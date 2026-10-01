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Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

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Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald
Latest episode

365 episodes

  • Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

    202: My Mentee

    10/01/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    JD gets a mentee, and we get to spend another day with Sarah Chalke. Part two of the Scrubs season two premiere, “My Mentee,” takes viewers into Dr. Cox’s frightening new reality as a patient at Sacred Heart Hospital. Zach soft pitches bonus episodes of Scrubs. Donald shares a Flavor Flav behind-the-scenes story. While Sarah is left out of the group chat, but she still loves Michael James Scott. Knicks in five, a La La Land education, and hidden talents from the interns.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

    201: My First Time in a While

    10/01/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    JD hasn’t… in a while, and neither have we. Zach Braff (JD) and Donald Faison (Turk) return to their beloved podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends, now in video form. From their set in Vancouver, where they’re filming season two of Scrubs, Zach and Donald recap the season two premiere, “My First Time in a While,” with special co-host Sarah Chalke (Elliot). They talk about the jokes left on the cutting room floor, September in Vancouver, and the absolute joy of watching John C. McGinley expertly deliver a perfectly written Dr. Cox speech.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

    Our Last Hurrah

    09/29/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    You might have noticed we've been out of the office for a while. Zach and Donald return to tell you what they've been up to and what the future of Fake Doctors might look like. As we prepare to say our goodbyes, we want to thank you, beautiful humans, for going on this crazy ride with us. We love you beyond measure.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

    My T.C.W. with Bill Lawrence

    09/21/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    On this week's episode, JD falls for a comatose patient's wife. In the real world, Bill's back! Plus, the guys take their first fan call from India.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

    217: My Own Private Practice Guy

    09/14/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    On this week's episode, Jordan blocks JD from revealing that Perry is the father of her baby. In the real world, Zach reveals he's jumped the pond, while Donald remembers the rollerblading movies of the 1990s.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald
You know what's long, tedious and boring? Surgery. You know what isn't? This new podcast! Join Scrubs co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a weekly comedy podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time. Each week, these BFFs will discuss an episode of Scrubs, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and reminiscing on some of their favorite memories from filming. They’ll also connect with Scrubs super fans and feature beloved show cast members for exclusive interviews.
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