Shred With Shifty

Podcast Shred With Shifty
Chris Shiflett
In each episode Chris Shiflett sits down with a legendary guitarist and aims to answer a singular question: “How did you do that?” Each guitarist will give rare... More
Music
  • Introducing Shred With Shifty
    Did you ever wonder how the most epic guitar solos of our time were crafted? Let Chris Shiflett of the Foo Fighters be your tour guide and listen in as he breaks down legendary guitar solos with the artists themselves. New episodes will be released every other week starting on June 22nd. Head to http://volume.com/shifty to watch full video episodes.
    5/31/2023
    1:33

In each episode Chris Shiflett sits down with a legendary guitarist and aims to answer a singular question: “How did you do that?” Each guitarist will give rare insight into the art of the guitar solo and what makes a great one so memorable.
