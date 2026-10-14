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1904 episodes
- In July 2025, Maureen Slough travelled to Switzerland to end her own life, leaving her devastated family searching for answers.
But what safeguards are in place at assisted dying clinics? And could grieving families find themselves facing criminal investigations?
Denise Smith speaks to Megan Royal about her mother's death, the trauma left behind, and her fight for meaningful safeguards.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Homes of Waterford criminals raided in probe into arson murders of family as gardai seize cars10/14/2026 | 24 mins.Gardai have carried out a series of raids targeting a drugs gang suspected of being involved in the horror arson attack that cost four lives in Waterford.
Niall talks to Crime World’s Eimear Rabbitt about the progress in the investigation and the scourge of drug related intimidation gripping Ireland.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
How alleged theft of cocaine haul led to breakout of latest gangland feud in Dublin10/14/2026 | 15 mins.A violent feud has broken out between two West Dublin gangs after a massive haul of cocaine was stolen from a stash house. The dispute has seen arson attacks, shootings, savage assaults, and viable bombs being placed outside homes.
Niall talks to Crime World's Ken Foy about how associates of convicted drugs trafficker Alan Boggans have been linked to the feud.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Daniel Kinahan to apply for bail as court told he intends to fight crime gang charge10/13/2026 | 8 mins.Daniel Kinahan's new lawyer Darragh Mackin came out fighting today, telling the Special Criminal Court the alleged cartel leader will fully contest the case and plans to apply for bail. Niall talks to Crime World's Jenny Friel about Kinahan's defence and the next steps in the state's case. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Couple killed with two children in Waterford house fire were previously targeted by criminals10/13/2026 | 17 mins.Four innocent people including two children have been killed after their Waterford home was firebombed in the early hours of the morning.
Niall talks to Crime World's Eimear Rabbitt about how the couple killed in the fire, Philip and Kim English, had previously been targeted by local criminals.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Crime World
Hit podcast about criminals, drugs and the sins of the underworld - now with further in-depth investigations and exclusive insights at our new website crimeworld.com.An Unlikely Statesman: How Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch Almost Got Elected is OUT NOW - https://www.crimeworld.com/podcast-series/an-unlikely-statesman/Creative Commons License Attribution (CC BY): Music by ketsa.uk Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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