family friend and Black mystic, Howard Thurman. The conversation they had changed the course of Civil Rights history. It was gripping, global, and highly personal. Day of Days is a historical fiction podcast that follows this conversation and informs our current quest for ethical leadership and equity in America.
