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What Comes Next with Arun

Arunansu Pattanayak
BusinessEntrepreneurship
What Comes Next with Arun
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • What Comes Next with Arun

    The Game of Ten: Why High Performers Run on Outdated Code | Steve Barton

    10/16/2026 | 54 mins.
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    Most leaders don't have a strategy problem. They have a noise problem.
    Executive coach Steve Barton spent 30 years as a florist, grew his business from roughly $200K to $2M serving high-end destination weddings in Maine, and then had an experience 34 years ago that changed how he understood human potential. Today he coaches founders, CEOs and high performers with The Game of Ten®, a registered coaching process built to help leaders let go of fear, self-doubt, guilt and shame and act from clarity instead of pressure.
    In this conversation, Arun and Steve explore:
    Why most people solve today's problems with yesterday's data, and what that costs leaders
    The six phrases Steve uses to quiet a racing mind, done live on the show
    The uncomfortable question every unhappy "successful" leader should ask themselves
    Why calling yourself an 8 out of 10 may be a form of arrogance
    What a good coach actually does (hint: accountability, not answers)
    Why intuition and creativity are still the human edge, even as AI gets better at logic
    Ben Franklin's trust-building habit and what it teaches about business relationships
    If you lead a team, run a company, or feel like your mind never switches off, this episode offers a different way to think about performance.
    Connect with Steve Barton 
    Website: https://www.stevebartoncoaching.com/
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coach-steve-barton/
    Connect with Arun 
    Website: https://www.arunansupattanayak.com/
    AI certification for you and your team: https://tipsora.com/catalog
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arunansuspeaks/
    Book, Future-Proof Your Business: https://www.amazon.com/FUTURE-PROOF-YOUR-BUSINESS-Strategic-Framework-ebook/dp/B0H8MKQTKC
    If this episode was useful, subscribe and leave a 5-star review. It helps more business leaders find the show.
    Support the show
     Book call with Arun: 
    https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
  • What Comes Next with Arun

    The One-Man Accelerator: What Startups Actually Need to Scale | Christopher Hussain

    09/25/2026 | 44 mins.
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    AI has made it possible to build a product in six to eight months. So here's the uncomfortable question: if you can build it that fast, why can't your competitor?
    Christopher Hussain has spent more than 20 years answering versions of that question from the inside. He was the #1 mortgage originator in the U.S. for two consecutive years, co-founded Sindeo (one of the original modern online mortgage platforms), and founded RealKey, an AI and automation platform that grew to 3,600+ monthly users across 400+ companies. Today he works as a "one-man accelerator," a fractional C-suite operator helping startups and later-stage companies with product, go-to-market, sales, partnerships, and fundraising.
    In this conversation, Arun and Christopher walk through the stages of building a durable company, and where most teams get stuck:
    Why startups hire salespeople first, then wonder why sales doesn't work
    What incubators and accelerators are missing: hands-on, cross-functional operators
    Vibe coding, speed to market, and why the moat question now comes up in nearly every acquisition conversation
    Why service businesses struggle to raise capital, and how they can scale anyway
    Full salary transparency as a tool for building an ownership mindset
    Using John Cleese's "open mode / closed mode" idea to make pivot decisions, and commit to them
    Why a scrappy two-week decision can beat three months of corporate R&D
    If you're a founder, an operator, or a technology leader trying to turn a product into a company, this one is for you.
    Chapters 
    00:00:00 Introduction 
    00:00:37 Meet Christopher Hussain 
    00:04:05 From the subprime sales floor to a digital mortgage office 
    00:06:16 Cameras on tow trucks: applying OCR before it was cool 
    00:07:43 Sindeo, RealKey, and the decision to go fractional 
    00:09:17 How RealKey tackled the mortgage coordination problem 
    00:11:37 One core, many branches 
    00:12:54 Why sales fails without marketing, CRM, and systems 
    00:15:53 What incubators and accelerators are missing 
    00:20:25 Can AI automate the startup playbook? 
    00:22:32 Vibe coding and the moat question 
    00:26:10 Can a service business raise capital? 
    00:28:27 Compensation, equity, and full salary transparency 
    00:32:10 Evaluating pivots: open mode vs. closed mode 
    00:36:38 Startup speed vs. corporate R&D 
    00:38:22 Structure and policy: scaling without breaking things 
    00:41:34 What Christopher is working on now
    Connect with Christopher Hussain
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopherhussain/
    Connect with Arun
    Website: https://www.arunansupattanayak.com/
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arunansuspeaks/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arunansuspeaks/
    Book, Future-Proof Your Business: https://www.amazon.com/FUTURE-PROOF-YOUR-BUSINESS-Strategic-Framework-ebook/dp/B0H8MKQTKC 
    AI certification for you and your team: https://tipsora.com/catalog
    If this episode gave you something to think about, subscribe and leave a 5-star review. It helps more founders and leaders find the show.
    Support the show
     Book call with Arun: 
    https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
  • What Comes Next with Arun

    Fluent in the Tools, Illiterate in the Tradeoffs — Frank Bravo on AI's Real Risk

    09/18/2026 | 36 mins.
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    Most organizations aren't behind on AI. They're behind on the thinking required to use it. That's where this conversation with Frank Bravo starts — and it doesn't let up.
    Frank is a Bay Area technologist who spent more than three decades leading technology through disruption. For 32 years he was CTO of Embarcadero Media, home of the Palo Alto Weekly, where his team published an entire newspaper's editorial content to the web in 1994 — before Google, before Yahoo, before most people had a browser. Today he's CTO of ProLegal, a legal-services startup, principal of Bravo IT Consulting, and host of the Your Tech Makeover podcast.
    Arun and Frank dig into what watching one industry get disrupted for 30 years actually teaches you about this AI moment — including the uncomfortable part, that being early with the tool was never the advantage everyone assumed. They talk about why Frank now builds software faster than ever with AI but lets none of it ship without human review, how a 15-person startup went from idea to launched product in under three months, why every law firm is sitting on the same unsolved problem, and why the hardest part of any technology shift was never the technology.
    Frank's throughline is simple and hard to argue with: companies are fluent in the tools and illiterate in the tradeoffs. Clarity isn't decoration on top of strategy — it is the strategy.
    Chapters
    (0:00) The thinking gap
    (0:40) Meet Frank Bravo
    (1:50) Common ground — the Future-Proof framework
    (3:13) From a computer in the house to CTO of a newspaper
    (4:44) Publishing to the web in 1994
    (5:33) Leaving a 32-year career for a startup
    (6:11) Media to legal: technology is technology
    (8:00) Remote work, and seeing it coming before COVID
    (10:00) How Your Tech Makeover was born
    (14:30) ProLegal as a platform for law firms
    (15:13) ProLegal Talent — idea to launch in under 3 months
    (17:44) Can AI give legal advice? Where Frank drew the line
    (18:41) Building fast with AI — and why nothing ships unreviewed
    (20:34) AI behind the scenes: funding personal-injury cases
    (22:20) Autonomy, ownership, and a small team that ships
    (25:11) Unlimited R&D: the tool that runs a law firm
    (29:05) Open source, standards, and data you can actually move
    (31:15) Regulation, education, and building things people understand
    (33:42) What's launching, and where to find Frank
    If this shifted how you think about AI in your organization, follow What Comes Next with Arun and leave a 5-star review — it genuinely helps the show reach more leaders.
    Guest — Frank Bravo
    Your Tech Makeover: https://www.yourtechmakeover.com
    Bravo IT Consulting: https://www.bravoitc.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fabravo/
    Newsletter: https://yourtechmakeover.substack.com
    Host — Arun
    Website: https://www.arunansupattanayak.com/
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arunansuspeaks/
    Book — Future-Proof Your Business: https://www.amazon.com/FUTURE-PROOF-YOUR-BUSINESS-Strategic-Framework-ebook/dp/B0H8MKQTKC
    Support the show
     Book call with Arun: 
    https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
  • What Comes Next with Arun

