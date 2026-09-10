An old flame comes back into the picture. Investigators realize he's not what he seems. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Today, we're bringing you a new episode of our latest series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "The Snare." In episode one, police in Idaho Falls bring in a young man named Chris Tapp to answer some questions. This will set him and others on a path they never would've predicted. To get new episodes early, follow "The Snare" for free on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon Music⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Today, we're bringing you a new episode of our latest series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, 'What Happened to the McStays?' In episode one, the McStay family home is found frozen in time — and spurs a yearslong mystery. To keep listening, follow 'What Happened to the McStays?' for free on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon Music⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Or subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ to get access to new episodes early and ad-free, plus unlock exclusive bonus content from 20/20 and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit ⁠⁠apple.co/2020truecrime⁠⁠ to subscribe now. Terms apply. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Blood and Water

About Blood and Water

About Blood and Water