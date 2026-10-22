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Recode Replay

Recode
NewsTech News
Recode Replay
Latest episode

189 episodes

  • Recode Replay

    Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman (An Evening With Code Commerce 2018)

    04/06/2018 | 31 mins.
    Recode's Kara Swisher and Jason Del Rey talk with Jennifer Hyman, the CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway, at An Evening With Code Commerce 2018 in Las Vegas.
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  • Recode Replay

    Nordstrom co-president Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket CEO Don Kingsborough (An Evening With Code Commerce 2018)

    04/06/2018 | 38 mins.
    Recode's Jason Del Rey talks with Nordstrom co-president Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket CEO Don Kingsborough at An Evening With Code Commerce 2018 in Las Vegas.
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  • Recode Replay

    DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory president David Gordon (An Evening With Code Commerce 2018)

    04/06/2018 | 34 mins.
    Recode's Kara Swisher talks with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and David Gordon, the president of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, at An Evening With Code Commerce 2018 in Las Vegas.
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  • Recode Replay

    Patreon CEO Jack Conte and 'Brain Candy' host Susie Meister (Code Media 2018)

    03/03/2018 | 28 mins.
    Patreon CEO Jack Conte and 'Brain Candy' host Susie Meister talk with Recode's Peter Kafka and Dan Frommer at the 2018 Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, Calif.
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  • Recode Replay

    Disney chief strategy officer Kevin Mayer (Code Media 2018)

    03/02/2018 | 30 mins.
    The chief strategy officer at Disney, Kevin Mayer, talks with Recode's Peter Kafka at the 2018 Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, Calif.
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About Recode Replay
Enjoy sessions from past events like Code Media and the renowned Code Conference, along with other interviews hosted by Recode journalists. Featured episodes include candid conversations with comedian Chelsea Handler, entrepreneur and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
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