Daily Music Headlines

Podcast Daily Music Headlines
Subrilliant LLC
Tune in daily for your 5-minute music update! 🎧 Stay ahead of the trends and keep your finger on the pulse of the music world with quick, fresh headlines cover...
MusicNewsEntertainment News

  • Daily Music Headlines March 24, 2025
    It's Monday, March 24, 2025. I'm Brian Ibbott, and here are your Music Headlines for today.The show is produced by Hammond Chamberlain. Tom Merritt is our executive producer.Theme music by Lex Dallas and the State Street Players. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6:39
  • Daily Music Headlines Example Episode
    An example of the kind of stories you’ll hear in Daily Music Headlines. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3:49

About Daily Music Headlines

Tune in daily for your 5-minute music update! 🎧 Stay ahead of the trends and keep your finger on the pulse of the music world with quick, fresh headlines covering breaking news, artist announcements, chart-toppers, industry buzz, and more. Perfect for music fans on the go—never miss a beat in under five minutes. Hosted by Brian Ibbott and Eileen Rivera. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
