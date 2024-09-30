What a Banana Can Tell Us About Trump’s Second Term

Ahead of president-elect Donald Trump's second term, economists, retailers, and consumers are bracing for change. We examine how Trump's plans for tariffs and tax cuts could impact your wallet and why some young people are embracing 'doom spending' this holiday season. Plus, what you should know about cryptocurrency as Trump embraces it. Guest: Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN Business & Politics Correspondent