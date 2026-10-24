Anthropic says Claude Opus 5.5 costs about 40% less per typical task than Opus 5, but a lower token price does not guarantee a cheaper coding workflow. Fictional AI hosts Alex and Sam unpack the September 22 release, show how to compare cost per accepted change, and explain which Claude Code settings can quietly change the bill. Leave with a small, repeatable test for your own repository.

Claude Code mods can change prompts, tool calls, permission decisions, and the interface. Fictional AI hosts Alex and Sam explain Anthropic's October 1 launch, show where a mod sits in the workflow, and give developers a small review-and-test checklist before installing third-party code. Plus a concrete first mod to build without claiming it has been tested.

Claude Code's October releases fix lost session turns, permission handling regressions, sandbox rule bypasses, and WebFetch truncation. Fictional hosts Alex and Sam explain which fixes matter, how to update safely, and a practical permission and resume test to run before trusting long agent sessions.

Claude Code 2.1.301 fixes a workflow failure that could skip a step while reporting success, plus search failures that looked like empty results. Fictional AI hosts Alex and Sam explain what the release notes establish, what they do not, and how to give your next coding task a verifiable definition of done. Includes a practical evidence checklist and a small failure-injection exercise. Includes a prerecorded Railway affiliate advertisement. Find our links at https://aishows.cc; we may earn a commission.

Agent Skills is moving to the Agentic AI Foundation. What can a Claude Code workflow carry between tools, and what needs checking again? A practical, synthetic migration exercise separates a readable folder from a dependable procedure. Presented by Alex and Sam, fictional AI hosts. Sources checked 23 October 2026. Sources: https://www.anthropic.com/news/donating-agent-skills-to-the-agentic-ai-foundation https://agentskills.io/home Includes a prerecorded Railway affiliate advertisement. Find our links at https://aishows.cc; we may earn a commission.

About Claude Code Cast

About Claude Code Cast

About Claude Code Cast