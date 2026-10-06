Pia Miranda joins Myf to talk about her new ABC show Recipe of the Year, where she teams up with Adam Liaw to find recipes that represent Australia today. They swap stories about letting go of old insecurities with age and the particular challenges of financial security when working as a creative. Pia also reflects on 25 years since Looking for Alibrandi, why she's made peace with being forever tied to the role, and the joy of watching the next generation of young women grow up more confident than her own.



Guest:

Pia Miranda

Insta - @_piamiranda

Watch Recipe of the Year on Sunday 11 October at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.



*Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.



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Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW

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Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio



Show Credits

Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst

Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow

Producer: Roisin Yau

Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner

Video Producer: Lauren Cooper

Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo

Photography: Julia Nalles

Artwork: Brigitte Greene

Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio



This is a MIK Made production

Recorded on Wurundjeri Land

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.