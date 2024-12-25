Powered by RND
Religion & Spirituality

Chaldean Diocese of St. Thomas the Apostle U.S.A.

Audio homilies, sermons, and talks from St. Thomas the Apostle Chaldean Catholic Diocese of the U.S.A.
Religion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 500
  • Fr. Marcus Shammami - Christmas 2024
    Fr. Marcus Shammami - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
    --------  
    10:18
  • Fr. Matthew Zetouna - Christmas 2024
    Fr. Matthew Zetouna - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
    --------  
    6:01
  • Fr. Patrick Setto - Christmas 2024
    Fr. Patrick Setto - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
    --------  
    23:13
  • Fr. Fadie Gorgies - Christmas 2024
    Fr. Fadie Gorgies - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
    --------  
    8:14
  • Bp. Francis Kalabat - Christmas 2024
    Bp. Francis Kalabat - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
    --------  
    16:14

About Chaldean Diocese of St. Thomas the Apostle U.S.A.

Audio homilies, sermons, and talks from St. Thomas the Apostle Chaldean Catholic Diocese of the U.S.A.
