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170 episodes
- The time of year has come again to FROCK UP. Frocktober is Australia's most fashionable fundraiser, raising funds for ovarian cancer research. Myf is joined by fellow ambassador, Carly Findlay, who reveals her own personal battle with ovarian cancer and what this fundraiser means to her. If you need an excuse to get dressed up this October, Carly and Myf will give you one.
Guest:
Carly Findlay
Insta @carlyfindlay
Visit www.frocktober.org.au to get involved in Frocktober 2026.
*Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.
More Myf:
Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast
Stay Connected
Instagram @myfwarhurst
TikTok @myfwarhurst
LinkedIn Myf Warhurst
Get In Touch
Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio
Show Credits
Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
Producer: Roisin Yau
Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
Photography: Julia Nalles
Artwork: Brigitte Greene
Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Feeling furious lately? Myf is too. She joins the dots between Meta's new AI charm, which is really just its creepy glasses with a cute face, a study showing films written by women make more money but still don't get the funding, and a world that keeps happening without our consent. Then some light relief with the peregrine falcon chicks, Glastonbury, a tribute to Hilary McPhee and the best of Paris Fashion Week.
*Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.
More Myf:
Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast
Stay Connected
Instagram @myfwarhurst
TikTok @myfwarhurst
LinkedIn Myf Warhurst
Get In Touch
Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio
Show Credits
Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
Producer: Roisin Yau
Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
Photography: Julia Nalles
Artwork: Brigitte Greene
Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Pia Miranda joins Myf to talk about her new ABC show Recipe of the Year, where she teams up with Adam Liaw to find recipes that represent Australia today. They swap stories about letting go of old insecurities with age and the particular challenges of financial security when working as a creative. Pia also reflects on 25 years since Looking for Alibrandi, why she's made peace with being forever tied to the role, and the joy of watching the next generation of young women grow up more confident than her own.
Guest:
Pia Miranda
Insta - @_piamiranda
Watch Recipe of the Year on Sunday 11 October at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.
*Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.
More Myf:
Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast
Stay Connected
Instagram @myfwarhurst
TikTok @myfwarhurst
LinkedIn Myf Warhurst
Get In Touch
Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio
Show Credits
Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
Producer: Roisin Yau
Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
Photography: Julia Nalles
Artwork: Brigitte Greene
Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Surrogacy is a controversial topic, with headlines regularly sparked by Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and most recently Lena Dunham, opting to build their families this way. Today, Myf talks to Sally, who shares her experience as an "altruistic surrogate" here in Australia, where the rules differ significantly from the US as surrogates here can't be paid for the arrangement. Sally walks us through her incredible journey helping her best friend have a child of their own, and all the ups, downs and paperwork that come with the surrogacy process.
*Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.
More Myf:
Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast
Stay Connected
Instagram @myfwarhurst
TikTok @myfwarhurst
LinkedIn Myf Warhurst
Get In Touch
Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio
Show Credits
Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
Producer: Roisin Yau
Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
Photography: Julia Nalles
Artwork: Brigitte Greene
Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Ex Masterchef contestant and award-winning cookbook author, Alice Zaslavsky, joins Myf to talk about her new book, Weeknights with Alice. The cookbook is a guide to weeknight meals so you can cook with whatever's in your fridge and Alice's cure for "food teague" (that overwhelmed, uninspired feeling at dinnertime). Alice also shares her tips for cooking when you live alone, including cooking for "future you”, and how food connects us to our bodies, our communities and each other.
Guest
Alice Zaslavsky
Insta - @aliceinframes
Cookbook ‘Weeknights with Alice’ is OUT NOW.
*Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.
More Myf:
Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast
Stay Connected
Instagram @myfwarhurst
TikTok @myfwarhurst
LinkedIn Myf Warhurst
Get In Touch
Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio
Show Credits
Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
Producer: Roisin Yau
Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
Photography: Julia Nalles
Artwork: Brigitte Greene
Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio
This is a MIK Made production
Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Moment with Myf Warhurst
Got a minute? Join our queen of culture as she unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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