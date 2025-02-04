#7: Here's everything you need to know about Quantum Computing - Jerry Chow
We sat down with Dr. Jerry Chow, an IBM fellow and the Director of IBM’s Quantum Infrastructure. And today, we’re breaking down what quantum computing is, why it’s important, how it fits into the growing realm of artificial intelligence and what about quantum is real (and what’s just plain hype). Episode Links: IBM’s Quantum Roadmap: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ibm_research_zurich/53347055153/Quantum-centric supercomputing: https://www.ibm.com/think/topics/quantum-centric-supercomputingIBM launches advanced quantum computers: https://newsroom.ibm.com/2024-11-13-ibm-launches-its-most-advanced-quantum-computers,-fueling-new-scientific-value-and-progress-towards-quantum-advantageIBM’s quantum in use: https://www.ibm.com/quantum/case-studies/modeling-realistic-chemistryResponsible quantum: https://www.ibm.com/quantum/blog/responsible-quantumAI’s sustainability problems: https://www.thestreet.com/technology/heres-what-ai-for-sustainability-actually-looks-like-ibm-machine-learning-executivesThe ethics of AI: https://www.thestreet.com/technology/the-ethics-of-artificial-intelligence-responsible-aiHow a quantum computer could break encryption: https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/05/30/65724/how-a-quantum-computer-could-break-2048-bit-rsa-encryption-in-8-hours/Google’s breakthrough: https://blog.google/technology/research/google-willow-quantum-chip/Outline: 0:00 – Intro1:00 – Jerry’s personal journey into quantum 2:37 – What exactly is quantum computing? 10:44 – How do you measure efficacy in quantum computers? 13:30 – Problems that are good for quantum16:30 – Quantum and AI 20:00 – The energy intensity of quantum 23:40 – The ethics of more powerful computation 25:30 – Quantum could break encryptions27:46 – Quantum’s inherent limitations30:23 – All the hype36:40 – Google’s breakthrough and ‘parallel’ universes40:00 – What you need to understand Get The Deep View — your daily source for in-depth, fact-based reporting on artificial intelligence — in your inbox every morning. Subscribe here (https://www.thedeepview.co/subscribe).Connect with us on X, TikTok and Instagram. Artificial intelligence is a complicated topic, bound by a number of complex threads — technical science, ethics, safety, regulation, neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, investment and — above all — humanity. On The Deep View: Conversations, Ian Krietzberg, host and Editor-in-Chief at The Deep View, breaks it all down, cutting through the hype to make clear what's important and why you should care.
--------
42:27
#6: The Coming Revolution of Man and Machine - Nada Sanders
We sat down with Dr. Nada Sanders, an expert in forecasting and human-technology interaction and the author of The Humachine, a book that explores a coming future of AI-enabled connection between men and machine. And today, we’re breaking down the pandemic-fueled rise of AI, and the many levers that will impact our ever-more digital future. Episode Links: The Humachine – https://nadasanders.com/books/the-humachine/How the pandemic impacted global supply chains – https://www.ey.com/en_us/insights/supply-chain/how-covid-19-impacted-supply-chains-and-what-comes-nextKasparov’s law – https://courtofthegrandchildren.com/kasparovs-law/Corporate AI adoption – https://www.thedeepview.co/p/business-spending-on-ai-jumps-500-to-13-8-billion-on-200-billion-in-capexAI-related job loss – https://www.thedeepview.co/p/chatgpt-s-impact-on-the-labor-market-openai-generative-ai-artificial-intelligence-job-loss-report-stMicrosoft and IBM AI reskilling – https://newsroom.ibm.com/2024-04-04-Leading-Companies-Launch-Consortium-to-Address-AIs-Impact-on-the-Technology-WorkforceAI hallucinations – https://www.thedeepview.co/p/the-nobel-prize-and-the-mainstreaming-of-ai-s-x-riskNeil Theise on complexity – https://www.columbia.edu/cu/tract/projects/complexity-theory.htmlRise of AI regulation – https://www.thedeepview.co/p/progress-predictions-2025-oversight-governance-and-regulationGary Marcus interview – https://youtu.be/-oTxLnmubVkOutline:0:00 – Intro 4:00 – The global pandemic and the rise of AI13:16 – AI and skill atrophy20:00 – People crave connection27:20 – AI and mounting job loss41:48 – Automating the future52:43 – The human will to live1:00:37 – Hallucination1:05:49 – The regulatory landscape1:15:52 – Staying positiveGet The Deep View — your daily source for in-depth, fact-based reporting on artificial intelligence — in your inbox every morning. Subscribe here!Connect with us on X, TikTok and Instagram. Artificial intelligence is a complicated topic, bound by a number of complex threads — technical science, ethics, safety, regulation, neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, investment and — above all — humanity. On The Deep View: Conversations, Ian Krietzberg, host and Editor-in-Chief at The Deep View, breaks it all down, cutting through the hype to make clear what's important and why you should care.
