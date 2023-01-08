The RCPD Citizens’ Police Academy is a 13-week program that exposes participants to a variety of police functions, for a better understanding of how law enforce...

About Citizen's Arrest - Rapid City Police Academy

The RCPD Citizens’ Police Academy is a 13-week program that exposes participants to a variety of police functions, for a better understanding of how law enforcement operates. Amy Rose and Brandon Jones share their experience as they participate in class. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.