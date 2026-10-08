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28 episodes
Angry Birds stole my tier list!! And German spy chief under ARREST | Episode 2610/08/2026 | 51 mins.A classified CIA assessment warns Israel is “one spark away” from collapse. Hours later, Germany's former intelligence chief is arrested in a sprawling treason plot involving a steakhouse heiress, an Israeli spy firm, and an attempted kidnapping.
In this episode, we break down the shocking espionage scandal upending Berlin and the massive "polycrisis" erupting across France as hundreds of thousands of protestors take to the streets just six months before a pivotal presidential election. Plus, a look at the official Angry Birds YouTube channel putting out a suspiciously familiar video right after our recent tier list dropped.
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Today's Sponsors:
American Alternative Assets - Visit http://JohnLovesGold.com, or call (888) GOLD-053 for your free report.
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LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: youtube.com/@realjohnkiriakou
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Connect with me on social media:
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TikTok — tiktok.com/kiriakousbriefingroom
X — x.com/johnkiriakou
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Check out my Cameo! https://www.cameo.com/jkiriakou
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📗 My new book “The Ultimate Guide to CIA Skills, Tactics, and Techniques” is available for pre-order on Amazon:https://a.co/d/0caou5V8
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johnkiriakou.com
- A secret meeting at Camp David. Hours later, 257 precision strikes in Yemen.
In this episode, John Kiriakou breaks down the escalating Saudi-backed offensive against the Houthis and what the United States is doing behind the scenes. Plus: Brazil’s presidential election heads to a runoff, John updates his increasingly dangerous world travel guide, a new development involving an Epstein whistleblower, and leaked audio creates trouble for Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race.
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Today's Sponsors:
Kalshi - http://kalshi.com/r/JOHNK
My Patriot Supply - Visit http://preparewithJKBR.com
American Alternative Assets - Visit http://JohnLovesGold.com, or call (888) GOLD-053 for your free report.
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LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: youtube.com/@realjohnkiriakou
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Connect with me on social media:
Instagram — instagram.com/realjohnkiriakou
TikTok — tiktok.com/kiriakousbriefingroom
X — x.com/johnkiriakou
Check out my Cameo! https://www.cameo.com/jkiriakou
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📗 My new book “The Ultimate Guide to CIA Skills, Tactics, and Techniques” is available for pre-order on Amazon:https://a.co/d/0caou5V8
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- You asked, I answered—Part 3 is officially here! This time, I’m diving deep into your most burning questions, from the scariest encounters of my CIA career to whether or not aliens are actually real. We’re covering it all in this episode: the truth behind coming out as a whistleblower, what it’s really like hiding my career from my family, and even a little bit of relationship advice for the road.
I am endlessly grateful for the amazing community we’ve built and the global support you show me every single day. If you want to be featured in the next one, leave your burning questions in the comment section below!
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LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: youtube.com/@realjohnkiriakou
-- -- --
Connect with me on social media:
Instagram — instagram.com/realjohnkiriakou
TikTok — tiktok.com/kiriakousbriefingroom
X — x.com/johnkiriakou
-- -- --
Check out my Cameo! https://www.cameo.com/jkiriakou
-- -- --
📗 My new book “The Ultimate Guide to CIA Skills, Tactics, and Techniques” is available for pre-order on Amazon:https://a.co/d/0caou5V8
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johnkiriakou.com
- This episode combines striking visual data from the ground with exclusive political insight. We begin by examining the scale of destruction in Gaza using newly updated Google Earth imagery and UN reports detailing 61 million tonnes of debris. Next, we dive into an extraordinary insider account from top Middle East adviser Brett McGurk, revealing the intense frustration inside the Biden White House, a heated phone call where the President threatened to cut off military aid to Israel, and the tense Situation Room standoff against Iranian missiles. Finally, we pivot to the upcoming midterm elections to break down the high-stakes Senate race in Michigan, where candidate Abdul El-Sayed has built an unexpected, game-changing coalition.
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Today's Sponsors:
American Alternative Assets - Visit http://JohnLovesGold.com, or call (888) GOLD-053 for your free report.
-- -- --
LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: youtube.com/@realjohnkiriakou
-- -- --
Connect with me on social media:
Instagram — instagram.com/realjohnkiriakou
TikTok — tiktok.com/kiriakousbriefingroom
X — x.com/johnkiriakou
-- -- --
Check out my Cameo! https://www.cameo.com/jkiriakou
-- -- --
📗 My new book “The Ultimate Guide to CIA Skills, Tactics, and Techniques” is available for pre-order on Amazon:https://a.co/d/0caou5V8
-- -- --
johnkiriakou.com
- In today's episode, we're diving into a stunning new investigative report revealing that Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly made a secret trip to the UAE. Sources say the Israeli Prime Minister personally asked President Mohamed bin Zayed to deny that he had warned Netanyahu about Hamas prior to the October 7th attacks.
We also take a closer look at the rising human cost in the Strait of Hormuz, where new NBC News reporting reveals the Pentagon quietly increased its official casualty count of wounded American service members.
Plus, we react to some of the week's biggest political and public clips: from Donald Trump revealing he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "take it easy" on striking Russian oil refineries, to Bill Gates explaining his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein by claiming he was told Epstein could help raise billions for global health.
From there, we turn our attention to the upcoming midterms, shifting our focus to Iowa, where a pair of highly fascinating statewide races are completely changing the political map.
And finally, we look back 25 years at a pivotal moment in history: the incredible 9/11 response mission of the CIA's Team JAWBREAKER.
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Today's Sponsors:
Kalshi - https://kalshi.com/sign-up
DeleteMe - DeleteMe - Visit https://joindeleteme.com/JKBR to get 20% off your DeleteMe plan and use promo code JKBR at checkout.
American Alternative Assets - Visit http://JohnLovesGold.com, or call (888) GOLD-053 for your free report.
-- -- --
LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: youtube.com/@realjohnkiriakou
-- -- --
Connect with me on social media:
Instagram — instagram.com/realjohnkiriakou
TikTok — tiktok.com/kiriakousbriefingroom
X — x.com/johnkiriakou
-- -- --
Check out my Cameo! https://www.cameo.com/jkiriakou
-- -- --
📗 My new book “The Ultimate Guide to CIA Skills, Tactics, and Techniques” is available for pre-order on Amazon:https://a.co/d/0caou5V8
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johnkiriakou.com0:00 Introduction
0:04 United Nations Drama
6:11 President of Syria
12:26 Who Will Win Midterms
25:20 Leaked Audio From AIPAC
27:28 Trump Banning Press Backfires
31:15 Angry Birds
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About John Kiriakou's Briefing Room
John Kiriakou is a CIA whistleblower, bestselling author, and host of John Kiriakou's Briefing Room.Podcast website
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