Dan Niles of Niles Investment Management joins us for a wide-ranging conversation on where the market actually is right now. Dan called the June AI speed bump two days before chip stocks rolled over. Here he explains why he thinks we're 100% in a bubble, why he's still buying anyway, and where he sees the hardest-run stocks falling 30 to 50% before this AI cycle busts.



We cover the memory shortage almost nobody is pricing in, why today looks more like 1997 than 1999, and what happens the day good news stops moving stocks. Dan breaks down the AI arms race, OpenAI vs Anthropic and who actually wins, whether AI itself is getting commoditized as models get cheaper, plus a quick take on Elon Musk's companies.



Then we go macro: where interest rates settle with the Fed on hold, and the national debt now near double the level that once terrified investors. Dan has been through two busts before, the dot com collapse and the 2008 crisis with his fund housed inside Lehman the week it failed, and he walks through what breaks first when the music stops.



He also opens up on the story behind it all: the $50 Merrill Lynch account he opened in college, walking away from designing microprocessors at Digital Equipment for Wall Street, standing alone with zero buy ratings at the top of the dot com bubble, and why emotional control is the trait he says matters most in this business.



Follow Stock Sharks for more 🦈