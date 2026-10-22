The chief strategy officer at Disney, Kevin Mayer, talks with Recode's Peter Kafka at the 2018 Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, Calif. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Patreon CEO Jack Conte and 'Brain Candy' host Susie Meister talk with Recode's Peter Kafka and Dan Frommer at the 2018 Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, Calif. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Recode's Kara Swisher talks with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and David Gordon, the president of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, at An Evening With Code Commerce 2018 in Las Vegas. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Recode's Jason Del Rey talks with Nordstrom co-president Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket CEO Don Kingsborough at An Evening With Code Commerce 2018 in Las Vegas. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Recode's Kara Swisher and Jason Del Rey talk with Jennifer Hyman, the CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway, at An Evening With Code Commerce 2018 in Las Vegas. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Recode Replay

About Recode Replay

About Recode Replay