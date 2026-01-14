On the Stack podcast for January 7, 2026, we've got new comic book reviews for Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, X-Men #23 and so many more!SUBSCRIBE ON RSS, APPLE, SPOTIFY, OR THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE. FOLLOW US ON BLUESKY, INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK, AND FACEBOOK. SUPPORT OUR SHOWS ON PATREON.Full List of Comic Reviews for January 7, 2026:Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1DC ComicsWritten by Scott Snyder and Frank TieriArt by Joshua HixsonX-Men #23 MarvelWritten by Jed MacKayArt by Tony S. DanielThe Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #1 DynamiteWritten by Torunn GrønbekkArt by Edu MennaBatman #5DC ComicsWritten by Matt FractionArt by Jorge JiménezThe Amazing Spider-Man #19 MarvelWritten by Joe KellyArt by Pepe LarrazGodzilla #6 IDWWritten by Tim SeeleyArt by Nikola ČižmešijaAbsolute Superman #15DC ComicsWritten by Jason AaronArt by Juan FerreyraUltimate Wolverine #13 MarvelWritten by Chris CondonArt by Domenico CarboneCarmen Red Claw: Belly of the Beast #1 Dark Horse ComicsStory by Mike Mignola and Rae AllenArt by Rae AllenAbsolute Green Lantern #10DC ComicsWritten by Al EwingArt by Sid KotianVenom #253 MarvelWritten by Al EwingArt by Carlos GómezArchie Vs. Minor Threats #4 Dark Horse ComicsWritten by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Timmy HeagueArt by Scott KoblishDC K.O.: Knightfight #3DC ComicsWritten by Joshua WilliamsonArt by Dan MoraUltimate X-Men #23 MarvelBy Peach MomokoThe Twilight Zone #3 IDWWritten and drawn by James StokoeCheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #6DC ComicsWritten by Greg RuckaArt by Nicola ScottWolverine #14 MarvelWritten by Saladin AhmedArt by Martín CóccoloFML #7 Dark Horse ComicsWritten by Kelly Sue DeConnickArt by David LópezBatman / Green Arrow / The Question: Arcadia #2DC ComicsBy Gabriel HardmanDevil On My Shoulder #2 Dark Horse ComicsWritten by Kyle StarksArt by Piotr KowalskiJSA #15DC ComicsWritten by Jeff LemireArt by Gavin GuidryMinor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #3 Dark Horse ComicsWritten by Patton Oswalt and Jordan BlumArt byScott HepburnPoison Ivy #40DC ComicsWritten by G. Willow WilsonArt by Davide GianfeliceTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla #2 IDWWritten by Tim SeeleyArt by Fero PeHellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Ghost Ships of Labrador #2 Dark Horse ComicsStory by Mike Mignola and Rob WilliamsArt by Laurence CampbellAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy