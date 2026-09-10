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9 episodes
- Today, we're bringing you a new episode of our latest series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, 'What Happened to the McStays?'
In episode one, the McStay family home is found frozen in time — and spurs a yearslong mystery.
To keep listening, follow 'What Happened to the McStays?' for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Or subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ to get access to new episodes early and ad-free, plus unlock exclusive bonus content from 20/20 and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
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- "Start Here" host Brad Mielke discusses Chris Tapp's legacy with "The Snare" host Maggie Rulli and Greg Hampikian, formerly of the Idaho Innocence Project.
Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.
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About The Snare
In 1996, 18-year-old Angie Dodge is found brutally murdered in her Idaho Falls home. Police zero in on a suspect and put a man behind bars. But as the years pass, doubts emerge about whether the real killer was ever caught. Leading the fight for answers is an unlikely advocate: Angie’s own mother, who embarks on a decades-long mission to uncover the truth. A six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, hosted by Maggie Rulli. New episodes Tuesdays. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.Podcast website
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