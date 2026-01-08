Open app
Current Besties - The Teaser
1/07/2026 | 10 mins.
The Current Besties teaser starts exactly where all responsible podcasts begin: debating the ethics of using a prosthetic penis on film. Uly and Jazz break down authenticity vs. performance, Hollywood double standards, and whether they would ever use one. It's part pop culture, part ethics seminar, and part "why are we like this?"
