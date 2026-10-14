Four innocent people including two children have been killed after their Waterford home was firebombed in the early hours of the morning. Niall talks to Crime World's Eimear Rabbitt about how the couple killed in the fire, Philip and Kim English, had previously been targeted by local criminals. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Daniel Kinahan's new lawyer Darragh Mackin came out fighting today, telling the Special Criminal Court the alleged cartel leader will fully contest the case and plans to apply for bail. Niall talks to Crime World's Jenny Friel about Kinahan's defence and the next steps in the state's case. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A violent feud has broken out between two West Dublin gangs after a massive haul of cocaine was stolen from a stash house. The dispute has seen arson attacks, shootings, savage assaults, and viable bombs being placed outside homes. Niall talks to Crime World's Ken Foy about how associates of convicted drugs trafficker Alan Boggans have been linked to the feud. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Gardai have carried out a series of raids targeting a drugs gang suspected of being involved in the horror arson attack that cost four lives in Waterford. Niall talks to Crime World’s Eimear Rabbitt about the progress in the investigation and the scourge of drug related intimidation gripping Ireland. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In July 2025, Maureen Slough travelled to Switzerland to end her own life, leaving her devastated family searching for answers. But what safeguards are in place at assisted dying clinics? And could grieving families find themselves facing criminal investigations? Denise Smith speaks to Megan Royal about her mother's death, the trauma left behind, and her fight for meaningful safeguards. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Crime World

About Crime World

About Crime World