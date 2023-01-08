Citizen's Arrest - Rapid City Police Academy

The RCPD Citizens’ Police Academy is a 13-week program that exposes participants to a variety of police functions, for a better understanding of how law enforce...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 35
Special Guest States Attorney Lara Roetzel, Back the Blue & No Shoes
Special Guest States Attorney Lara Roetzel, Masur Vacation Details, Back the Blue in FargoQuestion from the public: Is it against the law to drive barefoot?Children's Question: Favorite CandyDo you have a question? Email us! [email protected] or call us! 605-389-3456 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/1/2023
29:14
Citizens Police Academy Sign up, Rally Prep and 4th of July Recap
Time to sign up for the Citizen's Police Academy, New building opening, 4th of July, Protest Downtown, Rally prepQuestion from the public: What draws the line between calling 911 or non emergency line?Children's Question: Favorite fast carDo you have a question? Email us! [email protected] or call us! 605-389-3456 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/7/2023
21:51
Guns and Hoses, Sprinkler Parties and Physical Training
Guns and Hoses, Drowning, Sprinkler Parties, 4th of July, DUI'sQuestion from the public: "I remember one time I had the smart idea of running from RCPD. Not only did that officer run and catch up with me but he yoked me like I was a team of oxen! My question is what type of pt does the department require for its officers and how would Brandon Jones fair to your least physically fit officer. I smell a challenge!"Children's Question: What is your favorite state to travel to?Do you have a question? Email us! [email protected] or call us! 605-389-3456 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/26/2023
23:59
Homicide, Litter Bugs and Shoplifters
Homicide, Hiking alone, Serenity Dennard, Park Issues, Homeless population, Kid's safetyWe answer a question from the pubic: Twice now I've noticed people at my local Family Dollar simply walk out with their items without paying for them! The last time I yelled citizens arrest but they did not listen. I really felt it was my civic duty to apprehend them. As a concerned citizen what is the best thing we can do about this?Children's Question: Where are you going on vacation?Do you have a question? Email us! [email protected] or call us! 605-389-3456 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/16/2023
25:42
Terroristic Threat, Hotel Stabbing and Easter Bunny
Terroristic threat at a church, Hotel stabbing, Shooting in Pine RidgeWe answer a question from the pubic: My question is why is shoot to kill protocol with the Police? It seems like it's just a mercy killing for these people. They should spend the rest of their life in prison that's me though but other think you are only killing natives and they're teaching their young ones to fear you. Why not shoot to maim?Children's Question: Did the Easter bunny come to your house?Do you have a question? Email us! [email protected] or call us! 605-389-3456 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Citizen's Arrest - Rapid City Police Academy
The RCPD Citizens’ Police Academy is a 13-week program that exposes participants to a variety of police functions, for a better understanding of how law enforcement operates. Amy Rose and Brandon Jones share their experience as they participate in class. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.