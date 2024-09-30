A new kind of deepfake revenge porn is sweeping the internet. Using artificial intelligence, bad actors can do things like superimpose your face on a nude body, creating convincing and harmful images. Tech companies and lawmakers are trying to play catch up, but the truth is these tools are still easy to access. So how can you and your loved ones stay safe from this dangerous technology? Carrie Goldberg, a lawyer specializing in digital harassment and sex crimes, has some answers.
Listen to ‘Terms of Service’ here.
--------
28:41
