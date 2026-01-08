Open app
Current Besties
Uly Morazan and Jazz Trice
ComedySociety & Culture
    Current Besties - The Teaser

    1/07/2026 | 10 mins.

    The Current Besties teaser starts exactly where all responsible podcasts begin: debating the ethics of using a prosthetic penis on film. Uly and Jazz break down authenticity vs. performance, Hollywood double standards, and whether they would ever use one. It’s part pop culture, part ethics seminar, and part “why are we like this?”SUBSCRIBE for new episodes every Wednesday.Follow Current Besties: @currentbestiespodFollow Uly: @ulyandernestoFollow Jazz: @jazz_trice Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Current Besties

Current Besties features lifelong besties, Uly and Jazz, sitting in front of microphones, reporting live from whatever is currently happening in their lives. Expect relationship hot takes, dating chaos, and wildly unnecessary detours into pop culture, bad decisions, and the inner-workings of the group chat. It’s tongue-in-cheek, fast, and inviting. Like hanging with your funniest friends who can’t resist turning a normal week into a full episode. Come for the laughs, stay for the bestie energy. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
ComedySociety & CultureTV & Film

