Citizen's Arrest - Rapid City Police Academy

Terroristic Threat, Hotel Stabbing and Easter Bunny

Terroristic threat at a church, Hotel stabbing, Shooting in Pine RidgeWe answer a question from the pubic: My question is why is shoot to kill protocol with the Police? It seems like it's just a mercy killing for these people. They should spend the rest of their life in prison that's me though but other think you are only killing natives and they're teaching their young ones to fear you. Why not shoot to maim?Children's Question: Did the Easter bunny come to your house?Do you have a question? Email us! [email protected] or call us! 605-389-3456