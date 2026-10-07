The Real Report with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda

The Real Report brings together hip hop veterans and long-time friends Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for unfiltered, entertaining, and hilarious cultural commentary. From pulling back the curtain on the music industry, to globe-trotting adventures with 50 Cent or chopping it up with comedians and other special guests, every episode delivers the perfect mix of honest insight and comedy.

If you’re looking for the real story on music and culture this is your new favorite show.