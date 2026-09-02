What if the biggest thing stopping you from building your next great idea is a limitation that AI has already made obsolete?

Until recently, turning an idea into a working application meant developers, product teams, infrastructure, budgets, and plenty of technical expertise. Today, AI tools are dramatically lowering that barrier—and Bryce Rattner Keithley is proof.

Bryce had no software-development background when she started experimenting with a simple idea: an app that would give her one exercise every day and track 100 repetitions. Using tools including Replit, Lovable, and Claude, that experiment became Daily100, an application now available in Apple’s App Store.

The lesson for business leaders goes well beyond building apps.

You don't necessarily need to understand how every piece of technology works to start creating with it. You need to know what problem you're solving, ask good questions, exercise judgment, and be willing to iterate.

In this session, you'll discover:

How Bryce went from a simple personal problem to a working application without knowing how to code.

How tools such as Replit and Lovable can turn plain-English instructions into functioning software.

Why a beginner's mindset can actually become a competitive advantage when working with AI.

Why asking AI to question you can dramatically improve your product requirements and decisions.

How Claude helped her work through the process of preparing her Replit application for Apple's App Store.

Why AI can get you to 80% remarkably quickly—and why the final 20% still requires human judgment.

Why screenshots, sketches, and visual references can sometimes communicate your vision to AI better than another 500 words of prompting.

Bryce Rattner Keithley has spent much of her career in talent and recruiting, including technical and design-related recruiting. Her experience working alongside technologists—without being a software developer herself—helped shape the beginner's mindset she brought to building Daily100.

Connect with Bryce on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/brycerattner/



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