--------
1:19:26
#5: Identity Hijacking: The fight against AI fraud - Vijay Balasubramaniyan
We sat down with Vijay Balasubramaniyan, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Pindrop. And today, we’re breaking down audio deepfakes and deepfake detection; what levers are in place to indicate whether a piece of audio is real or synthetic, and how those levers technically work. Episode Links: Pindrop – https://www.pindrop.com/The rise of deepfake fraud – https://www.forbes.com/sites/chriswestfall/2024/11/29/ai-deepfakes-of-elon-musk-on-the-rise-causing-billions-in-fraud-losses/Biden robocall – https://www.thestreet.com/technology/how-the-company-that-traced-fake-biden-robocall-identifies-a-synthetic-voiceThe deepfake threat – https://www.thestreet.com/technology/ai-cybersecurity-nonprofit-civai-deepfake-fraud-identity-theft-hijackingHow LLMs work – https://arstechnica.com/science/2023/07/a-jargon-free-explanation-of-how-ai-large-language-models-work/Closed vs. open AI – https://www.americanactionforum.org/insight/open-source-ai-the-debate-that-could-redefine-ai-innovation/Deepfake voice cloning – https://consumer.ftc.gov/consumer-alerts/2024/04/fighting-back-against-harmful-voice-cloningOutline: 0:00 – Intro 4:27 – The origins of audio deepfakes8:25 – The origins of Pindrop12:45 – The cybersecurity risk of a remote-first world28:33 – Open vs closed source31:20 – How Pindrop’s audio deepfake detection works37:18 – Staying ahead of the threat curve40:59 – Scaling improvements 43:24 – Building responsibility into the architecture47:18 – The importance of AI regulation52:22 – What can people do to protect themselves in this age of AI deepfakes? Get The Deep View — your daily source for in-depth, fact-based reporting on artificial intelligence — in your inbox every morning. Subscribe here!Connect with us on X, TikTok and Instagram. Artificial intelligence is a complicated topic, bound by a number of complex threads — technical science, ethics, safety, regulation, neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, investment and — above all — humanity. On The Deep View: Conversations, Ian Krietzberg, host and Editor-in-Chief at The Deep View, breaks it all down, cutting through the hype to make clear what's important and why you should care.
--------
55:54
#4: The truth behind self-driving cars - Missy Cummings
We sat down with Dr. Missy Cummings, who served as one of the U.S. Navy’s first female fighter pilots and now works as the director of George Mason University’s Autonomy and Robotics Center. Cummings, an engineer, has been studying autonomous systems for years – today, we break down the autonomy challenge in self-driving cars: how they work, their enormous limitations and a path to a feasible self-driving future. Episode Links: Lidar breaks down in the rain: https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/24/10/2997?utm_source=www.thedeepview.co&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=openai-launches-o1-unveils-200-subscription-tierGeorge Mason’s Autonomy and Robotics Center: https://marc.gmu.edu/Waymo’s self-driving statistics: https://www.thedeepview.co/p/the-complicated-statistics-behind-safe-self-driving-carsWaymo’s steady expansion: https://waymo.com/blog/2024/12/next-stop-miami/All the investigations into Tesla’s systems: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/12/09/tesla-accused-of-fraudulent-misrepresentation-of-autopilot-in-crash-.htmlA breakdown of why AI confabulates: https://mitsloanedtech.mit.edu/ai/basics/addressing-ai-hallucinations-and-bias/Outline: 1:39 – From airplanes to AVs3:57 – What makes self-driving cars tick9:00 – The risk of edge cases12:49 – The hallucination problem18:36 – How do we verify if a self-driving car is safe, in a safe way? 24:02 – Waymo and the scaling of safety data29:40 – The hardware behind self-driving31:33 – Limitations of Lidar37:57 – The misconceptions of self-driving cars40:16 – A self-driving futureGet The Deep View — your daily source for in-depth, fact-based reporting on artificial intelligence — in your inbox every morning. Subscribe here!Connect with us on X, TikTok and Instagram. Artificial intelligence is a complicated topic, bound by a number of complex threads — technical science, ethics, safety, regulation, neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, investment and — above all — humanity. On The Deep View: Conversations, Ian Krietzberg, host and Editor-in-Chief at The Deep View, breaks it all down, cutting through the hype to make clear what's important and why you should care.
--------
43:09
#3: New Jersey's AI Language Translation
New Jersey's department of labor, in collaboration with USDR and Google.org, has assembled a set of training materials designed to turn off-the-shelf language models into bilingual unemployment insurance experts. We sat down with two of the people behind the launch to break it down.
Artificial intelligence is a complicated topic, bound by many complex threads — technical science, ethics, safety, regulation, neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, investment, and — above all — humanity. On The Deep View: Conversations, Ian Krietzberg, host and Editor in Chief at The Deep View, breaks it all down, cutting through the hype to make clear what's important and why you should care.