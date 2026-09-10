On a December night in a small town on the Jersey shore, the discovery of an abandoned car on a bridge touches off a search for the missing driver. 19-year-old Sarah Stern, an aspiring artist, has seemingly vanished. Friends tell authorities she might have jumped, or fled to Canada.

But troubling statements, omissions and the discovery of a partially-burned cache of money doesn’t sit right with investigators. As they begin to suspect foul-play, an up-and-coming filmmaker’s daring undercover sting operation cracks the case wide open. A six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, hosted by Juju Chang. New episodes Tuesdays. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.