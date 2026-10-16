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15 episodes
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Most leaders don't have a strategy problem. They have a noise problem.
Executive coach Steve Barton spent 30 years as a florist, grew his business from roughly $200K to $2M serving high-end destination weddings in Maine, and then had an experience 34 years ago that changed how he understood human potential. Today he coaches founders, CEOs and high performers with The Game of Ten®, a registered coaching process built to help leaders let go of fear, self-doubt, guilt and shame and act from clarity instead of pressure.
In this conversation, Arun and Steve explore:
Why most people solve today's problems with yesterday's data, and what that costs leaders
The six phrases Steve uses to quiet a racing mind, done live on the show
The uncomfortable question every unhappy "successful" leader should ask themselves
Why calling yourself an 8 out of 10 may be a form of arrogance
What a good coach actually does (hint: accountability, not answers)
Why intuition and creativity are still the human edge, even as AI gets better at logic
Ben Franklin's trust-building habit and what it teaches about business relationships
If you lead a team, run a company, or feel like your mind never switches off, this episode offers a different way to think about performance.
Connect with Steve Barton
Website: https://www.stevebartoncoaching.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coach-steve-barton/
Connect with Arun
Website: https://www.arunansupattanayak.com/
AI certification for you and your team: https://tipsora.com/catalog
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arunansuspeaks/
Book, Future-Proof Your Business: https://www.amazon.com/FUTURE-PROOF-YOUR-BUSINESS-Strategic-Framework-ebook/dp/B0H8MKQTKC
If this episode was useful, subscribe and leave a 5-star review. It helps more business leaders find the show.
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Book call with Arun:
https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
The One-Man Accelerator: What Startups Actually Need to Scale | Christopher Hussain09/25/2026 | 44 mins.Send us Fan Mail
AI has made it possible to build a product in six to eight months. So here's the uncomfortable question: if you can build it that fast, why can't your competitor?
Christopher Hussain has spent more than 20 years answering versions of that question from the inside. He was the #1 mortgage originator in the U.S. for two consecutive years, co-founded Sindeo (one of the original modern online mortgage platforms), and founded RealKey, an AI and automation platform that grew to 3,600+ monthly users across 400+ companies. Today he works as a "one-man accelerator," a fractional C-suite operator helping startups and later-stage companies with product, go-to-market, sales, partnerships, and fundraising.
In this conversation, Arun and Christopher walk through the stages of building a durable company, and where most teams get stuck:
Why startups hire salespeople first, then wonder why sales doesn't work
What incubators and accelerators are missing: hands-on, cross-functional operators
Vibe coding, speed to market, and why the moat question now comes up in nearly every acquisition conversation
Why service businesses struggle to raise capital, and how they can scale anyway
Full salary transparency as a tool for building an ownership mindset
Using John Cleese's "open mode / closed mode" idea to make pivot decisions, and commit to them
Why a scrappy two-week decision can beat three months of corporate R&D
If you're a founder, an operator, or a technology leader trying to turn a product into a company, this one is for you.
Chapters
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:37 Meet Christopher Hussain
00:04:05 From the subprime sales floor to a digital mortgage office
00:06:16 Cameras on tow trucks: applying OCR before it was cool
00:07:43 Sindeo, RealKey, and the decision to go fractional
00:09:17 How RealKey tackled the mortgage coordination problem
00:11:37 One core, many branches
00:12:54 Why sales fails without marketing, CRM, and systems
00:15:53 What incubators and accelerators are missing
00:20:25 Can AI automate the startup playbook?
00:22:32 Vibe coding and the moat question
00:26:10 Can a service business raise capital?
00:28:27 Compensation, equity, and full salary transparency
00:32:10 Evaluating pivots: open mode vs. closed mode
00:36:38 Startup speed vs. corporate R&D
00:38:22 Structure and policy: scaling without breaking things
00:41:34 What Christopher is working on now
Connect with Christopher Hussain
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopherhussain/
Connect with Arun
Website: https://www.arunansupattanayak.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arunansuspeaks/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arunansuspeaks/
Book, Future-Proof Your Business: https://www.amazon.com/FUTURE-PROOF-YOUR-BUSINESS-Strategic-Framework-ebook/dp/B0H8MKQTKC
AI certification for you and your team: https://tipsora.com/catalog
If this episode gave you something to think about, subscribe and leave a 5-star review. It helps more founders and leaders find the show.
