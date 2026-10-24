Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
35 episodes
- Agent Skills is moving to the Agentic AI Foundation. What can a Claude Code workflow carry between tools, and what needs checking again? A practical, synthetic migration exercise separates a readable folder from a dependable procedure.
Presented by Alex and Sam, fictional AI hosts. Sources checked 23 October 2026.
Sources: https://www.anthropic.com/news/donating-agent-skills-to-the-agentic-ai-foundation https://agentskills.io/home
Includes a prerecorded Railway affiliate advertisement. Find our links at https://aishows.cc; we may earn a commission.
- Claude Code 2.1.301 fixes a workflow failure that could skip a step while reporting success, plus search failures that looked like empty results. Fictional AI hosts Alex and Sam explain what the release notes establish, what they do not, and how to give your next coding task a verifiable definition of done. Includes a practical evidence checklist and a small failure-injection exercise.
Includes a prerecorded Railway affiliate advertisement. Find our links at https://aishows.cc; we may earn a commission.
- Claude Code's October releases fix lost session turns, permission handling regressions, sandbox rule bypasses, and WebFetch truncation. Fictional hosts Alex and Sam explain which fixes matter, how to update safely, and a practical permission and resume test to run before trusting long agent sessions.
- Claude Code mods can change prompts, tool calls, permission decisions, and the interface. Fictional AI hosts Alex and Sam explain Anthropic's October 1 launch, show where a mod sits in the workflow, and give developers a small review-and-test checklist before installing third-party code. Plus a concrete first mod to build without claiming it has been tested.
- Anthropic says Claude Opus 5.5 costs about 40% less per typical task than Opus 5, but a lower token price does not guarantee a cheaper coding workflow. Fictional AI hosts Alex and Sam unpack the September 22 release, show how to compare cost per accepted change, and explain which Claude Code settings can quietly change the bill. Leave with a small, repeatable test for your own repository.
More Technology podcasts
Trending Technology podcasts
About Claude Code Cast
A weekly podcast covering everything Claude Code — from the latest Anthropic updates and AI coding news to practical tips, prompt strategies, and workflow optimization. Hosts Alex and Sam break down what matters for developers using AI coding tools, AI Agents, Agentic AI, compare the competitive landscape, spotlight community projects, and share actionable advice you can use in your next coding session. Topics covered: AI Software Engineering, Claude AI tutorials, Anthropic API, Model Context Protocol (MCP), Agentic Coding, LLM-powered development, and Software Architecture with AI.Podcast website
Listen to Claude Code Cast, Inside AsembleAI: DeepTech, AI & Science and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Claude Code Cast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Claude Code Cast: Podcasts in Family