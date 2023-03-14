Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

You know what's long, tedious and boring? Surgery. You know what isn't? This new podcast! Join Scrubs co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald ... More
Real Friends Classic: A Very Special Episode Alabama Jackson w Seth Green and Friends
We get animated on this week's episode as we dive into the pilot episode of Donald's new show Alabama Jackson! Join us as we break down the time-traveling comedy with the creative minds behind the show, including Seth Green, Chris Waters, 'Harv' Harvatine, Shirley Faison, Ashley Ray, and Lee House.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/12/2023
1:21:35
Real Doctor Special with Dr. Jonathan Fader
As you know, Zach's released a new film. A Good Person came into being through the real-life grief Zach navigated during the pandemic. Channeling the loss of his sister, his father, and his good friend Nick, he explores the idea of what it means to stand back up after being knocked down. Dr. Fader, Zach's therapist and coach, played an instrumental role in helping Zach complete the script. On this very special episode, Zach talks to Dr. Fader about how he helps some of the biggest sports stars and performers change how they think about themselves, and how they react to negative thoughts. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/31/2023
53:20
Real Friends Classic: 208 - My Fruit Cup With Heather Locklear
On this week's episode, Turk and JD reveal how they beg, borrow, and steal to make ends meet as medical residents. In the real world, Zach and Donald are joined by television legend Heather Locklear. Locklear recounts her days as a star on two prime-time television series and the #metoo moment that led her to remove her name from the First Wives Club.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/28/2023
1:25:40
A Good Person with Florence Pugh
Zach's new film, A Good Person, comes out this weekend. We're so excited to welcome the star of the movie Florence Pugh to the podcast. She talks to us about how she got her first acting role, why she wanted to cut her hair in the movie, and what it was like to step into the producer role for the first time. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/21/2023
1:02:11
Real Friends Classic - 120: My Way of the Highway with Scott Foley
In this week's episode, Elliot is swept off her feet by the handsome Sean. In the real world, Zach and Donald are swept off their feet as they recall the WB's Felicity and their misunderstood TV series.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
