Music Production and Mixing Tips for Music Producers and Artists | Inside The Mix

#167: AI Meets Music: Revolutionising Production and Empowering Artists with David Lucius King

Curious about how AI is reshaping the music industry? From enhancing creativity to streamlining production, artificial intelligence is sparking a new era in music. In Episode 167 of the Inside The Mix podcast, I sit down with platinum-selling producer David Lucius King to uncover how AI in the music industry is transforming the way artists create, produce, and perfect their tracks. If you've been asking questions like how is AI used in music? or which music artists use AI? —this episode is for you.David shares his firsthand experiences with AI-powered tools, explaining how these innovations give artists unprecedented control while keeping the human touch that makes music memorable. Whether using AI to manage preliminary mixes or enhance creativity, David provides invaluable insights into combining innovation with tradition in the studio.Imagine having a demo ready for A&R that’s both polished and professional—all without sacrificing creative energy. We dive into the benefits of pseudo-mixing and why outsourcing a preliminary mix to expert engineers can streamline the entire production process, especially for trap, hip-hop, and electronic genres. With AI tools on the rise, balancing efficiency and authenticity in music production has never been more possible.Finally, we tackle the broader implications of AI, discussing its potential impact on jobs, workflows, and the timeless appeal of music. While AI might refine production, David and I agree—the heart of iconic music will always be human. Plus, tune in to hear our thoughts on how AI is opening new doors in podcasting, letting creators push boundaries in ways never before imagined.In this episode, you’ll learn:AI in Music Production: How AI tools like loop creators and audio processors are changing the creative landscape.Pseudo Mixing Explained: Benefits of outsourcing preliminary mixes for high-quality demos and reduced revision times.Balancing Speed and Quality: How to refine elements like low-end and vocals for commission-worthy tracks.The Future of AI in Music: Will AI ever match the timelessness of classics? Exploring what AI means for artists and listeners alike.AI’s Broader Impact: From potential job threats to creative freedom, examining AI’s role beyond the studio.This episode will leave you excited for the future while grounded in the belief that music’s heart will always be human.Click here to follow David Lucius King: https://www.instagram.com/davidluciusking/Click here to listen to The Script 'Run Through Walls'Got feedback? I’d love to hear from you! Click the SpeakPipe link to leave a review, share your social media handles or website, and get featured in a future episode:https://www.speakpipe.com/InsideTheMixPodcastPluSend me a Message Support the show► ► ► WAYS TO CONNECT ► ► ► Join my FREE Logic Pro Mixing Course TODAY!✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸✸Are you READY to accelerate your mixing, in Logic Pro, in less than six hours? Join my FREE Logic Pro Mixing Course at Synth Music Mastering: https://www.synthmusicmastering.com/freeSend a DM via IG @insidethemicpodcastEmail me at [email protected]