Cracking On with Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts

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27 episodes
- Actor, comedian and producer Maddy Tyers joins Sam and Sarah to talk about the reality of an acting career when the phone stops ringing, why she stopped waiting to be chosen and started creating her own work, and her new Stan comedy The Sunny Disposition. Maddy also opens up about her recovery from anorexia, how an eating disorder affected her experience of pregnancy and motherhood, the unexpected job at Starlight Children's Foundation that changed her life and led her to husband Jimmy, and why giving up isn't an option.
Guest:
Maddy Tyers (The Sunny Disposition, The Elephant Princess, LEGO Masters Australia)
Insta @maddytyers
The Sunny Disposition — streaming on Stan and 9Now.
When Anna Came To Stay — written by Maddy Tyers and illustrated by Siobhan Skipworth.
Support:This episode includes discussion of eating disorders, body image and recovery.
Butterfly Foundation: butterfly.org.au
Butterfly National Helpline: 1800 33 4673
This episode is brought to you by The Collagen Co. Discover the new Golden Gaytime™ Glow Shake and explore the full Glow Shake range at thecollagen.co and use the code CRACKINGON15 for fifteen percent off your first order!
*Hosted by Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts, Cracking On is a podcast about the beautiful chaos of picking yourself up, resetting, and getting on with it. Each episode explores the funny, messy and inspiring ways people navigate change, whether that's a career curveball, a personal setback, or an unexpected new direction.
Stay Connected:
@crackingonpodcast
Hosts @samfrost @__sarahroberts__
Get In Touch Brands/ Partnerships: hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Sam and Sarah are back for another Q&A, answering your questions that you have sent in. They get into what their younger selves would think of their lives today, Sam's confession about being a bit of a psycho in her 20s and finding the right person at 33. Sarah shares what makes her RAGE and why we all need to get better at celebrating our wins big and small.
This episode is brought to you by The Collagen Co. Discover the new Golden Gaytime™ Glow Shake and explore the full Glow Shake range at thecollagen.co and use the code CRACKINGON15 for fifteen percent off your first order!
*Hosted by Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts, Cracking On is a podcast about the beautiful chaos of picking yourself up, resetting, and getting on with it. Each episode explores the funny, messy and inspiring ways people navigate change, whether that's a career curveball, a personal setback, or an unexpected new direction.
Stay Connected:
@crackingonpodcast
Hosts
@samfrost
@__sarahroberts__
Get In Touch
Brands/ Partnerships: hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Cameron Daddo has spent decades being one of Australia's most beloved faces, but today he's pulling back the curtain on the parts nobody saw. He sits down with Sam and Sarah and opens up about the moment a piece of blue paper arrived at the door telling them their house was being repossessed and why not paying attention to their finances nearly cost them everything. He also gets into why vulnerability isn't weakness, the value of a relationship tune up and what 35 years of marriage actually looks like behind the hashtags and couple goals comments.
Guest:
Cameron Daddo
Insta - @camerondaddo
This episode is brought to you by The Collagen Co. Discover the new Golden Gaytime™ Glow Shake and explore the full Glow Shake range at thecollagen.co and use the code CRACKINGON15 for fifteen percent off your first order!
*Hosted by Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts, Cracking On is a podcast about the beautiful chaos of picking yourself up, resetting, and getting on with it. Each episode explores the funny, messy and inspiring ways people navigate change, whether that's a career curveball, a personal setback, or an unexpected new direction.
Stay Connected:
@crackingonpodcast
Hosts
@samfrost
@__sarahroberts__
Get In Touch
Brands/ Partnerships: hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- JR Reyne: Actor, musician and DJ, sits down with Sam and Sarah for a chat about grief and loss. He opens up about losing his godmother at 25, the rock bottom he's still learning to live with and the trip with his mum where they finally said goodbye together. They also chat about constant self doubt behind the cool exterior, why he diversifies to stay sane, and the music that instantly transports him back to the people and places he loves most.
Guest:
JR Reyne
Insta - @jjrreyne
@semio.studio
This episode is brought to you by The Collagen Co. Discover the new Golden Gaytime™ Glow Shake and explore the full Glow Shake range at thecollagen.co and use the code CRACKINGON15 for fifteen percent off your first order!
*Hosted by Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts, Cracking On is a podcast about the beautiful chaos of picking yourself up, resetting, and getting on with it. Each episode explores the funny, messy and inspiring ways people navigate change, whether that's a career curveball, a personal setback, or an unexpected new direction.
Stay Connected:
@crackingonpodcast
Hosts
@samfrost
@__sarahroberts__
Get In Touch
Brands/ Partnerships: hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Joel Jackson didn't anticipate a career in acting when he was growing up, but when he applied to NIDA on a whim and was accepted, he soon fell in love with life on set.
Today Joel talks about the role of a lifetime that was ripped away two days before cameras rolled because of covid and the heartbreak that followed. Joel describes the months of isolation and financial insecurity as he slowly rebuilt his life after giving everything up for this dream.
Guest:
Joel Jackson (Peter Allen, Not the Boy Next Door, Deadline Gallipoli)
Insta - @joeljacksonofficial
This episode is brought to you by The Collagen Co. Discover the new Golden Gaytime™ Glow Shake and explore the full Glow Shake range at thecollagen.co and use the code CRACKINGON15 for fifteen percent off your first order!
Resources
Support Act: supportact.org.au
Lifeline: lifeline.org.au or 13 11 14
*Hosted by Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts, Cracking On is a podcast about the beautiful chaos of picking yourself up, resetting, and getting on with it. Each episode explores the funny, messy and inspiring ways people navigate change, whether that's a career curveball, a personal setback, or an unexpected new direction.
Stay Connected:
@crackingonpodcast
Hosts
@samfrost
@__sarahroberts__
Get In Touch
Brands/ Partnerships: hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Cracking On with Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts
Hosted by Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts, Cracking On is a podcast about the beautiful chaos of picking yourself up, resetting, and getting on with it. Each episode explores the funny, messy and inspiring ways people navigate change, whether that’s a career curveball, a personal setback, or an unexpected new direction. Crack on with Sam and Sarah April 23rd. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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