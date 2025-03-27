‘No Other Land’ filmmaker Hamdan Ballal detained by IDF forces after he was allegedly attacked by settlersLive everyday at / hasanabi Edited by: https://x.com/DDoHasanabiOther LinksTikTok: / hasandpiker Twitter: / hasanthehun Instagram: / hasandpiker Second Channel: / @hasan Gaming channel - / @hasanabigaming
20:15
Responding To Elon Musk.
1v1 me in Elden Ring, or debate me in the market place of ideas.Your Move.
10:05
THEY ACCIDENTALLY SENT WAR PLANS TO A JOURNALIST
In a display of legendary incompetence, the attacks on Yemen were being discussed on a signal group chat...
29:34
Here Is What's Happening In Turkey..
Turkey has been plunged into a political crisis after the authorities arrested Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and the top rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on accusations of corruption and supporting terrorism.
45:39
Another Journalist Killed By Israel...
Al Jazeera journalist Hossam Shabat killed in Israeli attack on Gaza