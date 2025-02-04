#7: Here's everything you need to know about Quantum Computing - Jerry Chow

We sat down with Dr. Jerry Chow, an IBM fellow and the Director of IBM's Quantum Infrastructure. And today, we're breaking down what quantum computing is, why it's important, how it fits into the growing realm of artificial intelligence and what about quantum is real (and what's just plain hype). Episode Links: IBM's Quantum Roadmap: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ibm_research_zurich/53347055153/Quantum-centric supercomputing: https://www.ibm.com/think/topics/quantum-centric-supercomputingIBM launches advanced quantum computers: https://newsroom.ibm.com/2024-11-13-ibm-launches-its-most-advanced-quantum-computers,-fueling-new-scientific-value-and-progress-towards-quantum-advantageIBM's quantum in use: https://www.ibm.com/quantum/case-studies/modeling-realistic-chemistryResponsible quantum: https://www.ibm.com/quantum/blog/responsible-quantumAI's sustainability problems: https://www.thestreet.com/technology/heres-what-ai-for-sustainability-actually-looks-like-ibm-machine-learning-executivesThe ethics of AI: https://www.thestreet.com/technology/the-ethics-of-artificial-intelligence-responsible-aiHow a quantum computer could break encryption: https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/05/30/65724/how-a-quantum-computer-could-break-2048-bit-rsa-encryption-in-8-hours/Google's breakthrough: https://blog.google/technology/research/google-willow-quantum-chip/Outline: 0:00 – Intro1:00 – Jerry's personal journey into quantum 2:37 – What exactly is quantum computing? 10:44 – How do you measure efficacy in quantum computers? 13:30 – Problems that are good for quantum16:30 – Quantum and AI 20:00 – The energy intensity of quantum 23:40 – The ethics of more powerful computation 25:30 – Quantum could break encryptions27:46 – Quantum's inherent limitations30:23 – All the hype36:40 – Google's breakthrough and 'parallel' universes40:00 – What you need to understand