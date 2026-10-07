Cracking On with Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts

Actor, comedian and producer Maddy Tyers joins Sam and Sarah to talk about the reality of an acting career when the phone stops ringing, why she stopped waiting to be chosen and started creating her own work, and her new Stan comedy The Sunny Disposition. Maddy also opens up about her recovery from anorexia, how an eating disorder affected her experience of pregnancy and motherhood, the unexpected job at Starlight Children's Foundation that changed her life and led her to husband Jimmy, and why giving up isn't an option.



Guest:

Maddy Tyers (The Sunny Disposition, The Elephant Princess, LEGO Masters Australia)

Insta @maddytyers

The Sunny Disposition — streaming on Stan and 9Now.



When Anna Came To Stay — written by Maddy Tyers and illustrated by Siobhan Skipworth.



Support:This episode includes discussion of eating disorders, body image and recovery.



Butterfly Foundation: butterfly.org.au



Butterfly National Helpline: 1800 33 4673



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*Hosted by Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts, Cracking On is a podcast about the beautiful chaos of picking yourself up, resetting, and getting on with it. Each episode explores the funny, messy and inspiring ways people navigate change, whether that's a career curveball, a personal setback, or an unexpected new direction.



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