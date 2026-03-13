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Dad Meat

Tim Butterly/Mike Rainey
ComedyLeisure
Dad Meat
Latest episode

320 episodes

  • Dad Meat

    Ep. 318 - Simping For Butterflies w/ Shawn Gardini pt. 1

    03/13/2026 | 57 mins.
    Join us at https://www.patreon.com/c/dadmeatpodcast for part 2 of this episode.
    See Tim do stand up live: https://linktr.ee/timbutterly
    See Mike do stand up live in Cincinnati, Golden, Philly, Orlando, Boston, Portsmouth, Chicago, Janesville and more: https://linktr.ee/MikeRainey82
    Check out Tim's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@TimButterly  for live streams and his killer new project, Field Trippin', which you can also support at https://www.patreon.com/c/timbutterly/posts
     Check out Mike's podcast, Get In Some Head: https://www.youtube.com/@UCvPEUAhvoM3Kw3doNZQkyJg
    Go to Patreon.com/lilstinkers for the best murder/Impractical Jokers-themed podcast out there
    Connect w/ a provider to see if prescription Ro Sparks are right for
    you at http://Ro.co/FATBIRD
  • Dad Meat

    Ep. 317 - Take Back The Neighborhood w/ Dillon Smith pt. 1

    03/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Join us at Patreon.com/dadmeatpodcast for part 2 of this episode.
    check out Two Headed Dog: https://www.youtube.com/@2headdog 
    Follow Dillon on Instagram @dillonsmithcomedy
    See Tim do stand up live: https://linktr.ee/timbutterly
    See Mike do stand up live in Cincinnati, Golden, Philly, Orlando, Boston, Portsmouth, Chicago, Janesville and more: https://linktr.ee/MikeRainey82
    Check out Tim's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@TimButterly  for live streams and his killer new project, Field Trippin', which you can also support at https://www.patreon.com/c/timbutterly/posts
     Check out Mike's podcast, Get In Some Head: https://www.youtube.com/@UCvPEUAhvoM3Kw3doNZQkyJg
    Go to Patreon.com/lilstinkers for the best murder/Impractical Jokers-themed podcast out there
    Chubbies is here to keep you comfy & looking good year-round. Get
    20% off with code delco at https://www.chubbiesshorts.com/delco 
    #chubbiespod
  • Dad Meat

    Ep. 316 - Jolly Roger Inflation w/ Luke Touma & Christophe Jean pt. 1

    02/27/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Join us at Patreon.com/dadmeatpodcast for part 2 of this episode.
    Connect w/ a provider to see if prescription Ro Sparks are right for
    you at http://Ro.co/FATBIRD 
    Same night out - way better morning with Cheers. For a limited time,
    Dad Meat fans are getting 20% off their entire order by using code
    FATBIRD at http://CheersHealth.com #Cheers #ad 
    Check Out Luke and Christophe: https://www.youtube.com/@roughweekshow 
    See Tim do stand up live: https://linktr.ee/timbutterly
    See Mike do stand up live in Cincinnati, Golden, Philly, Orlando, Boston, Portsmouth, Chicago, Janesville and more: https://linktr.ee/MikeRainey82
    Check out Tim's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@TimButterly  for live streams and his killer new project, Field Trippin', which you can also support at https://www.patreon.com/c/timbutterly/posts
     Check out Mike's podcast, Get In Some Head: https://www.youtube.com/@UCvPEUAhvoM3Kw3doNZQkyJg
    Go to Patreon.com/lilstinkers for the best murder/Impractical Jokers-themed podcast out there
  • Dad Meat

    Ep. 315 - Fire In My Hole w/ Josh Francis & Mathew Mitchell pt. 1

    02/20/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    For part 2 of this ep, go to Patreon.com/dadmeatpodcast
    Check out more Josh Francis: https://www.youtube.com/@offwiththeirheadscomedy
    Check out more Mat Mitchell on IG @MathewInTheMitchell
    See Tim do stand up live: https://linktr.ee/timbutterly
    See Mike do stand up live: https://linktr.ee/MikeRainey82
    Check out Tim's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@TimButterly  for live streams and his killer new project, Field Trippin', which you can also support at Patreon.com/TimButterly 
    Check out Mike's new interview podcast, Get In Some Head: https://www.youtube.com/@UCvPEUAhvoM3Kw3doNZQkyJg
    Go to Patreon.com/lilstinkers for the best murder/Impractical Jokers-themed podcast out there
     If you're 21 or older, get 35% OFF your first order @ IndaCloud with
    code FATBIRD at https://inda.shop/FATBIRD #indacloudpod
    Chubbies is here to help keep you comfy & looking good year-round.
    Get 20% off with code delco at https://www.chubbiesshorts.com/delco 
    #chubbiespod
  • Dad Meat

    Ep. 314 - Barkaholic w/ Mason Smith pt. 1

    02/13/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Check out more Mason: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqD16Oykk7lHWR5BmX3vSsA 
    See Tim do stand up live: https://linktr.ee/timbutterly
    See Mike do stand up live: https://linktr.ee/MikeRainey82
    Check out Tim's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@TimButterly  for live streams and his killer new project, Field Trippin', which you can also support at Patreon.com/TimButterly 
    Check out Mike's new interview podcast, Get In Some Head: https://www.youtube.com/@UCvPEUAhvoM3Kw3doNZQkyJg
    Go to Patreon.com/lilstinkers for the best murder/Impractical Jokers-themed podcast out there
    Don't sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% off with code
    FATBIRD at http://takeultra.com #UltraPouches #ad

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About Dad Meat

Butterly and The Rain Train are here for you.
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