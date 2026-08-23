What happens when the race to build superintelligence is actually a suicide race?

MIT physicist and AI researcher Max Tegmark joins Roman Yampolskiy for an uncompromising discussion about artificial general intelligence, uncontrollable superintelligence, AI governance, mechanistic interpretability, formal verification, recursive self-improvement, and the probability that humanity loses control of its future.

Tegmark explains why he abandoned much of his mechanistic interpretability research, why understanding a neural network may inadvertently accelerate AI capabilities, and why he now favors “verified coding”: using AI to produce conventional software accompanied by mathematical proofs that it behaves as specified. He argues that safe, controllable AI tools could deliver enormous benefits without requiring humanity to deploy autonomous black-box systems more intelligent than their creators.

The conversation examines whether advanced AI should be regulated like pharmaceuticals, nuclear technology, or dangerous biological research. Tegmark proposes an “FDA for AI,” under which developers would have to demonstrate that powerful systems provide greater benefits than harms before they can be trained or deployed. He argues that voluntary safety commitments are structurally inadequate because even well-intentioned AI executives remain trapped in a competitive race.

Despite the existential risks, Tegmark ends on an optimistic message: humanity has a winning position, but it must stop playing as though only seconds remain on the clock. Safe AI could help cure disease, expand human agency, and allow life to flourish for billions of years. The central danger is not that such a future is impossible, but that humanity may squander it by moving too quickly.

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