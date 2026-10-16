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Most organizations aren't behind on AI. They're behind on the thinking required to use it. That's where this conversation with Frank Bravo starts — and it doesn't let up.

Frank is a Bay Area technologist who spent more than three decades leading technology through disruption. For 32 years he was CTO of Embarcadero Media, home of the Palo Alto Weekly, where his team published an entire newspaper's editorial content to the web in 1994 — before Google, before Yahoo, before most people had a browser. Today he's CTO of ProLegal, a legal-services startup, principal of Bravo IT Consulting, and host of the Your Tech Makeover podcast.

Arun and Frank dig into what watching one industry get disrupted for 30 years actually teaches you about this AI moment — including the uncomfortable part, that being early with the tool was never the advantage everyone assumed. They talk about why Frank now builds software faster than ever with AI but lets none of it ship without human review, how a 15-person startup went from idea to launched product in under three months, why every law firm is sitting on the same unsolved problem, and why the hardest part of any technology shift was never the technology.

Frank's throughline is simple and hard to argue with: companies are fluent in the tools and illiterate in the tradeoffs. Clarity isn't decoration on top of strategy — it is the strategy.

Chapters

(0:00) The thinking gap

(0:40) Meet Frank Bravo

(1:50) Common ground — the Future-Proof framework

(3:13) From a computer in the house to CTO of a newspaper

(4:44) Publishing to the web in 1994

(5:33) Leaving a 32-year career for a startup

(6:11) Media to legal: technology is technology

(8:00) Remote work, and seeing it coming before COVID

(10:00) How Your Tech Makeover was born

(14:30) ProLegal as a platform for law firms

(15:13) ProLegal Talent — idea to launch in under 3 months

(17:44) Can AI give legal advice? Where Frank drew the line

(18:41) Building fast with AI — and why nothing ships unreviewed

(20:34) AI behind the scenes: funding personal-injury cases

(22:20) Autonomy, ownership, and a small team that ships

(25:11) Unlimited R&D: the tool that runs a law firm

(29:05) Open source, standards, and data you can actually move

(31:15) Regulation, education, and building things people understand

(33:42) What's launching, and where to find Frank

If this shifted how you think about AI in your organization, follow What Comes Next with Arun and leave a 5-star review — it genuinely helps the show reach more leaders.

Guest — Frank Bravo

Your Tech Makeover: https://www.yourtechmakeover.com

Bravo IT Consulting: https://www.bravoitc.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fabravo/

Newsletter: https://yourtechmakeover.substack.com

Host — Arun

Website: https://www.arunansupattanayak.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arunansuspeaks/

Book — Future-Proof Your Business: https://www.amazon.com/FUTURE-PROOF-YOUR-BUSINESS-Strategic-Framework-ebook/dp/B0H8MKQTKC

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