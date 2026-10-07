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The Real Report with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda
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Latest episode
67 episodes
41’s Kyle Richh & Jenn Carter, Fivio moving onto Gospel, Alabama Barker, NLE Choppa, Going Solo & Staying Together10/07/2026 | 59 mins.Kyle Richh and Jenn Carter of 41 join Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda to talk about their upcoming solo projects, growing beyond drill, and the advice Offset gave them about keeping the group together. They also get into Alabama Barker, working with Sleepy Hallow and NLE Choppa, making music at home, their Nigerian roots, and navigating success while staying connected to Brownsville. Plus, Murda shares his Mariah Carey studio story and answers whether he made more money with Jay-Z or 50 Cent.
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Trap Lore Ross Breaks Down Lil Durk Trial, King Von, Q50 & Chicago Drill The Real Report10/05/2026 | 1h 31 mins.Trap Lore Ross joins Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on The Real Report for a deep conversation about covering Lil Durk’s trial, the controversy surrounding his King Von documentaries, and being labeled an “internet detective. Trap Lore Ross breaks down what it was like attending the Lil Durk trial every day, needing security outside the courthouse, the debate over rap lyrics being used as evidence, and why he believes documenting street stories doesn’t mean glorifying them. They also get into the Jacksonville war involving Foolio and Yungeen Ace, MO3, Q50 and the Bloodhounds, Chief Keef leaving Chicago, UK drill, DJ Vlad comparisons, Ross’s rise on YouTube, and whether he actually wants Lil Durk to come home.
Go to Polymarket.us and use promo code REALREPORT to get a $50 bonus when you deposit just $10.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda on Rick Ross allegations, DJ Vlad vs Yung Bleu, Remy Ma vs Papoose, Rory presses QueenzFlip09/30/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda join Harlem Legend for a solo episode covering DJ Vlad’s escalating feud with Boosie and Yung Bleu, his confrontation with Aries Spears, and the growing tension between rappers, podcasters and streamers. They weigh in on Remy Ma’s Alimony EP versus Papoose’s “Jezebel,” Rory’s confrontation with Queens Flip, and the drama surrounding Kai Cenat, Reggie and the Clover Boys. Plus, 50 Cent’s Head Crack casino move, the allegations involving Rick Ross, NBA Ben 10 and OG 3Three, Blueface’s streaming money, Antonio Brown, Kanye West and YNW Melly.
Go to Polymarket.us and use promo code REALREPORT to get a $50 bonus when you deposit just $10.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Beanie Man on Pharrell & Mya collab, making Dancehall history, Eminence album, and Bounty Killer09/28/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Grammy-winning dancehall legend Beenie Man joins Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda to talk his biggest hits, making “Girls Dem Sugar” with Pharrell and Mýa, and working with Janet Jackson. The King of Dancehall breaks down reggaeton’s connection to reggae, reflects on “Flow Natural,” revisits his legendary clashes with Bounty Killer, and salutes artists including Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Lady Saw, and Spice. He also shares how singing helped him manage his childhood stutter, recalls recording at eight years old, and discusses his album Eminence, featuring Snoop Dogg, T.I., Ashanti, and Mýa. Plus, Brooklyn vs. Queens, why dancehall clashes belong onstage, and a hilarious turkey-bacon debate.
Go to Polymarket.us and use promo code REALREPORT to get a $50 bonus when you deposit just $10.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Fat Joe on beefing with 50 Cent & Jay-Z, Terror Squad TS sneaker release, Big Pun’s legacy, & Organized Rhyme09/21/2026 | 1h 41 mins.Fat Joe joins Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on The Real Report to revisit the G-Unit and Terror Squad beef, explain how the controversy derailed his planned Jordan sneaker, and reveal how the “Candy Shop” beat ended up with 50 Cent. Joe shares stories about discovering Big Pun, responds to questions about Remy Ma’s writing, and defends his infamous school robbery story. The Bronx legend also gets into DJ Khaled, Terror Squad sneakers, his relationship with Michael Jordan, giving back to his community, and his album Organized Rhyme.
Go to Polymarket.us and use promo code REALREPORT to get a $50 bonus when you deposit just $10.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Real Report with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda
The Real Report brings together hip hop veterans and long-time friends Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for unfiltered, entertaining, and hilarious cultural commentary. From pulling back the curtain on the music industry, to globe-trotting adventures with 50 Cent or chopping it up with comedians and other special guests, every episode delivers the perfect mix of honest insight and comedy. If you’re looking for the real story on music and culture this is your new favorite show.Podcast website
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