    The Trust Layer for AI Agents — Ravi Bijlani, KYXStart.Ai

    09/11/2026 | 48 mins.
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    Your AI agent can book a flight, move money, and open accounts on your behalf. But it can't take a selfie or hold a driver's license — so how does anyone know it's really acting for you?
    Arun sits down with Ravi Bijlani, founder and CEO of KYXStart.Ai, who is building the trust and verification layer for the agentic era. Ravi spent 24 years in identity and payments before betting that the real bottleneck in AI wouldn't be intelligence — it would be trust.
    In this conversation:
     – Why "card-not-present" is becoming "human-not-present"
     – KYC for AI agents (KYCA): verifying who — or what — is on the other end of a transaction
     – Binding an agent to a device and a verified human, with guardrails ("don't book a flight over $500")
     – The coming protocol wars between Google, Stripe, Mastercard, and Visa — and why KYXStart sits above all of them
     – How the business actually makes money when the underlying standard is open
     – The financial-inclusion endgame: identity with nothing but a phone number and a selfie
    Chapters
     00:00 – Most organizations aren't behind on AI — they're behind on the thinking
     00:41 – Meet Ravi Bijlani and KYXStart.Ai
     02:50 – The gap Ravi saw: 24 years in identity and payments
     05:10 – Why agents need a trust layer
     06:27 – The scale: 180+ countries, billions of identities
     07:50 – How this differs from managed identity and RBAC
     09:30 – Static identity → signal-based identity; "human-not-present"
     11:20 – Guardrails and the $500 flight: KYC for agents
     13:50 – Accountability and the agent registry
     15:00 – Is there a global standard? The protocol wars
     18:00 – Where KYXStart plays: the trust layer on top
     21:00 – Monetizing an open standard
     26:40 – Diversifying: agent onboarding for banks today
     30:00 – Turning it into a platform: AML and risk scoring
     33:25 – Team structure: 21 people, founder's mentality
     38:20 – The R&D vision: a golden record and financial inclusion
     42:00 – Partnerships, the ecosystem, and the tipping point
     46:20 – Close
    Subscribe to What Comes Next with Arun and leave a 5-star review — it genuinely helps new listeners find the show.
    🎧 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/what-comes-next-with-arun/id6788060249
    🎧 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/033KRXb9RHJJIDSoE2KjYF
    ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDBiRxvJWaSA
    🌐 Website: https://www.arunansupattanayak.com/
    📘 Future-Proof Your Business: https://www.amazon.com/FUTURE-PROOF-YOUR-BUSINESS-Strategic-Framework-ebook/dp/B0H8MKQTKC
    Connect with Ravi Bijlani: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ravibijlani/  
    Company site: https://www.kyxstart.ai/
    Support the show
     Book call with Arun: 
    https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
  • What Comes Next with Arun

    The AI Family Office: Financial Advice for High Earners — with Lord Munjal

    09/04/2026 | 37 mins.
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    High earners rarely lose money because they make bad decisions. They lose it in the gaps — between a financial advisor who only sees stocks and bonds, a CPA who shows up 60 days before the deadline, an insurance agent working a different angle, and an estate plan that's either missing or out of date. Nobody is coordinating the whole picture.
    In this episode, Arun sits down with Lord Munjal, Founder & CEO of Alpheva AI, who is building a financial operating system for high earners — an "AI family office" for the people who earn well but were never big enough to afford the real thing.
    Using the five stages of the Double Advantage Cycle from Arun's book Future Proof Your Business, they trace how Alpheva found its nest, diversified into education, opened its platform to advisors, built an ownership-minded team, and is now moving toward agentic execution of your money.
    In this episode: 
    00:00 Cold open: behind on AI, or behind on the thinking? 
    00:38 Meet Lord Munjal and Alpheva AI 
    01:08 The Double Advantage Cycle framework 
    02:46 Finding the niche: the origin of Alpheva 
    03:53 The hidden problem — high earners lose money in the silos 
    07:05 Democratizing the family office for $400K+ earners 
    11:55 How the AI and human experts actually coordinate 
    15:56 AFI vs AGI: vertical intelligence, not general 
    16:29 Diversifying into education and a future social layer 
    22:26 Opening the platform to CPAs and advisors 
    25:18 Build Your Own Alpha: an ownership-minded team 
    28:02 R&D: agentic execution of your money 
    31:08 Crypto, metals, and surfacing opportunities 
    33:00 Shaping the external environment 
    35:13 Where to find Lord and a listener offer

    🔗 Connect with Lord Munjal LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lordmunjal/ 
    Alpheva: https://alpheva.com 
    Listener offer: use code Arun100 for 10% off
    Subscribe and leave a 5-star review — it helps more builders find the show.
    Support the show
     Book call with Arun: 
    https://go.tipsora.com/meet-with-arun
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About What Comes Next with Arun
Most conversations about AI are either too technical for business leaders or too generic to be useful. What Comes Next with Arun fills that gap. Each episode translates real-world data and AI strategy into the language of competitive advantage — drawing on Arun’s 20+ years inside the world’s most complex enterprises, six years as a Microsoft Data & AI Executive, and his experience building Tipsora into a platform serving more than 95,000 professionals worldwide. This is not a podcast about AI tools. It is a podcast about building the organizational intelligence that makes tools matter.
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