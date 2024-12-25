Top Stations
Chaldean Diocese of St. Thomas the Apostle U.S.A.
Chaldean Diocese
add
Audio homilies, sermons, and talks from St. Thomas the Apostle Chaldean Catholic Diocese of the U.S.A.
More
Religion & Spirituality
Available Episodes
5 of 500
Fr. Marcus Shammami - Christmas 2024
Fr. Marcus Shammami - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
--------
10:18
Fr. Matthew Zetouna - Christmas 2024
Fr. Matthew Zetouna - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
--------
6:01
Fr. Patrick Setto - Christmas 2024
Fr. Patrick Setto - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
--------
23:13
Fr. Fadie Gorgies - Christmas 2024
Fr. Fadie Gorgies - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
--------
8:14
Bp. Francis Kalabat - Christmas 2024
Bp. Francis Kalabat - Christmas 2024 by Chaldean Diocese
--------
16:14
Show more
About Chaldean Diocese of St. Thomas the Apostle U.S.A.
Audio homilies, sermons, and talks from St. Thomas the Apostle Chaldean Catholic Diocese of the U.S.A.
