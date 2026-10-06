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The Moment with Myf Warhurst

MIK Made & Myf Warhurst
MusicSociety & Culture
The Moment with Myf Warhurst
Latest episode

170 episodes

  • The Moment with Myf Warhurst

    It’s time to Frock Up

    10/06/2026 | 31 mins.
    The time of year has come again to FROCK UP. Frocktober is Australia's most fashionable fundraiser, raising funds for ovarian cancer research. Myf is joined by fellow ambassador, Carly Findlay, who reveals her own personal battle with ovarian cancer and what this fundraiser means to her. If you need an excuse to get dressed up this October, Carly and Myf will give you one.

    Guest:
    Carly Findlay
    Insta @carlyfindlay
    Visit www.frocktober.org.au to get involved in Frocktober 2026.

    *Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.

    More Myf:
    Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
    Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast

    Stay Connected
    Instagram @myfwarhurst
    TikTok @myfwarhurst
    LinkedIn Myf Warhurst

    Get In Touch
    Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio

    Show Credits
    Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
    Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
    Producer: Roisin Yau
    Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
    Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
    Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
    Photography: Julia Nalles
    Artwork: Brigitte Greene
    Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio
    This is a MIK Made production
    Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Moment with Myf Warhurst

    Meta's cute new gadget is just as sus

    10/06/2026 | 31 mins.
    Feeling furious lately? Myf is too. She joins the dots between Meta's new AI charm, which is really just its creepy glasses with a cute face, a study showing films written by women make more money but still don't get the funding, and a world that keeps happening without our consent. Then some light relief with the peregrine falcon chicks, Glastonbury, a tribute to Hilary McPhee and the best of Paris Fashion Week.

    *Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.

    More Myf:
    Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
    Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast

    Stay Connected
    Instagram @myfwarhurst
    TikTok @myfwarhurst
    LinkedIn Myf Warhurst

    Get In Touch
    Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio

    Show Credits
    Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
    Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
    Producer: Roisin Yau
    Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
    Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
    Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
    Photography: Julia Nalles
    Artwork: Brigitte Greene
    Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio

    This is a MIK Made production
    Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Moment with Myf Warhurst

    Searching for Australia's best recipe with Pia Miranda

    10/04/2026 | 29 mins.
    Pia Miranda joins Myf to talk about her new ABC show Recipe of the Year, where she teams up with Adam Liaw to find recipes that represent Australia today. They swap stories about letting go of old insecurities with age and the particular challenges of financial security when working as a creative. Pia also reflects on 25 years since Looking for Alibrandi, why she's made peace with being forever tied to the role, and the joy of watching the next generation of young women grow up more confident than her own.

    Guest:
    Pia Miranda
    Insta - @_piamiranda
    Watch Recipe of the Year on Sunday 11 October at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

    *Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.

    More Myf:
    Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
    Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast

    Stay Connected
    Instagram @myfwarhurst
    TikTok @myfwarhurst
    LinkedIn Myf Warhurst

    Get In Touch
    Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio

    Show Credits
    Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
    Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
    Producer: Roisin Yau
    Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
    Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
    Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
    Photography: Julia Nalles
    Artwork: Brigitte Greene
    Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio

    This is a MIK Made production
    Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Moment with Myf Warhurst

    How does surrogacy work in Australia?

    09/30/2026 | 22 mins.
    Surrogacy is a controversial topic, with headlines regularly sparked by Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and most recently Lena Dunham, opting to build their families this way. Today, Myf talks to Sally, who shares her experience as an "altruistic surrogate" here in Australia, where the rules differ significantly from the US as surrogates here can't be paid for the arrangement. Sally walks us through her incredible journey helping her best friend have a child of their own, and all the ups, downs and paperwork that come with the surrogacy process.

    *Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.

    More Myf:
    Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
    Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast

    Stay Connected
    Instagram @myfwarhurst
    TikTok @myfwarhurst
    LinkedIn Myf Warhurst

    Get In Touch
    Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio

    Show Credits
    Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
    Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
    Producer: Roisin Yau
    Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
    Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
    Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
    Photography: Julia Nalles
    Artwork: Brigitte Greene
    Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio

    This is a MIK Made production
    Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Moment with Myf Warhurst

    Weeknight dinner sorted with Alice Zaslavsky

    09/29/2026 | 28 mins.
    Ex Masterchef contestant and award-winning cookbook author, Alice Zaslavsky, joins Myf to talk about her new book, Weeknights with Alice. The cookbook is a guide to weeknight meals so you can cook with whatever's in your fridge and Alice's cure for "food teague" (that overwhelmed, uninspired feeling at dinnertime). Alice also shares her tips for cooking when you live alone, including cooking for "future you”, and how food connects us to our bodies, our communities and each other.

    Guest
    Alice Zaslavsky
    Insta - @aliceinframes
    Cookbook ‘Weeknights with Alice’ is OUT NOW.

    *Hosted by the queen of culture herself, *The Moment with Myf Warhurst* unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got.

    More Myf:
    Book - Middle Rage OUT NOW
    Follow Better at Home - @betterathome_podcast

    Stay Connected
    Instagram @myfwarhurst
    TikTok @myfwarhurst
    LinkedIn Myf Warhurst

    Get In Touch
    Brands/ Partnerships: Myf@mik.studio

    Show Credits
    Host & Executive Producer: Myf Warhurst
    Executive Producer: Amelia Chappelow
    Producer: Roisin Yau
    Engineer & Editing: Grant Offner
    Video Producer: Lauren Cooper
    Copywriter & Strategy: Antonia Minutolo
    Photography: Julia Nalles
    Artwork: Brigitte Greene
    Partnerships: Dylan Adams hello@mik.studio

    This is a MIK Made production
    Recorded on Wurundjeri Land
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Moment with Myf Warhurst
Got a minute? Join our queen of culture as she unpacks ‘The Moment’ that has everyone talking, diving deeper than the headlines to give the details you need in the time you’ve got. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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