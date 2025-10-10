Avi Schiffmann thinks AI can be your best Friend

Friend CEO Avi Schiffmann joins Alex and Ellis to address the backlash to the AI startup’s massive NYC and LA billboard blitz. They get into why he calls Friend a “living electronic,” the “always listening” AI pendant, privacy, the value of controversy, and what’s next. They also talk about the loneliness debate, sycophantic AI, and how he sees Friend as an “art project.” If you’ve seen the ads — or the vandalism — this is his first in-depth response. For full video episodes, subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@accesspod Follow ACCESS on Instagram and TikTok: http://instagram.com/accesspodcast http://tiktok.com/@accesspod Follow Alex's ⁠Sources newsletter⁠ and on ⁠X @alexeheath⁠. Follow Ellis at ⁠Meaning⁠ and on ⁠X @hamburger⁠. ACCESS is produced in partnership with the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices