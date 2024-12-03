Music Production and Mixing Tips for Music Producers and Artists | Inside The Mix

#171: How to Balance Low-End in a Mix: Trusting Your Instincts with Mike Exeter
Ever wondered how to mix good low-end, how to balance low-end in a mix, which frequencies to cut when mixing, or even how should you EQ a high-hat? Join me for an inspiring conversation with legendary producer and engineer Mike Exeter, known for his iconic work with Black Sabbath and Judas Priest, in this must-listen episode of Inside the Mix.Mike reveals the secrets to crafting a balanced, powerful mix with a rock-solid foundation:Mastering Low-End Frequencies: Learn how to balance the interplay between kick drum and bass to create a cohesive, impactful mix.Tools of the Trade: Explore visual mixing aids like Sonox Claro and FabFilter Pro Q3 to identify and resolve frequency conflicts.Reference and Genre Matching: Discover how reference tracks and frequency analysers fine-tune your mix to genre-specific standards.Drum Mixing Excellence: Dive into dynamic mic placement, phase alignment, and using multiple snare mics for fuller drum sounds.Striking the Balance: Uncover why less is often more when it comes to plugins and why strong arrangements make all the difference.Whether you're tackling dense rock mixes or refining your EQ strategies, Mike's insights and decades of experience will transform your production workflow.🎧 Don't miss this episode packed with expert tips, real-world applications, and inspiration to elevate your craft!Click here to follow Mike Exeter: https://www.mikeexeter.com/
50:26
#170: Unlocking Immersive Audio: Mastering Dolby Atmos with Matt Boudreau | Working Class Audio
Ever wondered how to learn Dolby Atmos mixing, what software is used for Dolby Atmos mixing, or even what is Dolby Atmos? In this exciting episode of the Inside The Mix podcast, I sit down with acclaimed audio engineer Matt Boudreau to explore the fascinating world of immersive audio.With years of experience working alongside icons like Alanis Morissette and Green Day, Matt unpacks the transformative power of Dolby Atmos. Discover how this cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing the audio experience, offering listeners unparalleled depth and dimension—from earbuds to home theatres.We delve into the essentials for anyone curious about diving into Dolby Atmos mixing:Understanding Dolby Atmos: Learn the basics of how this object-based format redefines audio, surpassing traditional stereo and surround sound.Setting Up for Success: Explore the tools you'll need, from essential software to the ideal 7.1.4 speaker configuration.Industry Insights: Hear firsthand stories from Matt's collaborations with industry legends like Steve Genewick and Andrew Scheps.Immersive Mixing Techniques: Get tips on using Dolby Atmos to create captivating mixes that translate across different playback systems.A Podcasting Pioneer: Learn about Matt's journey in launching the Working Class Audio podcast and his commitment to mentoring audio professionals.Whether you're a seasoned audio professional or a curious enthusiast, this episode is your guide to unlocking the full potential of Dolby Atmos.Click here to follow Matt: https://www.workingclassaudio.com/Click here to listen to WCA #200 with Tchad Blake: https://www.workingclassaudio.com/wca-200-with-tchad-blake/Click here to listen to WCA #300 with Andrew Scheps: https://www.workingclassaudio.com/wca-300-with-andrew-scheps/
42:56
#169: Mastering Vocal Dynamics with Gain Automation and Why You Need This One Mixing Technique
Ever wondered what gain automation is? Or how clip gain differs from volume automation? Join me in Episode 169 of the Inside The Mix podcast, where we dive deep into these vocal mixing techniques and explore how to optimize your vocal mixing workflow. If you've been curious about how to get smoother, more balanced vocals without relying solely on automated tools, this episode is for you!Responding to the overwhelming feedback from episode 164, we'll uncover the secrets of managing vocal levels using manual clip gain adjustments and gain automation. You'll learn practical, hands-on techniques, including when to reach for Logic Pro's gain tool and how to refine vocal tracks before introducing compression. By applying these techniques, you'll have better control over vocal dynamics, giving your mixes a polished, professional sound.Tune in and discover best practices that can elevate your vocal mixing game!Episode Highlights:What Gain Automation Is: Understanding gain automation and how it impacts vocal mixing.Using Logic Clip Gain: Step-by-step guide on adjusting clip gain for dynamic control.Using the Gain Tool in Logic Pro: Practical advice on maximising this tool's potential for refined vocal tracks.Mixing Vocals: Discover the essentials of a solid vocal mixing workflow to improve your sound.Manual vs. Automated Tools: Why manual gain adjustments can sometimes outperform automated options like Waves Vocal Rider.
