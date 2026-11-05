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4 episodes
- With Lori Vallow in jail and no sign of the children, investigators search for the last proof that JJ and Tylee were alive. Recorded calls reveal Chad and Lori’s unsettling private world, while Tylee’s best friend shares memories of the teenager behind the headlines and the messages that don’t sound like her.
As detectives sift through thousands of text messages, videos, photos and emails, a pattern begins to emerge.
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If you enjoy Deceived, please try these other great shows from KSL Podcasts: COLD, The Letter, Ransom, Stranger Becomes Neighbor
- An anonymous tip sends Nate Eaton to the beaches of Kauai in search of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell to confront them with the question at the heart of the case: Where are the children JJ Vallow & Tylee Ryan?
And a new interview with an Idaho police officer who flew out to Hawaii offers a revealing look at the woman at the center of the case.
Want to listen ad-free and get next week's episode early? Join the Deceived Insider Club to get these benefits and exclusive bonus content.
If you enjoy Deceived, please try these other great shows from KSL Podcasts: COLD, The Letter, Ransom, Stranger Becomes Neighbor
- A promising first date. Troubling stories of an estranged wife. Then, silence. Nancy Jo Hancock recalls her evening with Charles Vallow – and a discovery months later that cast their date in a different light.
Months later, in eastern Idaho, journalist Nate Eaton follows a strange missing-children case and begins uncovering a troubling web of deaths, disappearances, and extreme beliefs.
Want to listen ad-free and get next week's episode early? Join the Deceived Insider Club to get these benefits and exclusive bonus content.
If you enjoy Deceived, please try these other great shows from KSL Podcasts: COLD, The Letter, Ransom, Stranger Becomes Neighbor
- What started as a search for two missing children exposed a chilling story of murder, spiritual manipulation and fractured families. Join journalist Nate Eaton in his investigation into the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell through the experiences of the people who lived it.
From KSL Podcasts, Deceived: The Daybell Story premieres October 29th. Follow now so you don’t miss an episode.
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About Deceived: The Daybell Story
Two missing children, a string of suspicious deaths, and a tangled web of extreme beliefs. When JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan vanished in 2019, journalist Nate Eaton started asking questions. His investigation of a strange missing persons case in small-town Idaho ended up uncovering crimes in Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii - and ultimately one of the most disturbing murder cases in the country. Now Eaton is bringing you behind the scenes, drawing on years of firsthand reporting and new interviews to explore what really happened, how and why. This is a story of faith and spiritual manipulation, family loyalty and its limits and the devastating consequences of belief pushed to extremes. From KSL Podcasts, Deceived: The Daybell Story premieres October 29th. Follow now wherever you listen.Podcast website
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Deceived: The Daybell Story
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