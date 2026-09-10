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11 episodes
- Today, we're bringing you a new episode of our latest series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, 'What Happened to the McStays?'
In episode one, the McStay family home is found frozen in time — and spurs a yearslong mystery.
To keep listening, follow 'What Happened to the McStays?' for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Or subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ to get access to new episodes early and ad-free, plus unlock exclusive bonus content from 20/20 and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
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- Today, we're bringing you a new episode of our latest series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "The Snare."
In episode one, police in Idaho Falls bring in a young man named Chris Tapp to answer some questions. This will set him and others on a path they never would've predicted.
To get new episodes early, follow "The Snare" for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
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- Today, we're sharing something a little different. This is the first episode of the latest true crime podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "Blood and Water."
A woman fails to show up to work. When investigators are called to her home, they find a gruesome crime scene.
To hear the rest of the series, follow "Blood and Water" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In this bonus episode, host Juju Chang and “Start Here” host Brad Mielke discuss the life and legacy of Sarah Stern. Plus, what draws Juju to certain stories, and her experience going from podcast fan to host.
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About Bridge of Lies
On a December night in a small town on the Jersey shore, the discovery of an abandoned car on a bridge touches off a search for the missing driver. 19-year-old Sarah Stern, an aspiring artist, has seemingly vanished. Friends tell authorities she might have jumped, or fled to Canada. But troubling statements, omissions and the discovery of a partially-burned cache of money doesn’t sit right with investigators. As they begin to suspect foul-play, an up-and-coming filmmaker’s daring undercover sting operation cracks the case wide open. A six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, hosted by Juju Chang. New episodes Tuesdays. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.Podcast website
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Bridge of Lies: Podcasts in Family