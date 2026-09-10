In 1996, 18-year-old Angie Dodge is found brutally murdered in her Idaho Falls home. Police zero in on a suspect and put a man behind bars.

But as the years pass, doubts emerge about whether the real killer was ever caught. Leading the fight for answers is an unlikely advocate: Angie’s own mother, who embarks on a decades-long mission to uncover the truth. A six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, hosted by Maggie Rulli. New episodes Tuesdays. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.