Support the show
Book call with Arun:
https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
Fluent in the Tools, Illiterate in the Tradeoffs — Frank Bravo on AI's Real Risk09/18/2026 | 36 mins.Send us Fan Mail
Most organizations aren't behind on AI. They're behind on the thinking required to use it. That's where this conversation with Frank Bravo starts — and it doesn't let up.
Frank is a Bay Area technologist who spent more than three decades leading technology through disruption. For 32 years he was CTO of Embarcadero Media, home of the Palo Alto Weekly, where his team published an entire newspaper's editorial content to the web in 1994 — before Google, before Yahoo, before most people had a browser. Today he's CTO of ProLegal, a legal-services startup, principal of Bravo IT Consulting, and host of the Your Tech Makeover podcast.
Arun and Frank dig into what watching one industry get disrupted for 30 years actually teaches you about this AI moment — including the uncomfortable part, that being early with the tool was never the advantage everyone assumed. They talk about why Frank now builds software faster than ever with AI but lets none of it ship without human review, how a 15-person startup went from idea to launched product in under three months, why every law firm is sitting on the same unsolved problem, and why the hardest part of any technology shift was never the technology.
Frank's throughline is simple and hard to argue with: companies are fluent in the tools and illiterate in the tradeoffs. Clarity isn't decoration on top of strategy — it is the strategy.
Chapters
(0:00) The thinking gap
(0:40) Meet Frank Bravo
(1:50) Common ground — the Future-Proof framework
(3:13) From a computer in the house to CTO of a newspaper
(4:44) Publishing to the web in 1994
(5:33) Leaving a 32-year career for a startup
(6:11) Media to legal: technology is technology
(8:00) Remote work, and seeing it coming before COVID
(10:00) How Your Tech Makeover was born
(14:30) ProLegal as a platform for law firms
(15:13) ProLegal Talent — idea to launch in under 3 months
(17:44) Can AI give legal advice? Where Frank drew the line
(18:41) Building fast with AI — and why nothing ships unreviewed
(20:34) AI behind the scenes: funding personal-injury cases
(22:20) Autonomy, ownership, and a small team that ships
(25:11) Unlimited R&D: the tool that runs a law firm
(29:05) Open source, standards, and data you can actually move
(31:15) Regulation, education, and building things people understand
(33:42) What's launching, and where to find Frank
If this shifted how you think about AI in your organization, follow What Comes Next with Arun and leave a 5-star review — it genuinely helps the show reach more leaders.
Guest — Frank Bravo
Your Tech Makeover: https://www.yourtechmakeover.com
Bravo IT Consulting: https://www.bravoitc.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fabravo/
Newsletter: https://yourtechmakeover.substack.com
Host — Arun
Website: https://www.arunansupattanayak.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arunansuspeaks/
Book — Future-Proof Your Business: https://www.amazon.com/FUTURE-PROOF-YOUR-BUSINESS-Strategic-Framework-ebook/dp/B0H8MKQTKC
Support the show
Book call with Arun:
https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
- Send us Fan Mail
Your AI agent can book a flight, move money, and open accounts on your behalf. But it can't take a selfie or hold a driver's license — so how does anyone know it's really acting for you?
Arun sits down with Ravi Bijlani, founder and CEO of KYXStart.Ai, who is building the trust and verification layer for the agentic era. Ravi spent 24 years in identity and payments before betting that the real bottleneck in AI wouldn't be intelligence — it would be trust.
