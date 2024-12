Chapter One - Techno Melodic Mix - One Gig

Hey! Read more about our project down below in the caption !if you want more Live Concerts and want help us growing and developing our project you can donate at the following link Below :https://app.redcircle.com/shows/a4be6c12-0190-4546-9029-5130bbd5670e/donationsONE GIG Project:Hello,Our dream is to release our own contents as Concerts and Interviews creating a place where our and your favorite artists will perform for ONE GIG " with our own live performing and visual concept.Theory part, ideologically, schemes are already done, studied and possible to realize it.We need funds to realize the web platform and the actual physical space where we are going to invite the artists!If each one of you would offer us a coffee, we will build a bakery for you.Thank you !Team ONE GIG.All uploads on this channel are for promotional purposes only! The music has been converted before uploading to prevent ripping and to protect the artist(s) and label(s). If you don't want your content here please contact us immediately via email: [email protected] and WE WILLSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/one-gig/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy