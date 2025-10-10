Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessACCESS
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
ACCESS
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

ACCESS

Vox Media
BusinessNews
ACCESS
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Building the Star Trek computer with Huxe CEO Raiza Martin
    Ellis and Alex chat about OpenAI's big conference and the AI slop culture war. They're then joined by Huxe CEO Raiza Martin to talk about why she left Google as one of the inventors of NoteBookLM to build Huxe, a new kind of personalized AI audio app. They dig into why audio may be the killer use case for AI, the future of AI and podcasting, and what it feels like to have your branding copied by ChatGPT. For full video episodes, subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@accesspod Follow ACCESS on Instagram and TikTok: http://instagram.com/accesspodcast http://tiktok.com/@accesspod Follow Alex's Sources newsletter and on X @alexeheath. Follow Ellis at Meaning and on X @hamburger. ACCESS is produced in partnership with the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:07:58
  • Avi Schiffmann thinks AI can be your best Friend
    Friend CEO Avi Schiffmann joins Alex and Ellis to address the backlash to the AI startup’s massive NYC and LA billboard blitz. They get into why he calls Friend a “living electronic,” the “always listening” AI pendant, privacy, the value of controversy, and what’s next. They also talk about the loneliness debate, sycophantic AI, and how he sees Friend as an “art project.” If you’ve seen the ads — or the vandalism — this is his first in-depth response. For full video episodes, subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@accesspod Follow ACCESS on Instagram and TikTok: http://instagram.com/accesspodcast http://tiktok.com/@accesspod Follow Alex's ⁠Sources newsletter⁠ and on ⁠X @alexeheath⁠. Follow Ellis at ⁠Meaning⁠ and on ⁠X @hamburger⁠. ACCESS is produced in partnership with the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:53
  • Figma CEO Dylan Field on the future of design and AI
    CEO Dylan Field gives his first interview since Figma's big IPO, joining Ellis and Alex to talk all things design, AI, and what's next for Figma. For full video episodes, subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@accesspod Follow ACCESS on Instagram and TikTok: http://instagram.com/accesspodcast http://tiktok.com/@accesspod Follow Alex's ⁠Sources newsletter⁠ and on ⁠X @alexeheath⁠. Follow Ellis at ⁠Meaning⁠ and on ⁠X @hamburger⁠. ACCESS is produced in partnership with the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    59:55
  • Mark Zuckerberg on the AI bubble and Meta's new display glasses
    In the premiere episode of ACCESS, tech insiders Alex Heath and Ellis Hamburger talk all things Mark Zuckerberg, from the newest Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses to the beverage selections in the new Meta AI Lab. Alex then sits down with Zuck himself ahead of the 2025 Meta Connect conference. For full video episodes, subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@accesspod Follow ACCESS on Instagram and TikTok: http://instagram.com/accesspodcast http://tiktok.com/@accesspod Follow Alex's ⁠Sources newsletter⁠ and on ⁠X @alexeheath⁠. Follow Ellis at ⁠Meaning⁠ and on ⁠X @hamburger⁠. ACCESS is produced in partnership with the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:19:39
  • Introducing ACCESS: The tech industry's inside conversation
    Welcome to ACCESS, the technology industry's inside conversation. Join tech reporting vet Alex Heath and founder whisperer Ellis Hamburger as they dive into revealing convos with tech's most famous leaders and its emerging visionaries. For full video episodes, subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@accesspod Follow ACCESS on Instagram and TikTok: http://instagram.com/accesspodcast http://tiktok.com/@accesspod Follow Alex's ⁠Sources newsletter⁠ and on ⁠X @alexeheath⁠. Follow Ellis at ⁠Meaning⁠ and on ⁠X @hamburger⁠. ACCESS is produced in partnership with the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:27

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About ACCESS

ACCESS is a show about the tech industry’s inside conversation. Hosted by Alex Heath, the most connected tech reporter out there, and Ellis Hamburger, the founder whisperer for today’s hottest AI startups, ACCESS features revealing conversations with Silicon Valley’s most influential leaders, from the tech titans of today to tomorrow’s most interesting entrepreneurs. It’s a show made by insiders for everyone who wants a glimpse into the future and the people building it. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Podcast website
BusinessNewsTechnologyTech News

Listen to ACCESS, Coffeez for Closers with Joe Shalaby and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

ACCESS: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/15/2025 - 9:37:03 PM