13:54
#168: Mastering Music Production: Insights and Strategies with Lij Shaw (Recording Studio Rockstars)
Curious about mixing music or want to level up your music production skills? Join me in EP 168 of the Inside The Mix podcast as I sit down with Lij Shaw, award-winning producer and owner of the Grammy-awarded Toy Box Studio. Lij brings a wealth of experience and shares his practical approach to balancing the simplicity and complexity of music mixing. From gear discoveries on eBay to his insights as a longtime podcaster, Lij's journey provides a unique perspective on dedication, community, and artistry in music.In this episode, we tackle practical techniques to streamline your music production workflow, inspired by a listener's challenge to manage track organization and MIDI conversion. Lij and I explore how mix templates, separated technical tasks, and effective session setups can make mixing a smooth, enjoyable process. Plus, you'll learn how tools like poetry scores can inspire lyrics, helping you produce creatively while staying efficient. Whether you're an aspiring producer or a pro, this episode is packed with actionable strategies and real-world advice.In This Episode, you'll Learn:Mixing Essentials: How to simplify your mixing workflow by rendering MIDI to WAV files and organising tracks for easy accessMix Templates: The benefits of using mix templates for a consistent, professional sound across your projectsCreative Lyric Writing: Transforming poetry scores into lyrics and enhancing songwritingEffective Workflow Tips: Separating creative mixing from technical tasks to avoid burnoutStress-Free Recording: Setting up a comfortable recording environment for seamless productionTune in and discover strategies to make mixing music and music production not only manageable but rewarding.Click here to follow Lij Shaw: https://recordingstudiorockstars.com/Enrol for free: https://recording-studio-rockstars-academy.thinkific.com/courses/mix-master-bundle/
49:50
#167: AI Meets Music: Revolutionising Production and Empowering Artists with David Lucius King
Curious about how AI is reshaping the music industry? From enhancing creativity to streamlining production, artificial intelligence is sparking a new era in music. In Episode 167 of the Inside The Mix podcast, I sit down with platinum-selling producer David Lucius King to uncover how AI in the music industry is transforming the way artists create, produce, and perfect their tracks. If you've been asking questions like how is AI used in music? or which music artists use AI? —this episode is for you.David shares his firsthand experiences with AI-powered tools, explaining how these innovations give artists unprecedented control while keeping the human touch that makes music memorable. Whether using AI to manage preliminary mixes or enhance creativity, David provides invaluable insights into combining innovation with tradition in the studio.Imagine having a demo ready for A&R that's both polished and professional—all without sacrificing creative energy. We dive into the benefits of pseudo-mixing and why outsourcing a preliminary mix to expert engineers can streamline the entire production process, especially for trap, hip-hop, and electronic genres. With AI tools on the rise, balancing efficiency and authenticity in music production has never been more possible.Finally, we tackle the broader implications of AI, discussing its potential impact on jobs, workflows, and the timeless appeal of music. While AI might refine production, David and I agree—the heart of iconic music will always be human. Plus, tune in to hear our thoughts on how AI is opening new doors in podcasting, letting creators push boundaries in ways never before imagined.In this episode, you'll learn:AI in Music Production: How AI tools like loop creators and audio processors are changing the creative landscape.Pseudo Mixing Explained: Benefits of outsourcing preliminary mixes for high-quality demos and reduced revision times.Balancing Speed and Quality: How to refine elements like low-end and vocals for commission-worthy tracks.The Future of AI in Music: Will AI ever match the timelessness of classics? Exploring what AI means for artists and listeners alike.AI's Broader Impact: From potential job threats to creative freedom, examining AI's role beyond the studio.This episode will leave you excited for the future while grounded in the belief that music's heart will always be human.Click here to follow David Lucius King: https://www.instagram.com/davidluciusking/Click here to listen to The Script 'Run Through Walls'
About Music Production and Mixing Tips for Music Producers and Artists | Inside The Mix
If you're searching for answers on topics such as: what is mixing in music, how I can learn to mix music, how to start music production, how can I get better at music production, what is music production, or maybe how to get into the music industry or even just how to release music. Either way, you’re my kind of person and there's something in this podcast for you! I'm Marc Matthews and I host the Inside The Mix Podcast. It's the ultimate serial podcast for music production and mixing enthusiasts. Say goodbye to generic interviews and tutorials, because I'm taking things to the next level. Join me as I feature listeners in round table music critiques and offer exclusive one-to-one coaching sessions to kickstart your music production and mixing journey. Get ready for cutting-edge music production tutorials and insightful interviews with Grammy Award-winning audio professionals like Dom Morley (Adele) and Mike Exeter (Black Sabbath). If you're passionate about music production and mixing like me, the Inside The Mix is the podcast you can't afford to miss!Start with this audience-favourite episode: #75: How to Mix Bass Frequencies (PRODUCER KICKSTART: VYLT)Thanks for listening & happy producing!