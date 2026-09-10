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10 episodes
- Today, we're bringing you a new episode of our latest series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, 'What Happened to the McStays?'
In episode one, the McStay family home is found frozen in time — and spurs a yearslong mystery.
To keep listening, follow 'What Happened to the McStays?' for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Or subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ to get access to new episodes early and ad-free, plus unlock exclusive bonus content from 20/20 and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
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- Today, we're bringing you a new episode of our latest series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "The Snare."
In episode one, police in Idaho Falls bring in a young man named Chris Tapp to answer some questions. This will set him and others on a path they never would've predicted.
To get new episodes early, follow "The Snare" for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
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About Blood and Water
In 2001, Leslie Preer was found brutally murdered, her body left in the shower of her home in the wealthy suburbs of Washington, D.C. Investigators initially set their sights on Leslie’s husband as the prime suspect — until bombshell DNA evidence revealed the presence of an "unknown male" at the scene. With extensive access to the original police tapes and interviews with the cold case detectives who worked to solve the crime, Blood and Water tells the story of a decades-long wait for justice for Leslie’s daughter and the cutting-edge investigative techniques that finally caught the killer. A six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, hosted by Stephanie Ramos. New episodes Tuesdays. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.Podcast website
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Blood and Water: Podcasts in Family