In today's episode, we're diving into a stunning new investigative report revealing that Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly made a secret trip to the UAE. Sources say the Israeli Prime Minister personally asked President Mohamed bin Zayed to deny that he had warned Netanyahu about Hamas prior to the October 7th attacks.



We also take a closer look at the rising human cost in the Strait of Hormuz, where new NBC News reporting reveals the Pentagon quietly increased its official casualty count of wounded American service members.



Plus, we react to some of the week's biggest political and public clips: from Donald Trump revealing he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "take it easy" on striking Russian oil refineries, to Bill Gates explaining his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein by claiming he was told Epstein could help raise billions for global health.



From there, we turn our attention to the upcoming midterms, shifting our focus to Iowa, where a pair of highly fascinating statewide races are completely changing the political map.



And finally, we look back 25 years at a pivotal moment in history: the incredible 9/11 response mission of the CIA's Team JAWBREAKER.



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📗 My new book “The Ultimate Guide to CIA Skills, Tactics, and Techniques” is available for pre-order on Amazon:https://a.co/d/0caou5V8



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johnkiriakou.com0:00 Introduction

0:04 United Nations Drama

6:11 President of Syria

12:26 Who Will Win Midterms

25:20 Leaked Audio From AIPAC

27:28 Trump Banning Press Backfires

31:15 Angry Birds