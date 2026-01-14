The Stack: DC K.O., Avengers, And More
1/14/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
On the Stack podcast for January 14, 2026, we've got new comic book reviews for DC K.O. #3, Avengers #34 and so many more!Full List of Comic Reviews for January 14, 2026:DC K.O. #3DC ComicsWritten by Scott Snyder, Joshua WilliamsonArt by Javi Fernández, XermánicoAvengers #34 MarvelWritten by Jed MacKay, Brian Michael BendisArt by Farid Karami, Mark BagleyTransformers #28 Skybound/Image ComicsWritten by Robert KirkmanArt by Dan MoraWonder Woman: Black and Gold 2026 Special #1DC ComicsWritten by Tom King and Mitch Gerads, Alyssa Wong, Steve Orlando, Jordie BellaireArt by Mitch Gerads, Karen S. Darboe, Rossi Gifford, Paulina GanucheauDungeons of Doom #1 MarvelWritten by Benjamin Percy and Phillip Kennedy JohnsonArt by Carlos Magno, George Jeanty, Justin Mason, Robert Gill, Karl StoryG.I. Joe #17 Skybound/Image ComicsWritten by Joshua WilliamsonArt by Tom ReillyAquaman #13DC ComicsWritten by Jeremy AdamsArt by Daniel BaylissKnull #1 MarvelWritten by Al Ewing and Tom WaltzArt by Juanan RamírezGeiger #20 Ghost Machine/Image ComicsWritten by Geoff JohnsArt by Gary FrankSupergirl #9DC ComicsWritten by Sophie CampbellArt by Joe QuinonesLuna Snow: World Tour #1 MarvelWritten by Greg PakArt by Ario Anindito & Takeshi MiyazawaBeneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring #5 IDWBy Patrick HorvathMinor Arcana #13 BOOM! StudiosBy Jeff LemireSai: Dimensional Rivals #1 MarvelBy Peach Momoko, Stan Sakai, Iban CoelloTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #14 IDW Written by Gene Luen YangArt by Freddie E. Williams IIBabs: The Black Road South #1 Ahoy ComicsWritten by Garth EnnisArt by Jacem BurrowsThe Ultimates #20 MarvelWritten by Deniz CampArt by Phil NotoAlice Forever After #1 BOOM! StudiosWritten by Dan PanosianArt by Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalletta The Uncanny X-Men #22 MarvelWritten by Gail SimoneArt by David MarquezAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Comic Book Club: Brian Michael Bendis
1/14/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
On this week's live show we're welcoming back guest Brian Michael Bendis to talk his return to Marvel for Avengers #800, Powers 25, and much more!
Comic Book Club Bonus: Oni Press' Hunter Gorinson And Sierra Hahn Head To Riverdale For New Archie Comics
1/12/2026 | 37 mins.
Oni Press Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn and President and Publisher Hunter Gorinson return to the podcast to discuss one of the biggest news stories of late last year: Oni publishing brand new Archie Comics. With three new ongoing series, collections, and even YA and middle grade graphic novels, we discuss how the deal came about, all the way through what's coming down the road in 2026 and beyond.
Comic Book Club Bonus: Roger Langridge Returns For Muppets Noir
1/09/2026 | 22 mins.
Roger Langridge had a lauded run on The Muppets back in the day, and now he's back for the brand-new Dynamite series Muppets Noir. We discuss his relationship to the franchise, the tricky nature of working in licensed properties, and much more.
The Stack: Absolute Batman: Ark M Special, X-Men, And More
1/07/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
On the Stack podcast for January 7, 2026, we've got new comic book reviews for Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, X-Men #23 and so many more!Full List of Comic Reviews for January 7, 2026:Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1DC ComicsWritten by Scott Snyder and Frank TieriArt by Joshua HixsonX-Men #23 MarvelWritten by Jed MacKayArt by Tony S. DanielThe Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #1 DynamiteWritten by Torunn GrønbekkArt by Edu MennaBatman #5DC ComicsWritten by Matt FractionArt by Jorge JiménezThe Amazing Spider-Man #19 MarvelWritten by Joe KellyArt by Pepe LarrazGodzilla #6 IDWWritten by Tim SeeleyArt by Nikola ČižmešijaAbsolute Superman #15DC ComicsWritten by Jason AaronArt by Juan FerreyraUltimate Wolverine #13 MarvelWritten by Chris CondonArt by Domenico CarboneCarmen Red Claw: Belly of the Beast #1 Dark Horse ComicsStory by Mike Mignola and Rae AllenArt by Rae AllenAbsolute Green Lantern #10DC ComicsWritten by Al EwingArt by Sid KotianVenom #253 MarvelWritten by Al EwingArt by Carlos GómezArchie Vs. Minor Threats #4 Dark Horse ComicsWritten by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Timmy HeagueArt by Scott KoblishDC K.O.: Knightfight #3DC ComicsWritten by Joshua WilliamsonArt by Dan MoraUltimate X-Men #23 MarvelBy Peach MomokoThe Twilight Zone #3 IDWWritten and drawn by James StokoeCheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #6DC ComicsWritten by Greg RuckaArt by Nicola ScottWolverine #14 MarvelWritten by Saladin AhmedArt by Martín CóccoloFML #7 Dark Horse ComicsWritten by Kelly Sue DeConnickArt by David LópezBatman / Green Arrow / The Question: Arcadia #2DC ComicsBy Gabriel HardmanDevil On My Shoulder #2 Dark Horse ComicsWritten by Kyle StarksArt by Piotr KowalskiJSA #15DC ComicsWritten by Jeff LemireArt by Gavin GuidryMinor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #3 Dark Horse ComicsWritten by Patton Oswalt and Jordan BlumArt byScott HepburnPoison Ivy #40DC ComicsWritten by G. Willow WilsonArt by Davide GianfeliceTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla #2 IDWWritten by Tim SeeleyArt by Fero PeHellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Ghost Ships of Labrador #2 Dark Horse ComicsStory by Mike Mignola and Rob WilliamsArt by Laurence Campbell
