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The Snare

ABC News
NewsTrue Crime
The Snare
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • The Snare

    Introducing 'What Happened to the McStays?'

    08/11/2026 | 27 mins.
    Today, we're bringing you a new episode of our latest series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, 'What Happened to the McStays?'

    In episode one, the McStay family home is found frozen in time — and spurs a yearslong mystery.

    To keep listening, follow 'What Happened to the McStays?' for free on ⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon Music⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Or subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ to get access to new episodes early and ad-free, plus unlock exclusive bonus content from 20/20 and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit ⁠apple.co/2020truecrime⁠ to subscribe now. Terms apply.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Snare

    Bonus: Legacy

    07/28/2026 | 25 mins.
    "Start Here" host Brad Mielke discusses Chris Tapp's legacy with "The Snare" host Maggie Rulli and Greg Hampikian, formerly of the Idaho Innocence Project.

    Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Snare

    Second Chances

    07/21/2026 | 42 mins.
    Police bring in a suspect. Could this be Angie Dodge's killer?
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Snare

    The Cigarette

    07/14/2026 | 38 mins.
    Would this DNA, tucked away in storage for decades, finally lead police to an answer?
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Snare

    A New Crusade

    07/07/2026 | 28 mins.
    Could the wrong man be sitting in prison for Angie's rape and murder?
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Snare
In 1996, 18-year-old Angie Dodge is found brutally murdered in her Idaho Falls home. Police zero in on a suspect and put a man behind bars. But as the years pass, doubts emerge about whether the real killer was ever caught. Leading the fight for answers is an unlikely advocate: Angie’s own mother, who embarks on a decades-long mission to uncover the truth. A six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, hosted by Maggie Rulli. New episodes Tuesdays. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
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