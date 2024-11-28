Chess Journeys: Tales of Adult Improvement

Ep. 173 Jim - Ep. 1 Returning Guest (1600 Lichess)
This week on Chess Journeys, I spoke with Jim. He was the first guest on Chess Journeys, 3.5 years ago. Today he returns to give us an update on his journey. He recounted the five year period where he was going hard, 3-4 hours a day. But we spent a lot of time talking about the last year and half, where chess played a smaller part in his life. We also discussed his plans to fully return to chess again.
Use this link to purchase Next Level Chess: https://courses.nextlevelchess.blog/courses/next-level-training?ref=04f5d8
Be sure to check out the Chess Journeys Merch Store! You can support the show and look amazing in the process. https://chess-journeys.creator-spring.com/
I’ve been streaming somewhat regularly on https://www.twitch.tv/drskull_tinygrimes
If you would like to be a guest on Chess Journeys, contact me on Twitter or fill out the following Google Form: https://forms.gle/gSnvmUnvpykkgT1y5
As always you can support the show at https://www.patreon.com/ChessJourneys.
Also, be sure to check out my Chessable page at www.chessable.com/chessjourneys
If you are considering using Aimchess, please use the code drscull30.
--------
49:51
Ep. 172 Tripp (1600 USCF)
This week on Chess Journeys, I spoke with Tripp. He’s a dedicated chess improver and distance runner. We talked about his rapid ascent from 1150 to 1622. Tripp talked about his improvement process which included videos, opening prep, and some tactics. Now he is working on cementing the different tactical patterns in his mind. We talked about a lot of aspects of chess improvement such as tournaments, coaching, and attitude. It was a great conversation.
--------
1:01:42
Ep. 171 IM Yuriy Krykun
This week on Chess Journeys, I spoke with IM Yuriy Krykun. Yuriy shared endless wisdom about improvement and setting expectations. We discussed how to address various issues, which sources are best, how long you should spend analyzing games, and many other questions. It was an enlightening conversation with a world class trainer that I highly recommend.
Yuriy’s website - https://yuriykrykun.com/?v=b8a74b2fbcbb
--------
1:05:13
Ep. 170 Ty (1800 Rapid Chesscom)
This week on Chess Journeys, I spoke with Ty. He’s a senior sustainer, looking to hold onto his chess abilities. We talked about his long journey in chess, which involved a lot of real life forcing him to take breaks from chess. We discussed his program of tactics, working with the Chess Dojo, and how he handles openings. Our conversation was an interesting one that covered a lot of ground.
--------
1:02:17
Ep. 169 Solveig (Rookie Redhead)
This week on Chess Journeys, I spoke with Solveig the Rookie Redhead. We talked about her improvement strategy, streaming, creating a Chessable Course, and chess commentating. It was a wide ranging interview with a lot of great advice. If you want to hear Solveig’s first appearance, check out episode 91.
Solveig’s Chessable Course: https://www.chessable.com/breaking-1000/course/237622/
