The April 8, 2026 episode opens with Errol setting the tone for a timely and thought-provoking conversation, while spotlighting activist Autumn Peltier for her global advocacy on water rights and environmental justice. Tay Akins leads Tea With Tay, bringing perspective and grounded truth to the issues shaping today’s movements, followed by David Marshall’s Marshall Minute, offering reflection on accountability, civic responsibility, and collective awareness. All hosts then engage in a critical discussion, “Who Has to Prove They Belong? The SAVE Act and the Double Standard of Citizenship,” examining voting rights, access, and systemic barriers. Mikeya Jones highlights April as Autism Awareness Month, focusing on inclusion, understanding, and support for neurodiverse communities. The episode also includes Union Buster of the Week, calling out continued threats to worker power, and concludes with a discussion on why government processes feel so complicated and who they affect, emphasizing how bureaucracy impacts everyday people and reinforces the need for accessible, equitable systems.