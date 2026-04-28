Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessCWA Hour of Power
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
CWA Hour of Power
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

CWA Hour of Power

Communications Workers of America
BusinessGovernment
CWA Hour of Power
Latest episode

82 episodes

  • CWA Hour of Power

    Spotlighting Young Activist Demi Johnson; Breaking Down Worker Power; "The War On Women"

    04/23/2026 | 54 mins.
    Errol opens this powerful episode by spotlighting young activist Demi Johnson, whose leadership reminds us that age does not determine impact. Tay Akins returns with Tea With Tay, bringing sharp insight and unfiltered truth to the conversations shaping our communities. David Marshall delivers a timely Marshall Minute on A General Strike, breaking down worker power, collective action, and what happens when labor decides enough is enough. The hosts then come together for a critical discussion, “The War on Women: Violence, Rollbacks, and Why This Has Got to Stop,” confronting attacks on women’s rights, rising violence, and the urgent need for solidarity, protection, and action.
  • CWA Hour of Power

    Spotlighting Jaz Brisack; “Agree to Disagree… or Agree to Avoid?”; “Who Decides—Ahem—It’s Time?”

    04/16/2026 | 57 mins.
    This episode centers on bold conversations about truth, tension, and turning points in our movement, while spotlighting activist Jaz Brisack and their work in worker organizing and labor justice. David Marshall opens with the Marshall Minute, grounding the show in reflection and purpose. All hosts then take on “Agree to Disagree… or Agree to Avoid?”, challenging whether we’re resolving conflict—or just dodging the hard conversations that growth requires. The discussion continues with “Who Decides—Ahem—It’s Time?” unpacking power, leadership, and who gets to determine when change happens. The show closes with “Enough Is Enough,” a direct and urgent call for accountability, action, and collective power in the face of ongoing injustice.
  • CWA Hour of Power

    Spotlighting Autumn Peltier; The Double Standard of Citizenship; Autism Awareness Month

    04/09/2026 | 57 mins.
    The April 8, 2026 episode opens with Errol setting the tone for a timely and thought-provoking conversation, while spotlighting activist Autumn Peltier for her global advocacy on water rights and environmental justice. Tay Akins leads Tea With Tay, bringing perspective and grounded truth to the issues shaping today’s movements, followed by David Marshall’s Marshall Minute, offering reflection on accountability, civic responsibility, and collective awareness. All hosts then engage in a critical discussion, “Who Has to Prove They Belong? The SAVE Act and the Double Standard of Citizenship,” examining voting rights, access, and systemic barriers. Mikeya Jones highlights April as Autism Awareness Month, focusing on inclusion, understanding, and support for neurodiverse communities. The episode also includes Union Buster of the Week, calling out continued threats to worker power, and concludes with a discussion on why government processes feel so complicated and who they affect, emphasizing how bureaucracy impacts everyday people and reinforces the need for accessible, equitable systems.
  • CWA Hour of Power

    Highlighting Rep. Jeremy Gray; TSA; Sexual Assault Awareness Month; “Enough Is Enough”

    04/02/2026 | 58 mins.
    This episode opens with Errol setting a powerful tone as the show spotlights “Movement is Power” and highlights Representative Jeremy Gray for his work advancing justice and community-focused leadership. Timmia Wiley delivers Union Buster of the Week, calling out ongoing threats to worker organizing and rights, followed by David Marshall’s Marshall Minute, offering reflection on accountability, purpose, and the importance of staying organized and focused in the face of challenges. All hosts engage in a timely discussion on TSA – Security, Sacrifice, and Solidarity, examining the realities faced by transportation workers and the balance between public safety and worker conditions. Mikeya Jones raises awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, emphasizing prevention, support, and workplace protections. The show closes with “Enough Is Enough,” as all hosts confront the urgency of collective action and the need to turn frustration into organized power and lasting change.
  • CWA Hour of Power

    Closing Out Women’s History Month; “Her Numbers Don’t Lie”; Spring Cleaning; Workplace Safety

    03/26/2026 | 1h
    This episode closes out Women’s History Month by centering collective power, with Tay Akins, Mikeya Jones, Timmia Wiley, and Reginald Small highlighting the impact of women leading in labor and justice movements. Tea With Tay – “Her Numbers Don’t Lie” breaks down the current state of women’s work in 2026, while David Marshall’s Marshall Minute focuses on spring cleaning—challenging us to clear out what no longer serves our unions, our workplaces, and our communities. The hosts also take on the critical issue of workplace safety through CWA’s work with sexual violence prevention, reinforcing the role unions play in protection and accountability. The show wraps with Timmia Wiley’s Union Buster of the Week, calling out attacks on worker rights and reminding listeners that collective power is still our strongest tool.

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About CWA Hour of Power

A justice filled hour of talk, solidarity, and worker power from the Communications Workers of America! Listen in as we talk with workers and union leaders about the issues they are facing and the exciting things they are doing to build power for social and economic justice at work and in their communities.
Podcast website
BusinessGovernmentNon-Profit

Listen to CWA Hour of Power, The Vault Unlocked and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.8.13| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/30/2026 - 12:11:06 PM
A company fromMADSACK