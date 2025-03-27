Powered by RND
HasanAbi

HasanAbi
The revolution will not be televised.
News

Available Episodes

  • He Was Just in My House...
    ‘No Other Land’ filmmaker Hamdan Ballal detained by IDF forces after he was allegedly attacked by settlersLive everyday at   / hasanabi  Edited by: https://x.com/DDoHasanabiOther LinksTikTok:   / hasandpiker  Twitter:   / hasanthehun  Instagram:   / hasandpiker  Second Channel:    / @hasan  Gaming channel -    / @hasanabigaming  
    20:15
  • Responding To Elon Musk.
    1v1 me in Elden Ring, or debate me in the market place of ideas.Your Move.Live everyday at   / hasanabi  Edited by: https://x.com/WillBarker__Other LinksTikTok:   / hasandpiker  Twitter:   / hasanthehun  Instagram:   / hasandpiker  Second Channel:    / @hasan  Gaming channel -    / @hasanabigaming  
    10:05
  • THEY ACCIDENTALLY SENT WAR PLANS TO A JOURNALIST
    In a display of legendary incompetence, the attacks on Yemen were being discussed on a signal group chat...Live everyday at   / hasanabi  Edited by: https://x.com/Archb98Other LinksTikTok:   / hasandpiker  Twitter:   / hasanthehun  Instagram:   / hasandpiker  Second Channel:    / @hasan  Gaming channel -    / @hasanabigaming  
    29:34
  • Here Is What's Happening In Turkey..
    Turkey has been plunged into a political crisis after the authorities arrested Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and the top rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on accusations of corruption and supporting terrorism.Live everyday at   / hasanabi  Edited by: https://x.com/DDoHasanabiOther LinksTikTok:   / hasandpiker  Twitter:   / hasanthehun  Instagram:   / hasandpiker  Second Channel:    / @hasan  Gaming channel -    / @hasanabigaming  
    45:39
  • Another Journalist Killed By Israel...
    Al Jazeera journalist Hossam Shabat killed in Israeli attack on GazaLive everyday at   / hasanabi  Edited by: https://x.com/WillBarker__Other LinksTikTok:   / hasandpiker  Twitter:   / hasanthehun  Instagram:   / hasandpiker  Second Channel:    / @hasan  Gaming channel -    / @hasanabigaming  
    11:50

About HasanAbi

The revolution will not be televised.
