Chess Journeys: Tales of Adult Improvement

Ep. 173 Jim - Ep. 1 Returning Guest (1600 Lichess)

This week on Chess Journeys, I spoke with Jim. He was the first guest on Chess Journeys, 3.5 years ago. Today he returns to give us an update on his journey. He recounted the five year period where he was going hard, 3-4 hours a day. But we spent a lot of time talking about the last year and half, where chess played a smaller part in his life. We also discussed his plans to fully return to chess again.