In this conversation:
– Why "card-not-present" is becoming "human-not-present"
– KYC for AI agents (KYCA): verifying who — or what — is on the other end of a transaction
– Binding an agent to a device and a verified human, with guardrails ("don't book a flight over $500")
– The coming protocol wars between Google, Stripe, Mastercard, and Visa — and why KYXStart sits above all of them
– How the business actually makes money when the underlying standard is open
– The financial-inclusion endgame: identity with nothing but a phone number and a selfie
Chapters
00:00 – Most organizations aren't behind on AI — they're behind on the thinking
00:41 – Meet Ravi Bijlani and KYXStart.Ai
02:50 – The gap Ravi saw: 24 years in identity and payments
05:10 – Why agents need a trust layer
06:27 – The scale: 180+ countries, billions of identities
07:50 – How this differs from managed identity and RBAC
09:30 – Static identity → signal-based identity; "human-not-present"
11:20 – Guardrails and the $500 flight: KYC for agents
13:50 – Accountability and the agent registry
15:00 – Is there a global standard? The protocol wars
18:00 – Where KYXStart plays: the trust layer on top
21:00 – Monetizing an open standard
26:40 – Diversifying: agent onboarding for banks today
30:00 – Turning it into a platform: AML and risk scoring
33:25 – Team structure: 21 people, founder's mentality
38:20 – The R&D vision: a golden record and financial inclusion
42:00 – Partnerships, the ecosystem, and the tipping point
46:20 – Close
Subscribe to What Comes Next with Arun and leave a 5-star review — it genuinely helps new listeners find the show.
🎧 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/what-comes-next-with-arun/id6788060249
🎧 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/033KRXb9RHJJIDSoE2KjYF
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDBiRxvJWaSA
🌐 Website: https://www.arunansupattanayak.com/
📘 Future-Proof Your Business: https://www.amazon.com/FUTURE-PROOF-YOUR-BUSINESS-Strategic-Framework-ebook/dp/B0H8MKQTKC
Connect with Ravi Bijlani: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ravibijlani/
Company site: https://www.kyxstart.ai/
Support the show
Book call with Arun:
https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
- Send us Fan Mail
High earners rarely lose money because they make bad decisions. They lose it in the gaps — between a financial advisor who only sees stocks and bonds, a CPA who shows up 60 days before the deadline, an insurance agent working a different angle, and an estate plan that's either missing or out of date. Nobody is coordinating the whole picture.
In this episode, Arun sits down with Lord Munjal, Founder & CEO of Alpheva AI, who is building a financial operating system for high earners — an "AI family office" for the people who earn well but were never big enough to afford the real thing.
Using the five stages of the Double Advantage Cycle from Arun's book Future Proof Your Business, they trace how Alpheva found its nest, diversified into education, opened its platform to advisors, built an ownership-minded team, and is now moving toward agentic execution of your money.
In this episode:
00:00 Cold open: behind on AI, or behind on the thinking?
00:38 Meet Lord Munjal and Alpheva AI
01:08 The Double Advantage Cycle framework
02:46 Finding the niche: the origin of Alpheva
03:53 The hidden problem — high earners lose money in the silos
07:05 Democratizing the family office for $400K+ earners
11:55 How the AI and human experts actually coordinate
15:56 AFI vs AGI: vertical intelligence, not general
16:29 Diversifying into education and a future social layer
22:26 Opening the platform to CPAs and advisors
25:18 Build Your Own Alpha: an ownership-minded team
28:02 R&D: agentic execution of your money
31:08 Crypto, metals, and surfacing opportunities
33:00 Shaping the external environment
35:13 Where to find Lord and a listener offer
🔗 Connect with Lord Munjal LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lordmunjal/
Alpheva: https://alpheva.com
Listener offer: use code Arun100 for 10% off
Subscribe and leave a 5-star review — it helps more builders find the show.
Support the show
Book call with Arun:
https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
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About What Comes Next with Arun
Most conversations about AI are either too technical for business leaders or too generic to be useful. What Comes Next with Arun fills that gap. Each episode translates real-world data and AI strategy into the language of competitive advantage — drawing on Arun’s 20+ years inside the world’s most complex enterprises, six years as a Microsoft Data & AI Executive, and his experience building Tipsora into a platform serving more than 95,000 professionals worldwide. This is not a podcast about AI tools. It is a podcast about building the organizational intelligence that makes tools matter.Podcast website
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